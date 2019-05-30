Weekend Roundup: 25+ ways to enjoy the weather this weekend in Charleston 

Kick off national Pride month with Charleston Pride's Second-Chance Prom

Better than the first

Do you ever look back at pictures and wish you could re-do prom? Or did you miss your chance to live the experience of a (high school) lifetime? Charleston Pride offers a chance to relive that dream with their Second-Chance Prom, held at The Sparrow on Sat. Jun 1 starting at 8 p.m.

By Connelly Hardaway

Features