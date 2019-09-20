Weekend Roundup: 30+ things to do for the last summer weekend 

Friday

Fall officially starts on Monday, so enjoy your last weekend of summer with food and entertainment events going on all over Charleston.

Enjoy an evening of music and food at Nexton Square with local food trucks, Taco Boy, Halls Chophouse, and live music by Ryan Broshear. The event is free and open to the public from 7-9 p.m.



What If? presents their hilarious production of Wonder of the World at Queen Street Playhouse. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. on Fri. and Sat., 3 p.m. on Sun., and tickets are $25 ($15 for students).

Saturday

Get some steps in for a good cause at the Komen Lowcountry More Than Pink Walk, celebrating breast cancer survivors and raising money for breast cancer research and awareness. It is $20 to participate and the walk starts at 7 a.m. at Riverfront Park.



Get some fresh air and do some good at S.C. Sea Grant's River and Beach Sweeps from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at a beach or river near you.



If you prefer your yoga class to come with extra cat hair, Pounce Cat Cafe's cat yoga starts at 9:15 a.m. You must have a reservation, so book it here. The $22 yoga class includes an hour of yoga, 30 minutes of cat play time, and a drink.



Enjoy a day of keg bowling, beer balancing, stein hoisting, and live music at Fam's Brewing Co.'s Third Annual Hoptoberfest from 12-6:30 p.m. (Check out all the other Oktoberfest events going on in Charleston).



Sunday

See dreamy Lowcountry scenes at Jessica Yurinko's exhibit, Charleston: a feeling not a place, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the South Carolina Society Hall. The exhibit is free but donations are encouraged.



Head out to the Exchange Park Fairgrounds in Ladson for the Vintage Market Days, an indoor/outdoor flea market. It costs $10 and vendors will be there for you to peruse from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Shopped till you dropped? Get back up on Sunday and do it all again at the Sunday Brunch Farmers Market at the Pour House, featuring food, live music, and vendors from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.