Weekend Roundup: 30+ things to do for the last summer weekend 

Fall officially starts on Monday, so enjoy your last weekend of summer with food and entertainment events going on all over Charleston.
Friday
Enjoy an evening of music and food at Nexton Square with local food trucks, Taco Boy, Halls Chophouse, and live music by Ryan Broshear. The event is free and open to the public from 7-9 p.m.
What If? presents their hilarious production of Wonder of the World at Queen Street Playhouse. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. on Fri. and Sat., 3 p.m. on Sun., and tickets are $25 ($15 for students).
Delta Circus combines musicians from five local bands to pay tribute to The Rolling Stones. They'll be playing all of their classics starting at 9 p.m., tickets
are $15.
The Spazmatics will be performing '80s covers at Trayce's Too Neighborhood Bar & Grill
at 9:30 p.m.
Head to Taco Boy from 4:30-6:30 p.m. to meet your favorite Charleston Battery players. There will be a giveaway for a family four pack of tickets for the Sun. Sept. 22 game.
Colin Egglesfield will host a book reading and discussion of his new novel Agile Artist: Life Lessons from Hollywood and Beyond
at Halls Chophouse which includes a three-course meal. The event is starts at 11:30 a.m., and tickets
are $42.
Celebrate National Queso Day with Mex 1 Coastal Cantina
and try their Street Corn Queso at any three of their locations. Available all day while supplies last.
The Charleston City Night Market
will be open Fri. and Sat. from 6:30-10:30 p.m. with over 100 artisans and vendors.
Get a peek behind the veil with Theresa Caputo
at the Galliard Center. Tickets start at $39.75 and the show starts at 7:30 p.m.
Grab your favorite witch and head to Feminist Magic
at Itinerant Literate, pick up some local goods, and help raise money for some local nonprofits from 5 to 9 p.m.
Spill the tea at the Sweet Tea Festival block party and silent disco
in Summerville, from 8 p.m. to midnight at Hutchinson Square in Summerville. Admission is $15.
Saturday
Get some steps in for a good cause at the Komen Lowcountry More Than Pink Walk, celebrating breast cancer survivors and raising money for breast cancer research and awareness. It is $20 to participate and the walk starts at 7 a.m. at Riverfront Park.
Get some fresh air and do some good at S.C. Sea Grant's River and Beach Sweeps from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at a beach or river near you.
If you prefer your yoga class to come with extra cat hair, Pounce Cat Cafe's cat yoga starts at 9:15 a.m. You must have a reservation, so book it here. The $22 yoga class includes an hour of yoga, 30 minutes of cat play time, and a drink.
Enjoy a day of keg bowling, beer balancing, stein hoisting, and live music at Fam's Brewing Co.'s Third Annual Hoptoberfest from 12-6:30 p.m. (Check out all the other Oktoberfest events going on in Charleston).
Dance the night away on the Mount Pleasant Pier for Motown in the Moonlight. Tickets
are $8 and music starts at 8 p.m.
Shop the night away at the Charleston Night Bazaar
outside of Workshop and Edmund's Oast Brewing Co. from 5-10 p.m. Vendors will be offering vintage jewelry, candles, and soaps.
Enjoy a mimosa with a view. The Charleston Party Cat
(a 45-foot catamaran) will be taking a two hour cruise of the harbor at 9:30 a.m., tickets are $48 and include a complimentary mimosa.
Start off strong with Yoga at the Square
for a free session led by local yoga instructors, starting at 9 a.m.
Citadel Football takes on Charleston Southern for their Hall of Fame game where inductees will be honored at halftime. The game is at 6 p.m., and tickets
start at $13.
The Craft Festival at the John Wesley United Methodist Church will be from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. where you can shop from vendors or create your own crafts. The event is free and open to the public, and there will be food and refreshments.
Check out the new works at the Halsey, which has opened two new exhibitions–Over There and Here is Me and Me
–from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Stop for a swing at Robert Lange Studio and check out Everyone's a Winner
, a celebration of 15 years of the gallery featuring 50 artists.
You dirty dog: bring your filthy friend to Revelry from 3 to 6 p.m. for Hoppy Tails
, a dog wash fundraiser with the proceeds benefitting the Charleston Animal Society. The Dog Wash will charge you $15 for large dogs, $10 for small, and a $1 from each beer you drink goes to CAS.
Sunday
See dreamy Lowcountry scenes at Jessica Yurinko's exhibit, Charleston: a feeling not a place, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the South Carolina Society Hall. The exhibit is free but donations are encouraged.
Head out to the Exchange Park Fairgrounds in Ladson for the Vintage Market Days, an indoor/outdoor flea market. It costs $10 and vendors will be there for you to peruse from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Shopped till you dropped? Get back up on Sunday and do it all again at the Sunday Brunch Farmers Market at the Pour House, featuring food, live music, and vendors from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Celebrate the last day of summer at the annual Sea & Sand Festival
with the sand castle and volleyball competitions for $6 on Folly Beach starting at 9 a.m.
It's your last chance to see Michael Trixx
at Holy City Magic before he disappears - tickets start at $20 and the show starts at 1 p.m.
Learn about the history of and tour the Cape Romain lighthouse
with Coastal Expeditions. The tour is $45 and start at 10:30 a.m. from the Sewee Visitor Center.