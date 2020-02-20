Weekend Roundup: 25+ ways to enjoy a chilly Charleston weekend 

We don't blame you if you don't want to leave the house this weekend. But fear not, for those of you wet-averse, the rain stops soon enough and we'll have sun on Saturday and Sunday. Bundle up and get out there.
Thursday
Japanese for "chit chat," PechaKucha 36
is a unique celebration of creativity and local talent where presenters will show their works and thoughts in a 20x20 format. You don't want to miss this today at 7 p.m. at the Charleston Music Hall.
The 2020 Chippendales
Get Naughty Tour will be at the Music Farm 8-11 p.m.
The Dancing with the Stars Live Tour
2020 heads to the North Charleston Performing Arts Center at 8 p.m.
Enjoy a 160-degree panoramic theater that features the original film “Rise Above"
at the Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Exhibit starting tonight.
Pop in to the Halsey for a special screening of "The Quilts of Gee's Bend,"
a 2002 film about a group of women who live in the isolated African-American hamlet of Gee's Bend, Ala. who craft elaborate quilts together.
Friday
Check out the fun Mardi Gras and Fat Tuesday happenings with our handy guide
.
Sip on some wine and jungle juice while painting a (mediocre) masterpiece at Grizzly Arts and Designs
at 7 p.m.
Join Charleston poet laureate Marcus Amaker
for a unique experience to watch him bring the beats with a lyrical performance starting at 6:30 p.m.
Looking to remodel your house? Head to the Charleston Remodeling expo
starting this Friday, held in the Charleston Area Convention Center. Best part? It's inside!
Head to the first after hours series of 2020
at the aquarium starting at 7:30 p.m.
Neema Gallery
hosts an art talk and book signing with renowned photographer Cecil Williams, 5:30-7 p.m.
Saturday
Come to the Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor Commission for a screening of "Beyond Barbados:
The Carolina Connection."
Bring the whole fam to the Lowcountry Family Expo
with a silent disco, fashion show, and story time with the Snow Sisters.
Head to the February Feminist Magic Market
for a day of self love and shopping local from 12-5 p.m.
We know you secretly love this movie. Attend the Napoleon Dynamite Film and Conversation
at The Charleston Music Hall with the star himself, Jon Heder.
Head to Charleston's No. 1 voted comic store, Captains Comics and Toys
, to check out more than 140 tables of the best comic dealers in the Southeast.
The Roast Roast
features both a comedy roast and an oyster roast. Cool, right? Head to Rusty Bull starting at 4 p.m.
Did we mention oyster roasts? Get your oyster roast on at Tradesman
this Sat., 6-9 p.m. for a fundraising roast for Meals on Wheels; head to Holy City Brewing
for a roast with oysters from Bowens Island, 1:30-4:30 p.m.; and make your way to the Dill Sanctuary for a BYOB event
, 12-3 p.m.
Home Team BBQ downtown hosts Rock the Block
, an all day party that features good eats, fun drinks, and live music. It kicks off at 11 a.m.
It's National Margarita Day — check out the steals here
.
Sunday
Delight in some eats while relaxing with your favorite wine at the Vintage and Vino
event hosted by Runaround Sue Vintage.
James Island County Park is hosting an Intro to Climbing
class at 2 p.m.
Charleston Academy of Music Concert
puts on a show at the Charleston Library Society tickets are $75.
Get down at the super-soul funk show Remember Jones
at the Charleston Pour House.
More oysters roasts, more better as they say. This Sunday you can head to a Friends of the Muni
roast at the Charleston Municipal Golf Course, 3-6 p.m. and the Sierra Club oyster roast
at Bowens Island Restaurant, 2-5 p.m.