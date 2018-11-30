Weekend Roundup: 30 festive AF events to check out this weekend 

click to enlarge
It's December! (Tomorrow). Time to shop local markets, light some Christmas trees, and meet with Santa Claus. Here's the haps:
Friday
Tonight, head to Colonial Lake for 'light the lake
' a.k.a. an Xmas tree lighting at 5:30 p.m.
The City of North Charleston hosts a Christmas Festival
at the Felix Davis Community Center from 6-7 p.m. (Christmas tree lighting) and from 3-8 p.m. on Saturday (festival — please note that the parade has been moved to next Sat. Dec. 8).
St. Matthew's Lutheran Church hosts a Christmas Charity Boutique
all weekend, selling everything from 'festive pillows' to Christmas decorations. Speaking of buying local — have you checked out our extensive list of holiday markets
? It's got everything you need from sip and strolls to festive farmers markets.
Threshold Repertory Theatre presents It's a Magical Christmas
, featuring singing illusionist Russell Anderson at 7 p.m. (You can catch him tomorrow at 7 too, or Sunday at 3 p.m.)
Vanity Fair opens at Woolfe Street Playhouse
this weekend, playing tonight and tomorrow at 7:30 p.m.
The Mt. Pleasant Regional Library hosts a holiday book sale
all day today and tomorrow.
Dockery's
hosts its first anniversary party and pig pickin' until 11 p.m. tonight.
The Children's Museum
hosts an open house from 4-7 p.m.
Shop 'til you pop at Mitchell Hill Gallery's annual small works show, Popcorn Garland,
from 5-9 p.m.
It's country music night at Bay Street Biergarten
from 8-11 p.m. (yes, this means live country music paired with you wearing boots and jeans).
Camela Guevara's new exhibit, Care Work
opens at Redux at 5 p.m. Read all about Care Work here
.
Catch the classic holiday play, A Christmas Carol
, at Dock Street Theatre at 7:30 p.m.
Head to Summerville's Flowertown Theater for School of Rock, the Musical
, at 8 p.m.
Saturday
The ARK of SC hosts an ugly sweater 5K in Summerville
. The 5K starts at 8:45 a.m. and the one mile stroll starts at 9:45 a.m.
It's Crafty Bastards time
, y'all. From 10 a.m.-4 p.m. shop local goods at The Joe. Read about some of the makers here
.
Hickory Bluff Berry Farm hosts a hog smokin' hoedown
with food, live music, and craft beer from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Cooper River Brewing hosts their third anniversary fling
from 12-8 p.m.
Holiday Swing
is a Charleston Jazz Tradition, so why not head to the Music Hall to hear some Christmas tunes at 5 and 8 p.m.?
Rusty Bull Brewing Co. hosts an ugly sweater Christmas
party from 5-10 p.m.
Seeding Possibilities: A Fundraiser Kickoff Party
raises money for the Carolina Youth Action Project and is held at Redux from 6-9 p.m.
The Charleston Farmers Market
kicks off its holiday market this Saturday.
Sea (ha!) Scuba Claus
in the Great Ocean Tank at the aquarium at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on weekends throughout December.
Lake Pajamas
celebrates its grand opening this Saturday at 153 King St.
Sunday
Royal American hosts the Thrifters + Drifters
holiday market from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Boone Hall's Wine Under the Oaks
features wine, oysters, live music, and cooking demos, from 1-5 p.m.
Awendaw Green's Bird Jam
raises money to help save Crab Bank. Enjoy live music; food and drink will be available for purchase. The event is held 1-6 p.m.
The Folliday Market
features live music and local wares from 2-5 p.m.
Meet Santa in the Library
at the Restoration from 10 a.m.-noon.
Santa gets around. Catch him at the Gaillard for Sweets with Santa
from 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
The City of Charleston hosts its holiday parade
(starting at Broad Street at Rutledge Ave.) at 3 p.m. There will be a tree lighting ceremony
in Marion Square from 4-6 p.m.