Weekend Roundup: 25+ ways to get out of the house this weekend 

Happy weekend, Charleston. We've got a whole slew of fun lined up for you, but before you dive into all those oyster roasts and art openings, might we suggest perusing our Charleston Comedy Fest lineup
? There are still tickets left to some of these killer shows, so get 'em while they're hot, hot, hot.
Thursday
Kudu Coffee House
celebrates their 1770 Blend — created to celebrate CofC's 250th anniversary — with a launch party, 5-8 p.m.
Check out the Edmonston-Alston House in a new light during a candlelight tour
and Madeira tasting, 5:30-7 p.m.
Kick it on King this Thursday
starting at 10 p.m. This bar crawl features music from local DJs at spots like King Street Dispensary, Uptown Social, and Silver Dollar. Sip on new product Bud Light Seltzer while you're at it.
On the third Thursday of every month Downtown Summerville
features live music, entertainment, and an art walk, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Sip on wine while listening to excerpts from true-crime thriller, Friday Calls
, with author Vernon Glenn at Buxton Books
, 5:30-7 p.m.
Friday
The Halsey celebrates the opening of two new exhibitions
, 6:30-8 p.m.
Woodhouse Day Spa
opens downtown and celebrates with some giveaways and prizes.
The Stingrays
take on the Jacksonville Icemen at 7:05 p.m. The first 2,000 fans in the door receive a license plate holder.
Free Verse Festival expands its programming throughout the year with a performance from Christine Elise and Kuf Knotz at Cannon Street Arts Center
at 8 p.m.
Linda Fantuzzo's new show, Penumbra
, opens at the City Gallery with a reception, 5-7 p.m.
PURE Theatre's Tiny Beautiful Things
earned rave reviews
from our reviewer — check it out Friday or Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
Join author Sallie Holder for a women's workshop
: Empowering Female Entrepreneurs, at Still Soul Studio, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Saturday
Get Fierce and Frothy
at Frothy Beard Brewing Co. with a drag show from some of Charleston's top performers starting at 9 p.m.
Zen out on the rooftop
of the Gadsden with meditation from the team at Still Soul Studio and smoothies from Hustle Smoothie Bar and Cafe, 10-11:30 a.m.
Rusty Rudder hosts an AYCE oyster roast
every Saturday at 4 p.m.
Calling all athletes: The off-road duathlon
features a two mile run followed by a seven mile bike ride, then one more two mile run at Laurel Hill County Park. Get there by 8 a.m.
Shop local vendors at the Charleston Night Bazaar
, held in the courtyard between Workshop and Edmund's Oast Brewing Co., 5-10 p.m.
CCPL's Main Library hosts an MLK poetry slam
, 2-4 p.m., with poet laureate Marcus Amaker emceeing the event.
St. Matthew Baptist Church on Reynolds Ave. hosts an MLK Jr. Tribute Concert featuring the Lowcountry Voices
at 5 p.m.
The Richard White Jazz Trio
performs at Gage Hall Coffeehouse, 7:30-9:30 p.m.
Get a taste of Folly
with the annual street festival featuring loads of good eats, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
The Pickers Hullabaloo
: A Charleston Flea Market kicks off at 11 a.m. at the French Eclectic, featuring all kinds of vintage treasures.
Sunday
Everyone's favorite literary figure turns 211. Party with Poe
at Poe's Tavern, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
Head to Edmund's Oast Brewing Co. for Divas on Tap Drag
Show at 2 p.m.
Help raise money for Fields to Families
at a special oyster roast at Bowens Island Restaurant, 2-5 p.m.
Get your fill of local vintage at the Holy City Vintage Market
, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., held at the Park Cafe.