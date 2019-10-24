Weekend Roundup: 30+ regular (and spooky!) events going on in Charleston this weekend 

click to enlarge
Flickr
Charleston residents begin painting the town for Halloween
Halloween is only a week away, so there are plenty of haunted happenings going on in the Charleston area. Whether you're looking to show off your sweet costume, join in on the festive parties, or get a drink with your fellow ghosts and ghouls, this is the place to be. Check out all the events going on this weekend:
Thursday
Grab your chairs and blankets for the last Live Under The Oaks
concert of the season at the Mt. Pleasant Towne Centre from 6-8 p.m. There will be beer, wine, and small bites available for purchase from Burton's Grill
.
If you're looking for a scare, head to Boone Hall Farms
for Fright Nights
starting at 7:15 p.m. Individual attractions are $15 and include the Undertaker, Playground, and the Scary Tales Haunted Hayride.
King Street Green
, held outside of Workshop
and Edmund's Oast Brewing Co.
, features live performances from local artists. The event is free and open to the public, starting at 5:30 p.m., and is kid and dog-friendly.
Time to stretch and find your zen on Folly Beach for Sunset Yoga
. The free yoga sessions starts at 6 p.m., and they are accepting donations.
The Artisan Impact Gallery and Benefit
at Redux Contemporary Art Center
will feature work from local artists, interactive media, a pop-up market, light bites, cocktails, and a silent auction. The event is from 6-8 p.m. Tickets
are $20 and benefit Artisan Global's construction of a multi-purpose artisan workplace in Gulu, Uganda.
Celebrate Dia de los Muertos
at Pink Cactus
with a special all-black menu. They're featuring $5 charcoal margaritas, mole negro enchiladas, black beans, and rice starting at 5 p.m. Come in costume and be entered for a chance to win a bottle of Corralejo Tequila.
Slow Food Charleston is celebrating their 15 year anniversary at Tradesman Brewing Co.
with a Lowcountry Boil
from 6 to 9 p.m. Spend the evening enjoying delicious food, courtesy of The Darling Oyster Bar, and sipping on a craft beer, $1 from every pint sold will benefit Slow Food USA.
Join Lowcountry Food Bank
in scaring away hunger for Witching Hour in the Warehouse
, a movie night in their warehouse. They’ll be showing Hocus Pocus
and serving up some spooky snacks, starting at 6:30 p.m.
The Alley
is hosting their Bowling for Boobs event to benefit Rockers 4 Knockers from 6-9 p.m. For $20
, you get to bowl the night away, munch on hors d'oeuvres, and score a free drink with your ticket.
Friday
Time to dress up and get down with your best buddy. The Barks and Bones Halloween Party
will take place at Magnolia Park
from 5-7 p.m. This free event will host a dog costume contest, pet parade, and special Halloween treats from pet vendors. Adoptable doggos will be onsite, Madrigal Tacos & Latin Cuisine and Street Bird-Westside will be offering delicious plates, and Lumberjack Time Traveler will provide the good tunes.
The S.C. Aquarium
will host Halloween at the Ascaryum
with games, treats, and creepy crafts for kids of all ages, starting at 9 a.m.
It's Food Truck Friday
at The Schulz-Lotz Farmhouse
with over half a dozen local food trucks and live music from The Watts Family Band. Good food and good tunes start at 5 p.m.
Wild Common
is celebrating the decadence of truffles with a special four-course menu for $85 per person, featuring various black truffle infused dishes. For those who really want to celebrate Truffle Weekend
they can purchase white truffle supplement for an additional $45 and wine pairings for $45.
This Fri. and Sat. is your last chance to join Bulldog Tours
on a spooky 90-minute tour
of Magnolia Cemetery
. Tours start at 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., and tickets are $29 for adults and $19 for kiddos.
It's the last weekend to catch a showing of a classic horror film at the Citadel Mall
. Night of the Living Dead
will be shown Fri.-Sun. at 7 and 9:30 p.m., tickets are $5.
Saturday
Bring your best friend to Mimosas & Mutts
, which features $1 mimosas, live music, housemade dog treats, local vendors, and adoptable doggos, at Ms. Rose's
from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
The annual Harvest Festival
returns to Park Circle
this weekend. This year’s festival will include live music, an artist market, costume contests, trick-or-treating, and a pop-up pumpkin patch for the whole family. Many of the restaurants in the Circle will offer food and drink specials. The event is free and open to the public from 4-7 p.m.
Crawl with the Creeps
will kick off at 9 p.m. and go on 'till 1 a.m. Join in the festive pub crawl in Avondale
, and come in costume because they're giving out cash prizes for best costume and best in show.
The 21st Annual James Island Connector Run
will start at 8:30 a.m. Both the 5K and 10K will benefit the Gavalas Kolanko Foundation, and a post race party with live music, food and drinks, and children's activities will take place at Cannon Park
.
Enjoy a day of Spooktacular Halloween Fun
with arts and crafts for the kids, a $3 bounce house, live owls and reptiles, and $10 raffles to support the Tuffy Tiger arts in education outreach program for the non-profit charity Puppetry Arts. Stop by Frothy Beard Brewing Co.
from 12-5 p.m. to take part in the festive fun.
Dogtoberfest
from 1-5 p.m. will take place at Freshfields Village
with a dog costume contest, wine and beer, adoptable pets, vendors, and food trucks. All proceeds benefit local pet rescue organizations.
Smoky Oak Taproom
will host their Family Halloween Party
from 1-5 p.m. with a jump castle, slides, a costume contest for kids, pumpkin painting, and an oyster roast.
Head to Manhattan's Bar & Grill
for drink specials, free food, live music starting at 8 p.m., and a costume contest with cash prizes beginning at 11 p.m. for their Halloween Party
.
Skinful Halloween
returns to Charleston Woodlands
with artists like Redman, Method Man, Mix Master Mike of the Beastie Boys, and more. Enjoy an evening of dance performances, circus acts, live art, and a massive laser light show. Tickets
start at $75, and this event is for ages 21+.
Taco Boy
downtown is hosting Monsters & Margs
from 6-11 p.m. They'll have costume contests with best group and best couple, both winners get a Taco Boy gift card, and best individual costume gets a $1000 cash prize. There will be a live DJ and $5 cover.
Revelry Brewing Co.
Sunday
is celebrating their 5 year anniversary with an Animalistic Block Party
. The event is from 12-6 p.m. featuring delicious food and tasty craft beers to benefit the Charleston Green Heart Project, come in your costume.
The Hallie Hill Barktoberfest Pup Crawl
will be at Palmetto Brewing Co.
from 12-5 p.m. Meet adoptable puppers, sip on a beer, shop from local vendors, munch on some tasty food, and enter in the raffle. $1 from every beer sold will benefit Hallie Hill.
Zero Restaurant + Bar
will host their Harvest in Napa Valley October Wine Seminar
at 12 p.m. Start with a glass of Napa sparkling wine and learn of the region's rich history in wine, followed with tastings of Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Merlot, and Cabernet Sauvignon. Tickets
are $100.
The Lowcountry Halloween Fest
at the Citadel Mall
has indoor trick-or-treating with dozens of family-friendly local businesses handing out candy from 12-5 p.m. Kiddos can have fun in the bounce house, photo booth, airbrush face and body art, and laser tag.
Rockers 4 Knockers
is raising money for Breast Cancer Awareness Month at Red's Ice House
from 2-10 p.m. Get loose and loud and ready to rock with bands like Departure, Randall Fowler, and Lauren Hall, tickets
are $20.
Dance the night away in your costume at Holy City Salsa Dance Studio
for their Halloween Party
with an intro salsa lesson, social dancing, and a costume contest with cash prizes.
The Nightmare on Wentworth Street Halloween Party
will take place at The Restoration Hotel
at 8 p.m. For $85, enjoy creepy, handcrafted cocktails at the open bar, live music, and spooky surprises at The Watch
.
Looking to watch the NFL games? The Alley
has got you covered. All day they're offering half-price bowling, loaded tots, loaded nachos, bloody marys, and mimosas. Make it an NFL Sunday Funday
with their prize wheel of drink specials during the featured game of the week at kickoff and halftime.