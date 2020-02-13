February 13, 2020 Calendar+Scene » Features

Weekend Roundup: 25+ ways to get wild in Charleston 

Events for the weekend of Feb. 13-16

We've got you covered when it comes to Galentine's/Valentine's events (and last minute places to book a reservation). If you're looking for some fun SEWE events, look no further than our online calendar. Did we miss something? Oh yeah, you out in the wild, having a good time. Check it out:

Thursday

Will Blackburn from SLO will perform at LO-Fi brewing with Steven Fiore and Hunter Park starting at 7 p.m.

Home Team BBQ hosts Pints for Preservation Happy Hour with cocktails and brews. Bring the kids and dogs.

The Space will host an all-female photography show Portraits, Politics, Panoramas from 6-9 p.m.

Watch a smorgasbord of love songs, comedy, and acts with the Lowcountry Love Cabaret hosted at the Montague Terrace.

Make your own airplant terrarium at Ship's Wheel for $65 from 6-7 p.m.

Bring your favorite fur baby to the Paint Your Pet Party at Smoky Oak Taproom from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Friday

Like we said, we've got you and your boo covered with this Valentine's Day roundup.

The day we have all been waiting for: SEWE events start at 10 a.m. Get in the mood for, well, dogs, with this week's cover story: "Here comes the pup."

KANSAS: Point of Know Return Tour is coming to the North Charleston Coliseum at 8 p.m.

Not getting flowers on Valentine's? Create your own flower arrangement at AR Workshop. Order tickets on their website.

From Justin Timberlake to the Red Hot Chili Peppers, enjoy a night of Who's Bad: An Evolution of Pop at 7 p.m.

Mama Africa's is hosting a new location celebration with light refreshments, giveaways, and a drumming performance.

Pop into Boone Hall's Shotguns & Roses event to enjoy a pig pickin' and oyster roast.

The Stingrays take to the ice this Friday and Saturday for a Valentine's show down and a Superman night, respectively.

Saturday

Enjoy the 2nd Annual Camellia Show at Magnolia Plantation to see the best blooms get the best prizes.

Participate in a "brief" Cupid’s Undie Run in support of finding a cure for neurofibromatosis

Charleston Jazz Orchestra will recreate Duke Ellington's most notable night in jazz at the Ellington at Newport event at Charleston Music Hall.

Duck Shuck will feature an impressive live auction, silent auction, raffles, drinks, great appetizers, plus oysters and a live band at SEWE.

The H.O.P.E Lope Trail Run will be from 8-11 a.m. at the Mullet Hall Aquarian Center.

Shop local at the Charleston Night Bazaar at Pacific Box & Crate starting at 4 p.m.

The Alley hosts a SEWE after party, Trop Hop'pin, 6-9 p.m. Enjoy live music from the Mike Huhn trio and $5 Trop Hop pints from King's Call Brewing. 

2 Slices performs at The Royal American starting at 9 p.m. with Bero Bero and Canopy Hands. Read all about 2 Slices in this week's paper.

Red's hosts a camo party (but of course) with live music starting at 9:30 p.m., featuring popular cover band Midnight City.

Sunday

Create your own Cacti arrangement at the Stuck on You Valentine's Cactus Class for $47 at Charles Towne Fermentory. 

Bill Maher is making his way to the North Charleston Coliseum for his boundary-pushing comedy show ay 8 p.m.

Miss Charleston and Miss Charleston Teen will be held at Queen Street Playhouse from 7-10 p.m.

Pull your pearls and feathers out of the closet for the Speakeasy event celebrating the roaring 20's at the Principle Gallery Charleston.

Join Patti O’Furniture and Edmund' Oast for the Diva's on Tap Drag Show at 2 p.m.  

