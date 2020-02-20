February 20, 2020 Calendar+Scene » Features

Weekend Roundup: 25+ ways to enjoy a chilly Charleston weekend 

Events for the weekend of Feb 20-23

By
Three cheers for the weekend — we'll see y'all at fun (and free!) events like Home Team BBQ's Rock the Block

Jonathan Boncek

Three cheers for the weekend — we'll see y'all at fun (and free!) events like Home Team BBQ's Rock the Block

We don't blame you if you don't want to leave the house this weekend. But fear not, for those of you wet-averse, the rain stops soon enough and we'll have sun on Saturday and Sunday. Bundle up and get out there.

Thursday

Japanese for "chit chat," PechaKucha 36 is a unique celebration of creativity and local talent where presenters will show their works and thoughts in a 20x20 format. You don't want to miss this today at 7 p.m. at the Charleston Music Hall.

The 2020 Chippendales Get Naughty Tour will be at the Music Farm 8-11 p.m.

The Dancing with the Stars Live Tour 2020 heads to the North Charleston Performing Arts Center at 8 p.m.

Enjoy a 160-degree panoramic theater that features the original film “Rise Above" at the Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Exhibit starting tonight.

Pop in to the Halsey for a special screening of "The Quilts of Gee's Bend," a 2002 film about a group of women who live in the isolated African-American hamlet of Gee's Bend, Ala. who craft elaborate quilts together.


Friday


Check out the fun Mardi Gras and Fat Tuesday happenings with our handy guide.

Sip on some wine and jungle juice while painting a (mediocre) masterpiece at Grizzly Arts and Designs at 7 p.m.

Join Charleston poet laureate Marcus Amaker for a unique experience to watch him bring the beats with a lyrical performance starting at 6:30 p.m.

Looking to remodel your house? Head to the Charleston Remodeling expo starting this Friday, held in the Charleston Area Convention Center. Best part? It's inside!

Head to the first after hours series of 2020 at the aquarium starting at 7:30 p.m.

Neema Gallery hosts an art talk and book signing with renowned photographer Cecil Williams, 5:30-7 p.m.

Saturday

Come to the Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor Commission for a screening of "Beyond Barbados: The Carolina Connection."

Bring the whole fam to the Lowcountry Family Expo with a silent disco, fashion show, and story time with the Snow Sisters.

Head to the February Feminist Magic Market for a day of self love and shopping local from 12-5 p.m.

We know you secretly love this movie. Attend the Napoleon Dynamite Film and Conversation at The Charleston Music Hall with the star himself, Jon Heder.

Head to Charleston's No. 1 voted comic store, Captains Comics and Toys, to check out more than 140 tables of the best comic dealers in the Southeast.

The Roast Roast features both a comedy roast and an oyster roast. Cool, right? Head to Rusty Bull starting at 4 p.m.

Did we mention oyster roasts? Get your oyster roast on at Tradesman this Sat., 6-9 p.m. for a fundraising roast for Meals on Wheels; head to Holy City Brewing for a roast with oysters from Bowens Island, 1:30-4:30 p.m.; and make your way to the Dill Sanctuary for a BYOB event, 12-3 p.m.

Home Team BBQ downtown hosts Rock the Block, an all day party that features good eats, fun drinks, and live music. It kicks off at 11 a.m.

It's National Margarita Day — check out the steals here.

Sunday

Delight in some eats while relaxing with your favorite wine at the Vintage and Vino event hosted by Runaround Sue Vintage.

James Island County Park is hosting an Intro to Climbing class at 2 p.m.

Charleston Academy of Music Concert puts on a show at the Charleston Library Society tickets are $75.

Get down at the super-soul funk show Remember Jones at the Charleston Pour House.

More oysters roasts, more better as they say. This Sunday you can head to a Friends of the Muni roast at the Charleston Municipal Golf Course, 3-6 p.m. and the Sierra Club oyster roast at Bowens Island Restaurant, 2-5 p.m. 

