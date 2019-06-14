Weekend Roundup: 25 things to do this weekend in Charleston 

It's here, it's here, it's finally the weekend. Cross the last things off your to do list–or just save them for next week — and figure out how you're going to kick back. Here's what we'll be doing.
Friday
Go to Love Against Hate Carolina's Concert of Love
for a performance by the Black Diamond Band and Charleston's poet laureate Marcus Amaker at the Schoolhouse from 6 to 11 p.m.
The revamped Fashion Week is back with a party at Memminger Auditorium
at 7 p.m. The female-focused runway shows will include the athleisure of Kate Connick, the daughter of Harry Connick Jr. (A birdie has told us to keep an eye out for him, so see if you can spot the crooner and let us know!)
Go see the RiverDogs take on the Greenville Drive at the Joe. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.
Head to Party on the Point
at the Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina for live music, food, and drinks from 5:30 to 10 p.m. for $8.
Catch the first production at Charleston Stage's new Pearl Theatre at 7:30 p.m. with Shear Madness
, a who-dunit that takes place in a hair salon. Tickets are $35 for adults.
Pick up some last minute Father's Day gifts at the Charleston City Night Market
from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m.
Freshfields Village is hosting another Music on the Green
series from 6 to 9 p.m.
Don't sleep on Robert Lange Studio's exhibit from Nathan Durfee
.
Tour Magnolia Cemetery with Bulldog Tours
at 7:30. Tickets are $29 for adults and $19 for children.
Saturday
Ms. Rose's
is hosting Mimosas and Mutts at 11 a.m. Benefitting Dorchester paws, get $1 mimosas, homemade treats for your pup, and enjoy some live music with your furry friends.
Dance for a good cause at Pirouettes for PAALs
(Palmetto Animal Assisted Life Services) at Dance Lab from 12 to 3 p.m. If you don't know how to pirouette, no sweat. Dance, learn about service animals, win prizes, and help raise money to help place dogs with humans who need them.
My Father's Mustache is hosting a Habitat for Humanity Corn hole Fundraiser
from 3 to 10 p.m. Enter the corn hole competition for $100 a team or spectate for $10.
Celebrate Kween Katt's birthday at the Make It Rain Bash at the Vivid Event Center starting at 6:30 p.m.
Don Merckle and the Blacksmiths will be rocking out at the Sparrow starting at 9 p.m. with $5 for the door.
Hit the Charleston Night Bazaar
at Pacific Box and Crate for some Edmund's Oast Beer and some local goods from 5 to 10 p.m.
Learn how to make your own macrame hanging planter
at the Charleston Museum's workshop starting at 10 a.m. Tickets are $50 for non-members.
Hear from the candidates yourself at the Black Economic Alliance's Presidential Candidates Forum
, featuring U.S. Sens. Cory Booker and Elizabeth Warren, South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and former Rep. Beto O'Rourke at the Music Hall from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Go get the supplies for all your Instagrammable summer parties and check out Coterie at the Skinny Dip
for a DIY tie-dye station, fresh frose, a make-up touch up and braid bar, and more from 1 to 5 p.m.
Spend some time with the Black Refractions
exhibit at the Gibbes.
Bring the kids to see Cry Joy Park during Family Day
at the Halsey and enjoy guided tours, scavenger hunts, hands-on activities, and more from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Enjoy the view and learn to shag at Shaggin' on the Cooper
starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are $8 in advance, $10 at the door.
Sunday
Edmund's Oast is hosting their Divas on Tap Drag Show
starting at 2 p.m., featuring brunch and performances from Patti O'Furniture, Julianna Jade, Kymmya Starr, and Shariese Ses Pieces.
Head to the Royal American and catch Swearwolf with DUMB Doctors, Public Luxuries, Stefan Paul and the Electric Splash at 9 p.m. Tickets are $5.
Need ideas for what to do with Dad? Check out the Father's Day deals and specials
around town.
Find ways to get involved in your community at the Charleston Forum
at the Music Hall from 4 to 6 p.m.