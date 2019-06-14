Weekend Roundup: 25 things to do this weekend in Charleston 

Get your fill of sleep-inspired pieces in Nathan Durfee's newest exhibit at Robert Lange Studios

"A moment of rest for both them and the viewers"

Robert Lange Studios presents a new exhibition, Mighty Dreamers, featuring the works of oil painter Nathan Durfee and his interpretations of the human spirit. This pop surreal exhibition hosts its opening reception on Fri. June 7 from 5-9 p.m. and is on view until June 25.

By Olivia Neumann

Culture Shock