Weekend Roundup: 30+ things to do this weekend in Charleston 

Thursday



Friday

If you’re in need of a laugh and love a little self-deprecating humor, local comedian Casey Lever featuring a lineup of other local comedians are bringing “What Did You Say?” to Sportsbook of Charleston at 9 p.m.



The Alley has you covered if the paycheck has yet to hit and you’re looking for some half-priced fun. Bowl for half the cost on Follow Friday from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. if you follow them on Instagram or Twitter.



Preview the New Wando Mt. Pleasant Library from 4-7 p.m. if you’re excited to hit the books. Tickets are free, but you can RSVP here.



Nighttime at the Museum is 6-8 p.m. at The Charleston Museum. Pack your flashlight and join the nighttime festivities. Adult tickets are $25 and children $10, unless you’re a member.



At Lotus, Dr. Rosita Arvigo will be at Lotus for Studies with Maya Shaman: Belize ethnobotany, including her experience studying with indigenous healers and the future of traditional medicine in the modern world from 6 to 9 p.m.



To celebrate the 75th anniversary of D-Day, Gracy and Lacy are back with a Star Spangled Spectacular, featuring harmonies and tap dancing to songs from the Great American Songbook, at Queen Street Playhouse starting at 7 p.m.



Do the time warp during the Terrace's showing of Rocky Horror Picture Show, starting at 11:30 p.m.



Celebrate two years of The Miller Gallery at TWO! A Birthday Exhibition from 5 to 8 p.m.

Saturday

Spring Street Artist Market is at Tiger Lily Florist from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. if your creativity needs sparking.



Sightsee is hosting a coffee pop-up from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. before their grand opening. There will be cold brew from Springbok Coffee Roasters and two hot brews from Never Coffee in Portland.



Happy National Best Friend Day, Charleston Animal Society is hosting a Naval Exchange Adoption Event from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Dog’s are friends, not pets.



Head to Charleston Pour House for Eclectic Avenue, the 80s MTV Experience starting at 8:30 p.m. Advanced general admission is $15.



Participate in Wear Orange Weekend in Cannon Park from 6- 8 p.m. and raise awareness to gun violence. The event focuses on local survivors, honors the victims, and is free to the public.



Too many words, not enough sensuality? The All White Erotic Poetry Party is at Exquis Event Center in North Charleston beginning at 8:30 p.m. Reserve your spot, tickets start at $30.



The Works is taking over Marion Square during the month of June for free yoga classes. Class starts at 9 a.m., all levels are welcome, and they’ve got your mats covered.



Celebrate National Rosé day at Tavern and Table, featuring free rosé and bubbly tastings from 3 to 5 p.m., tasting specials, and live music from 6 to 9 p.m.



Get dressed up, see Charleston County's newest library, and support a good cause at A Night at the Library Gala, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $200 and include living art, heavy hors d'oeuvres, and an open bar.



Play Family Feud Live! Celebrity Edition at the Charleston Music Hall. Starting at 8 p.m., celebrity team captains will pull audience members to become part of their on-stage "family." Tickets start at $39.50.



See the Piccolo Spoleto Finale at Hampton Park, featuring Becca Smith, Admiral Radio, Niecy Blues, and Black Diamond's tribute to Aretha Franklin. The finale starts at 8 p.m. in Riverfront Park.



Sunday

Holy City Vintage Market is back at The Royal American from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. with vintage rock covers from DUMB Doctors.



Go see the Spoleto Finale at Riverfront Park featuring Curtis Harding, Benny Star, and the Artisanals.