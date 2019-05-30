Weekend Roundup: 25+ ways to enjoy the weather this weekend in Charleston 

After a record-breaking-ly hot week, it is finally set to cool off to just the chilly 80s this weekend. Wipe the sweat off your brow and maybe actually spend some time outside before the temperature creeps back up.
Friday
In need of a laugh? Head on over to South of Broadway Theatre and let the Upscale Firesale: A Stand-Up Comedy Event
tickle your funny bone. The show starts at 8 p.m. and tickets are $15 at the door.
Learn more about this year's Spoleto artists at a Conversation with
CBS journalist, Martha Teichner. This event starts at 5 p.m., will be held in Memminger Auditorium, and is free to the public.
Is reality overrated? According to Howard Blackwell's show, Reality is Overrated
, it is. Join the illusionist during Piccolo for an interactive theatrical experience. Tickets are $26 for adults and starts at 6 p.m.
Head on over to the Charleston City Market
for local artists and wares.
In need of a movie night? Come join the farmers market and watch What About Bob
on the big screen starting at 6 p.m.
Celebrate the end of Mobility Month
at Baker and Brewer, from 6 to 9 p.m., enjoy some delicious Holy City beers, live music, and food.
See some former Yankees and Braves duke it out rec-league-softball-style for Legends in the South
at the Joe starting at 6:30 p.m., then catch Beam Country after the game. Proceeds from the event go to MUSC Children's Health.
See a locally-inspired romantic comedy about a young dancer in Cream of the Crop! The Dansical
at the West Ashley Theatre Center starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $30.
Get out of work and immediately (well, starting at 5:30) into party mode at Party at the Point
at the Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina. Tickets are $8.
Saturday
Did you miss your last prom or just hate your pictures? You’re just in luck. Join Charleston Pride at The Sparrow at 8 p.m. for their first ever Second Chance Prom
. Enjoy a night filled with drinks, pictures, and music from DJ Lanatron. Tickets start at $15.
Come take a trip back in time and enjoy this live performance of the life and times of Mary, Queen of Scots
. The performance starts at 3 p.m. in St. Philip’s Church and tickets are $25.
Are you good with your hands? Head on over to the Piccolo Spoleto Sand Sculpting Competition
for a chance to test out your skill and win prizes. The event starts at 9 a.m. and is free to attend and participate.
Do you think you have what it takes to compete in the inaugural Brewlympics
? Join Two Blokes Brewery and test your strength in a keg relay, an obstacle course, grain bag exercises, bucket carries, and full pint runs. The melee starts at 10 a.m. and tickets start at $20.
Come out and support the award winning CofC Concert Choir
during Piccolo Spoleto at Second Presbyterian Church. Tickets are $10 at the door.
Join FortyEight — Wine Bar & Kitchen and Studio33 for Yoga and Wine
outside in the middle of Freshfields Village from 1 to 2 p.m. Tickets are $16 with wine glass.
Join in and help The Have Nots!
create your own unique show. This high energy comedy improv starts at 7:30 p.m. at Theatre 99. Tickets are $16.
Get a few beers at Rusty Bull and help the turtles at the Batagur Bonanza
. From 4 to 8 p.m., a dollar from every pint purchased will go to the Turtle Survival Alliance.
See a show about nothing live at Improvised Seinfeld
at Theatre 99 starting at 9:30 p.m.
Enjoy some Dreamcountry
by Dyado at the Royal American
starting at 9 p.m.
Sunday
Head on over to Hampton Park at 11 a.m. and join the Charleston Parks Conservatory
in raising support for the renovation and beautification of public parks and green scenes in Charleston. This Sunday brunch will include live music and local food trucks. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door.
Join the Tri County Cancer Survivors, Inc. for the National Cancer Survivors Day
at Elks Lodge from 1 to 4 p.m. There will be screenings, nutrition counseling, co-pay/financial programs, and so much more.
Come celebrate the kitchen grand opening
at Rusty Bull Brewing Co. from 5 to 8 p.m. Be the first to taste the new Executive Chef’s first menu.
See the Yonder Mountain String Band
at the Windjammer starting at 6 p.m. and get down to some bluegrass.
Get some exercise and learn of Charleston’s rich history in a guided bike tour
starting from Waterfront Park at 9 a.m. Tickets are $25.
Ease your mind an enjoy an informal group meditation
with Dr. Lee Irwin at The Sophia Institute starting at 7 p.m. There is no cost to attend.
Tattooed Moose Johns Island is hosting Dog Days of Summer
with Lowcountry Dog Magazine, featuring Firefly drink specials, live music from Sunflowers & Sin, and rescue dogs from 3 to 6 p.m.
See stars at STAR, Super Talented Actors Rasslin'
from HEART, starting at 2 p.m.
Head to the Flowertown Theatre and see Hands on a Hard Body
, a play based on the 1997 documentary by the same name about people trying to win a new truck. The show starts at 3 p.m.