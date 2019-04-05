Weekend Roundup: 29 things (besides running the bridge) to do in Charleston this weekend 

The weekend of the Cooper River Bridge Run is historically the busiest weekend of the year in Charleston. If you're running the race, or if you're over the whole thing, here's what else to do this weekend.
Friday
Catch up with all your favorite Dr. Seuss friends at the Flowertown Players during Seussical the Musical
starting at 7 p.m.
See all the beauty Charleston keeps behind lock and key at the 2019 Festival of Houses and Gardens
.
Look at all the latest artwork from artists near and far with First Fridays on Broad f
rom 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Stop in the market to see how it changes after hours with the Charleston City Night Market
at 6:30 p.m.
Grab a bag of popcorn and watch Aquaman with a free movie night with the Friends of Charles Towne Landing
at 8 p.m.
Uncommon Threads is hosting an open house
for people to check out their space and sign up for some classes.
Rock out with Sarah Shook and the Disarmers and She Returns from War
at the Pour House.
Stop by the opening of Shiny Stuff at Robert Lange Studios
from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Do the time warp at Rocky Horror Picture Show
at the Terrace starting at 11:30 p.m.
Head to the Royal American for Friendly Neighborhood Fest
, starting at 7 p.m.
Saturday
Start your morning off by taking care of your head with a Day of Mindfulness
at the Unity Church of Charleston from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Enjoy some great food and thrifty shopping at Brunch & Vintage
with Red Rose Vintage at the Park Cafe from 9 a.m. through 2 p.m.
Stop by Tradesman Brewing's 5th anniversary party
for specialty beers, food, and festivities.
Go down the brunch rabbit hole at MadHatter at The Grand Bohemian Hotel
from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., then check out the Gypsy Mélange
for more art and live music from 4 to 7 p.m.
Unwin(d)e with some yoga and a glass of bubbly with Yoga and Wine on the Green
at FortyEight Wine Bar at 1 p.m.
Groove to Cameron and the Saltwater Brass
at the Pour House starting at 6 p.m.
Chow down on some delicious oysters at the Morgan Creek Grill Oyster Roast
at 4 p.m.
Explore one of Charleston's oldest cemeteries with Bulldog Tour's Magnolia Cemetery
.
See the intersection of movement, rhythm, and visual art with Live Body Painting at Art Mecca of Charleston,
from 2 to 3 p.m., where performance artist Kate Marsh's body acts as the paint brush.
See the profane, silly, outrageous, and light-hearted Lil Skritt
at the Tin Roof starting at 9 p.m.
Sunday
Shop local and grab some unique finds at the Thrifters + Drifters Spring Market
from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Head to the Queen Street Playhouse to see North Carolina folk mainstay Rod Abernethy
at 7 p.m.
Satisfy your sweet tooth at the Honey & Bee Expo
from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Cinnebarre.
Experience some good southern cooking and upbeat music at the Cajun Festival
from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Learn how to make gorgeous dyed Pysanky Eggs
at Creative Arts of Mt. Pleasant from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Listen to some piano pop with the Texas Piano Man, Robert Ellis
at the Pour House.
Catch the work of former College of Charleston professor, jazz musician, and painter Michael Tyzack at the Corrigan Gallery with the exhibition of Encore: Works 1956-2007
.
Kick back and party before the Monday Blues with a Republic Patio Party
from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.
See the end of the Volvo Car Open
on Sunday at the Volvo Car Stadium.