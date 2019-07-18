Weekend Roundup: 25+ ways to celebrate the freakin' weekend 

Yeah, yeah it's hot and sticky and there's no end in sight. Forget about your back sweat and enjoy the weekend with 25+ fun events around town. No excuses, play like a weekend warrior:
Thursday
Hosted by John Pope, Bowties Comedy Night
gets ya laughing on this day of all days, Friday Jr. Fun starts at 8:30 p.m.
Did somebody say yoga and houseplants? Sort of. Head to Plants and Pranayama
, hosted by Swicegood Yoga and plant babe at 7 p.m.
It's simple: drink beer, save turtles
. Saltwater Cowboys hosts their summer turtle social with the Turtle Survival Alliance, 4-8 p.m. All proceeds from the event benefit the South Carolina Aquarium's Sea Turtle Care Center and the TSA.
Hop aboard the Blues and BBQ
harbor cruise, departing from 10 Wharfside St. every Thursday at 7 p.m.
Flowertown's Titus Andronicus opens at 8 p.m. Read all about it
in this week's theater preview.
Friday
Heard of Mystery Meat? No, not your middle school cafeteria lunch, but the hip-hop comedy duo
, who will be performing at Theatre 99 at 10 p.m this Friday.
Grab your picnic blankets and lawn chairs to enjoy a night of “traditional reggae with a new school attitude” as Signal Fire performs as part of the Reggae Nights Summer Concert Series.
Doors open at 7:30 p.m.
Come on down to the Feminist Magic market
at Itinerant Literate, a local artisan market and fundraiser going from 5 to 9 p.m.
Come see the Black Refractions
exhibit at the Gibbes Museum, which is the only Southern venue to feature this traveling exhibit.
Blogger Holy City AF
will be at Barre3 for a workout class that will be sure to raise the bar on your weekend workouts, starting at 7 p.m.
Set sail on a 9 p.m. cruise across the Ashley River
for a prime view of the RiverDogs' fireworks show.
The weekly Daniel Island Night Market
will be taking place this Friday starting at 5 p.m, filled with live music, local vendors and delicious market food.
You don’t want to miss this bus. The Charleston Comedy Bus
will be making a stop at HOM this Friday night and will take off for a night tour of Charleston accompanied by hilarious stand up.
The Art Mecca of Charleston will have the Vacation Exhibit
on display this weekend, which feature works about vacationing in the Lowcountry.
Saturday
Join Queen E Atterberry at Burke High School for a morning of yoga, live music and West African Dance
from 9 a.m to 12 p.m.
Master your watercolor techniques with a workshop
led by SCAD grad Daniel Velasco at the Charleston Museum, which will kick off with a viewing of the current exhibit, War on Fashion, at 10 a.m.
Catch the Fifes and Drums of Yorktown
, who will be showcasing the historic art form of drilling at three different locations; 10 a.m and 11:30 am at Fort Moultrie, 2 p.m at the Old Exchange building, and at Powder Magazine at 3:15 p.m.
Artist Raven Roxanne
has just released a new book, A Raven’s Nest, and will be hosting a book reading and signing at Celadon from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m
Attention Sci-Fi/Anime/Fantasy fans, grab your best cosplay costumes, because OtrantoCon
is coming back with all of your favorite artists, authors, gaming vendors, giveaways and a cosplay judging contest at Otranto Regional Library, which will be going on from 11 a.m to 4 p.m.
Turning Page Bookshop will be hosting Post and Courier reporter Jennifer Berry Hawes, who will be signing her new book, Grace Will Lead Us Home:
The Charleston Church Massacre and the Hard, Inspiring Journey to Forgiveness from 12 to 3 p.m.
The Charleston Night Bazaar
will be taking place this Saturday at Pacific Box & Crate from 5 to 10 p.m, where attendees can shop with local vendors for a variety of items.
Not enough night markets on this list? Well don’t worry, the Charleston City Night Market
will also be hosting a market full of local vendors from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m
Before you enjoy this Alice in Wonderland inspired brunch
, kickoff your morning with a workout at the Grand Bohemian starting at 10 a.m.
To Celebrate their 8th birthday, Holy City Brewing
will be hosting a backyard barbecue, loaded with brats, burgers and dogs, and even a dunk tank. The fun starts at 10 a.m. and will include live performances from Weigh Station and Dallas Baker + Friends.
Sunday
Have trouble getting out of bed for morning yoga classes? Well maybe baby goats can help, because Tattooed Moose will be hosting Goat Yoga
, starting at 10 a.m. After your goga class, enjoy brunch, booze and all the baby goats you can pet.
Whether you’re a fan of rock, pop, country, or even Broadway, the Charleston Variety Show
has you covered with a lively showcase of song and dance starting at 3 p.m.
Have Coastal Expeditions
take you on a tour of how they protect our beloved sea turtle nests. All proceeds to this family friendly event go to towards the Cape Romain National Wildlife Refuge.
The French Electric will be hosting the Holy City Vintage pop-up
, where you can munch on small bites and sip on cold beverages all while shopping for new threads. The market will be open from 12 to 5 p.m.
BadJon and Dosbanditos photography and screen print collaboration, BadBandits!, will be on display at the Orange Spot
until the end of this month, so see it while you can!
To celebrate National Ice Cream Day
, Monkey Joe’s will be giving away free ice cream from 12 to 7 p.m
Bring the whole family to Charleston Pour Houses’ Sunday Brunch Farmers Market
, which will entail great local food, drink, live music, face painting and more from 11 a.m to 3 p.m.