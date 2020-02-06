Weekend Roundup: 25+ ways to make the most of your Charleston weekend 

Happy Friday, Jr. Charleston. The weather may be wet and wild, but your weekend is totally predictable: it's gonna be fun. See y'all out there.
Thursday
The Gibbes hosts back-to-back
events this weekend, starting with the Amy P. Coy Forum on Thurs. at 6 p.m. Listen to a panel discussion of artists and art experts. Then, get dolled up in your black tie finest and head back to the Gibbes on Fri. Feb. 7, 8-11 p.m. for the annual winter party.
Shop steep discounts at Polly's Jewelry jamboree
, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. at all locations.
Andrew Ridker
, author of The Altruists, speaks at Kahal Kadosh Beth Elohim, 7-8:30 p.m.
New arts space, The Space, hosts renowned New York video artist Paul Tschinkel
, 6-9 p.m.
Every Thursday get down with the Great Big Drag Drag Show
at Dudley's on Ann starting at 11 p.m.
Check out Charleston Stage's Our Town
, Thursdays-Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. The show features all the best messages of life, love, and hope.
Friday
Charleston Fun Park celebrates the grand opening of their ax-throwing range
, 5-9 p.m.
Celebrate the life of Anne Rivers Siddons
, a local bestselling author who passed away last fall. The program is followed by a reception at the Main Library, 6-8 p.m.
It's First Friday
in Charleston, which means there are plenty of chances to check out local art, whether you're stopping by Robert Lange Studios' Parallels
; Neema Gallery's Growing Up Gullah
; or Miller Gallery's Play Day
. Most receptions are held 5-8 p.m.
A little further up the peninsula, be sure to head to Redux for the opening of two concurrent exhibitions, Spectral Marauding
, and Vivid Creatures
.
Three local companies pop up in Helena Fox Fine Art
: shop goods from Francis + Benedict, Penelope Design Studio, and Restored Board Design Co., 5-8 p.m.
Sportswriter Rick Reilly
talks about his bestselling book, Commander in Cheat: How Golf Explains Trump, at Halls Signature Events at 6 p.m.
Kathleen Madigan brings her 8 o'clock happy hour
to the Music Hall at 8 p.m.
The North Charleston Performing Arts Center presents Waitress
, a quirky and heartwarming musical, at 7:30 p.m. Check it out through Sunday.
Make your way to Queen Street Playhouse for Footlight Players' latest production
, I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change, playing at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
Saturday
Head to AccuPhotoLab to snag pet portraits
this weekend, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday and 1-4 p.m. on Sunday.
Enjoy an afternoon of Lowcountry food tastings, networking, expressive art forms, vendors, black history trivia, and prizes at Black History Soul Meet & Eat
at Midland Park Community Ministries, 12-4 p.m.
Slurp oysters on the point
at this event of the same name, held at Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina, starting at 2 p.m.
Downtown Summerville hosts Cupid's Chase
this Saturday, a 5K for a cause, 8-11 a.m.
The Sullivan's Island Fire and Rescue oyster roast
takes place 5-8 p.m. at the Sullivan's fire department. Enjoy live music, hot dogs, fish stew, and all the oysters you can eat.
Ms. Rose's comedy hour
with Hilliary Begley and Bridgette Martin returns this Saturday at 8 p.m.
Sunday
It's second Sunday
on King Street, which means no cars, plenty of pups, and sidewalk sales.
The Stingrays take on
the Jacksonville Icemen at 3:05 p.m.
Get loud, shop vintage, and nosh on brunch at Holy City Vintage Market
at The Royal American this Sunday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
The Gaillard presents
Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! a fun musical for the whole family at 2 p.m.
Get your fix of exciting films at the Music Hall with Mountainfilm on Tour
, screening at 2 and 7 p.m.