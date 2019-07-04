Weekend Roundup: 25+ things to do this holiday weekend 

Friday

This isn't just a regular weekend, y'all: it's a long weekend. Whether you are going back into the office on Friday or not, weekends just are different when you don't have to do the full forty hours. For what to do on Thursday for Fourth of July, check out our roundup of all of America's birthday parties.

The Broad Street Merchants Association invites you to Gallery Row, where you can find fine art, crafts, fashion and refreshments in the boutiques and art galleries on Broad from 5 p.m to 8 p.m.



Come on down to Beirgarten-ville to enjoy a Jimmy Buffett themed party, with Holy City Steel Collective playing covers of his hit songs from 8 p.m to 11 p.m



Ever wanted to see first hand the fashion during the Revolution, WWI and WWII? The War on Fashion exhibit at the Charleston Museum displays the historic textiles from those eras to show you how fashion has progressed.



While it’ll be heart-breaking to say goodbye to this fun outdoor shin-dig, you won’t want to miss Party at the Point’s last party, starting at 5:30 p.m and will feature a performance from Homegrown Night with Ben Fagan & The Holy City Hooligans.



Will the bus actually give you a tour? Who knows, but you’ll be moved to tears of laughter listening to Charleston’s local comics on the Charleston Comedy Bus, with shows at 7 p.m and 9 p.m



Come see 100 of the leading artisans in the Southeast make their way into the Charleston City Night Market with live music from Bubba LeMacks, Everette & Joe and more. The market will be open to the public from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m.



Oil painter Michael Reibel and watercolorist, Russel Jewell come together to display their work at the Wells Gallery at Sanctuary Resort for Fourth of July weekend.



The Tedeschi Trucks Band will be performing at Volvo Car Stadium at 6 p.m. for an evening of rock and blues



Just because the Fourth is over doesn’t mean that patriotism and swimsuits must come to an end. Starting at 8:30 p.m, Deco will be celebrating the Fourth and National Bikini day with a showcase of designer swimsuits and some Tito’s specials to make it a bit more fun.



Buxton Books is hosting a First Friday event with Mary Edna Fraser from 6-9 p.m. Pop in for a signed copy of her book, The Batik Art of Mary Edna Fraser.



Go down to Shem Creek at 9 p.m to listen to Midnight City at Red’s Ice House.

Saturday

Monsters Music & Movies has 20 percent off vinyl, new and used, on the first Saturday of every month.



The Black Refractions exhibit from the Studio Museum in Harlem chose the Gibbes Museum to be the only southern venue to showcase this work, so come before it closes on August 24.



Whether you’re an amateur historian or if it’s your life passion, take a walk back in time at Magnolia Plantation's history fair, which includes the “Living History Through the Eyes of the Enslaved”, which looks into what it was like to live life as a slave. Price is included at planation admission and is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.



After catching a viewing of Toy Story 4, keep the toy intrigue going by visiting the Toys: The Inside Story exhibit at the Children’s Museum, where you and the little ones can learn what exactly goes into making a toy



The Grand Bohemian and Oblique Magazine will be hosting the Mad Hatter brunch, inspired by a Wonderland tea party. If you want to work up a sweat before the cocktails and buffet, there will be a workout class hosted by HY|LO at 10 a.m before the 11 a.m brunch.



Work up a sweat before cooling down at the farmer’s market with a free yoga class at Marion Square starting at 9 a.m.



If you’re feeling stuck in your business endeavors, Aspire Allure is hosting a Aspire to Inspire Networking Brunch at The Ashley from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Both general admission and table tickets are available.



Come listen to your favorite Allman Brothers songs at Charleston Pour House, where you’ll be able to find an Allman Brothers tribute band at 8:30 p.m

Sunday

Country star Brett Young will be performing his hits at 103.5 WEZL’s Stars and Guitars, with featured performances from country singers Mitchell Tenpenny, King Calaway and Eddie Bush. Concert starts at 4:30 p.m., you can buy tickets here.



P-Nut, the legendary Lowcountry poet, bridges poetry and painting to spread positivity and love. Come see him at Dog & Horse fine art until July 13.



This family friendly Brunch Farmers Market at Charleston Pour House, open from 11 a.m to 3 p.m., will have everything you desire from a farmer’s market, including fresh food, craft vendors, photography, art, jewelry, live music and more.



Come see BadBandits, a collaboration between artists BadJon and Dosbandidos to showcase their photography and screen prints.



Skip those carriage tours and learn about historic Charleston with a group bicycle tour starting at 9 a.m.



Bring the kids to the Orange Spot at 12 p.m, where they will get to listen to a new children’s book and participate in an arts and crafts project.



Midnight City has a busy weekend; they’ll be performing at Republic’s First Sunday Garden Series at 4 p.m