Weekend Roundup: 30+ regular (and spooky!) events going on in Charleston this weekend 

Revelry and Green Heart Project host joint anniversary and Halloween bash

Cheers to five years, 10 years, and more beers

Dust of your old cat costume, Revelry Brewery is having an animal-themed costume block party to celebrate turning five this year. The “Animalistic” event will be on Sun. Oct. 27 from 12-6 p.m. at Revelry’s Main Brewery on Conroy St.

By Ryan Rothkopf

