November 30, 2018

Weekend Roundup: 30 festive AF events to check out this weekend 

Events for the weekend of Nov. 30-Dec. 2

By
It's December! (Tomorrow). Time to shop local markets, light some Christmas trees, and meet with Santa Claus. Here's the haps:

Friday

Tonight, head to Colonial Lake for 'light the lake' a.k.a. an Xmas tree lighting at 5:30 p.m.

The City of North Charleston hosts a Christmas Festival at the Felix Davis Community Center from 6-7 p.m. (Christmas tree lighting) and from 3-8 p.m. on Saturday (festival — please note that the parade has been moved to next Sat. Dec. 8).

St. Matthew's Lutheran Church hosts a Christmas Charity Boutique all weekend, selling everything from 'festive pillows' to Christmas decorations. Speaking of buying local — have you checked out our extensive list of holiday markets? It's got everything you need from sip and strolls to festive farmers markets.

Threshold Repertory Theatre presents It's a Magical Christmas, featuring singing illusionist Russell Anderson at 7 p.m. (You can catch him tomorrow at 7 too, or Sunday at 3 p.m.)

Vanity Fair opens at Woolfe Street Playhouse this weekend, playing tonight and tomorrow at 7:30 p.m.

The Mt. Pleasant Regional Library hosts a holiday book sale all day today and tomorrow.

Dockery's hosts its first anniversary party and pig pickin' until 11 p.m. tonight.

The Children's Museum hosts an open house from 4-7 p.m.

Shop 'til you pop at Mitchell Hill Gallery's annual small works show, Popcorn Garland, from 5-9 p.m.

It's country music night at Bay Street Biergarten from 8-11 p.m. (yes, this means live country music paired with you wearing boots and jeans).

Camela Guevara's new exhibit, Care Work opens at Redux at 5 p.m. Read all about Care Work here.

Catch the classic holiday play, A Christmas Carol, at Dock Street Theatre at 7:30 p.m.

Head to Summerville's Flowertown Theater for School of Rock, the Musical, at 8 p.m.

Saturday

The ARK of SC hosts an ugly sweater 5K in Summerville. The 5K starts at 8:45 a.m. and the one mile stroll starts at 9:45 a.m.

It's Crafty Bastards time, y'all. From 10 a.m.-4 p.m. shop local goods at The Joe. Read about some of the makers here.

Hickory Bluff Berry Farm hosts a hog smokin' hoedown with food, live music, and craft beer from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Cooper River Brewing hosts their third anniversary fling from 12-8 p.m.

Holiday Swing is a Charleston Jazz Tradition, so why not head to the Music Hall to hear some Christmas tunes at 5 and 8 p.m.?

Rusty Bull Brewing Co. hosts an ugly sweater Christmas party from 5-10 p.m.

Seeding Possibilities: A Fundraiser Kickoff Party raises money for the Carolina Youth Action Project and is held at Redux from 6-9 p.m.

The Charleston Farmers Market kicks off its holiday market this Saturday.

Sea (ha!) Scuba Claus in the Great Ocean Tank at the aquarium at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on weekends throughout December.

Lake Pajamas celebrates its grand opening this Saturday at 153 King St.

Sunday

Royal American hosts the Thrifters + Drifters holiday market from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Boone Hall's Wine Under the Oaks features wine, oysters, live music, and cooking demos, from 1-5 p.m.

Awendaw Green's Bird Jam raises money to help save Crab Bank. Enjoy live music; food and drink will be available for purchase. The event is held 1-6 p.m.

The Folliday Market features live music and local wares from 2-5 p.m.

Meet Santa in the Library at the Restoration from 10 a.m.-noon.

Santa gets around. Catch him at the Gaillard for Sweets with Santa from 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

The City of Charleston hosts its holiday parade (starting at Broad Street at Rutledge Ave.) at 3 p.m. There will be a tree lighting ceremony in Marion Square from 4-6 p.m. 

