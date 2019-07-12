Weekend Roundup: 25 things to do this potentially rainy weekend in Charleston 

While it doesn’t appear that the storms are coming to a halt, Charleston is still going to do what Charleston does best: just keep swimming. Here’s your roundup of what’s happening under this weekend's cloudy skies:

Friday

Let loose at Barnhill on James Island with Turn Up and Dance’s Turn Up for Our Chirn Fundraiser event from 5-9 p.m. Grab your tickets before it’s too late and support an organization that aims to inspire our youth with food, drinks, raffles, and of course, dancing.



Feeling nostalgic? The Cultural Arts Center is having a Broadway Rewind from 7-9 p.m. that will showcase performances all the way back to the roots of American musical theatre. Shows extend through the weekend.



Check out BadJon and Dosbandidos' photography and screen print art show at BadBandits! at Orange Spot.



Check out Charleston's newest farmers market at the Daniel Island Night Market.



Hear speakers talk about human detention camps and join thousands of people across the country in a silent vigil for refugees during Lights for Liberty at 8:30 p.m.



Go with the flow at Jam on the Water Concert Cruise. The boat leaves from the City Marina at 7 p.m. and with live music, it should be a rockin' time.



Head down to Freshfields for Music on the Green, their outdoor concert series, from 6 to 9 p.m.



See how Dr. Ruth became Dr. Ruth during "Becoming Doctor Ruth" starting at 7:30 p.m. at PURE theatre.

Saturday

Sean Patton will be performing stand-up with Charleston comedian Joshua Bates at Creekside’s Comedy Night in West Ashley from 9-11 p.m. Order a bite and have a laugh.



Help find homes for over 1,500 furry friends at Pet Helper’s Pick Me! Adoption Celebration Family Fun Day from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. on James Island. There will be live music, pizza, raffles, and (most importantly) 50 percent off adoptions for animals 6 months and over.



Head to the Citadel at 8 a.m. for the Dog Days of Summer 5K. Don't forget to hydrate!



Lotus is hosting Traditional Medicine of Mexico Immersion, a week-long program starting Sat. at 10 a.m., to inform attendees on the power of self-care practices.



Check out the Sweetgrass Festival and learn more about Gullah culture, history, and see the work of the Lowcountry's basket makers from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Mt. Pleasant's Memorial Waterfront Park.



Get movin' and groovin' at Shaggin' on the Cooper at the Mt. Pleasant Pier starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are $8 in advance, $10 at the door.



Score some discounted Stingrays gear at Stingrays Fan Fest at the Coliseum, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.



The Artist Market at Tiger Lily is back with fresh flowers, local venders, and more, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Take the kids to learn about the Famous Women of NASA at the Mt. Pleasant branch library starting at 10:30 a.m.





Sunday

Puppy love is in the air. Pet Helpers will also be at Locals in Mt. Pleasant for AdoptAPupLooza from 2-6 p.m. $5 Moscow Mules with Tito’s Vodka and Sierra Nevada beer will be available to enjoy while looking for your next four-legged friend.



Redux Contemporary Art Center is offering a Figure Drawing class Sundays at 5 p.m. where you can sketch a nude model to the best of your ability. All skills levels are invited to join and easels, chairs and drawing boards are provided, but bring your own drawing/painting materials.



Celebrate the grand opening of Session Sports in their new downtown kiteboarding showing from 4-8 p.m.



Tie-dye is in once again. Head to Artist & Craftsman Supply Studio at their Calhoun St. location for a Summer Studio Series from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. and you’ll leave with a freshly-dyed tee.



It's not the first Sunday, nor is it the third or fourth Sunday, so you know what that means — it's Second Sunday on King Street, from 1 to 5 p.m.