March 29, 2019

Weekend Roundup: 27 ways to close out March in Charleston 

That's a wrap

Soak up the sun

It's the last weekend in March before April makes us all fools. If you somehow haven't noticed every single flower blossoming or the inches of pollen covering everything, spring has sprung in Charleston. We've rounded up almost 30 ways to spend your weekend, whether or not you want to spend it in the sun is up to you.

Friday

Fri. and Sat. is the 2019 Charleston Bluegrass Festival, a family-friendly event with three stages of live bluegrass, recreational activities, and tons of food and drinks. Tickets start at $15.

The Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art is hosting the 2019 Young Contemporaries, an exhibition featuring work from College of Charleston students chosen by a nationally prominent juror, Dan Estabrook. Opening is from 5 to 7 p.m.

It's Vietnam Veterans day at the Patriot's Point Naval & Maritime Museum, honoring and remembering those who served in the war in Vietnam. Parking is $5, with free admission to Vietnam veterans and their immediate families.

Catch Clarence Felder's American rendition of Shakespeare's King Lear, set in the badlands of North America in 1945, this weekend at Threshold Repertory Theatre. Tickets start at $13, with the show starting at 7:30 p.m.

Blue Bicycle Books is hosting a launch party at 4 p.m. of The Monster Catchers, a middle grade fantasy novel.

Hit the Charleston Music Hall for the Surf & Ale Bash for an evening of suds and surf flicks at 8 p.m.

Go see where architecture and technology meet at the City Luminous: Architectures of Hope in an Age of Fear.
Saturday

The Charleston Vibes, CofC's co-ed a capella group is having their Spring Concert at the Simons Recital Hall starting at 8 p.m.

Head to Tin Roof for the Dolly Extravaganza, a Dolly Parton-themed party benefitting We Are Family, a group that provides support and leadership development for LGBTQI youth. Event starts at 8 p.m.

Head to the IOP recreation center for their Annual Community Yard Sale, featuring over 40 vendors selling lightly-used items, starting at 8 a.m.

Participate in a 1920s themed murder mystery dinner at the Francis Marion Hotel at 5:30 p.m. A portion of proceeds goes to Courageous Kidz, an organization dedicated to help kids fight cancer. Tickets start at $100.

New Dog will be at Charleston Animal Society slinging their signature hot dogs, chips, and drinks, starting at 11 a.m. A portion of proceeds will be donated to Charleston Animal Society.

If you missed out on prom the first time around, now's your chance to try again at the CofC Stern Ballroom Center at 7 p.m. Register here.

It's Family Weekend at the Volvo Car Stadium starting at 9 a.m., with tennis matches, a ferris wheel, obstacle courses, and much more. Kids 16 and under are free and adults are $10.

Drop by D.D. Pecker's Wingshack for their Pop-A-Shot tournament starting at 11 a.m. Show up, shoot some hoops, eat some wings, and come back the next day for a chance to win prizes.

Get your steps in and raise money and awareness for a good cause at the Walk for Water at Riverfront Park from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Work up a sweat and cool off at F45 Training's Summer Sweat pop up at Mex 1 at 9:15 a.m. Get a work out in and some "fit food." A portion of the proceeds benefit Wounded Warrior Foundation.

Get your drink on at the Charleston Mimosa Fest, a celebration of one of life's great combos, champagne and orange juice.

Go back to the 80s during Spazmatics at Red's Ice House at 9:30 p.m.

Sunday

Take a walk through the Charles Pinckney National Historic Site with a ranger-led walking tour at 11 a.m.

Close out March with the 2nd Annual Charleston Battery Food Truck Festival from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., featuring over two dozen different choices to fill your belly.

It's the last chance for a Women's History Tour at the Joseph Manigault House. Learn about Charlotte Drayton, Manigault, her daughter Ann; and Affy, an enslaved women who lived in the home, learning about the lives of the women who make up the history in the house. Tour starts at 2 p.m. and no registration is required.

Participate in a Potluck in the Park with We the People of the Lowcountry at Conway Park starting at 12:45 p.m. Meet new friends and try new foods.

See ballet in a new focus at Ballet Uncorked at the Queen Street Playhouse from 3 to 5 p.m.

Chill out and see the Stingrays play the Atlanta Gladiators at 3 p.m. at the North Charleston Coliseum.

Reach your #gardengoals after Blue Pearl Farms' Herb Workshop at 1:30 p.m.

Swing by Neema Gallery from 3-5 p.m. for a book signing with author (and professor, historian, writer, storyteller, and musician) Damon Fordham.

