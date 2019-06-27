June 27, 2019 Calendar+Scene » Features

Weekend Roundup: 25+ things to do during the last weekend in June 

The weekend before the fourth of July, June 27-30

By and
If you’re wondering where the time has gone, you aren’t alone. June is nearly over, but you can still welcome in the new month with this weekend’s round-up:

Thursday

Wish Taco Boy’s Folly Beach location a happy 13th birthday all day long with drinks starting at $2.50.

Cool off with a cold one at the Summer Beer Bonanza from 6 to 9 p.m. at Halls Signature Events. Tickets are $67 and include beer, small plates, yard games, and a mechanical shark.

Do your prom over, the right way, at Dudley's Adult Queer Prom starting at 6 p.m. Tickets are $25 and include food from MasterChef's Jennifer Williams and free HIV testing.
The Battery
Charleston Water Keeper is hosting a showing of Artifishal, a documentary about the fight to preserve wild fish. Tickets are $10 and the 7 p.m. showing will be at Flood Tide Co.

Treat yourself to a nightcap at Josephine Wine Bar's Sips and Sweets, with indulgent cupcake and wine pairings until 11 p.m.

Sample a mashup of Sea Island and West Indian food at the Island Takeover at Butcher and Bee, starting at 6 p.m.
On your ride home stop in and see Marcus Amaker, Charleston's poet laureate, for a reading and workshop at the Otranto Regional Library from 6 to 7.

Friday

Channel your inner Bob Marley for the Reggae Nights Summer Concert Series. Head to the James Island County Park starting at 7:30 p.m. for some live entertainment, snacks sponsored by Coca-Cola and Domino’s, and souvenirs.

Head to White Point Garden from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. for the Carolina Day Concert, commemorating The Battle of Sullivan’s Island.

Check out Art in the City at Redux and enjoy live performances, music from DJ Trevor D, bites, and drinks for $20. Guests are encouraged to wear all white. Proceeds go to the Ryan White Wellness Center.

It's a Friday in summer, so there must be a Party at the Point. For $8 enjoy live music from 5:30 to 10 p.m. at the Charleston harbor Resort and Marina.

If you want to see live music but don't want to cross the Ravenel (we get it), hit up Freshfields Village Music in the Green from 6 to 9 p.m.

Saturday

The mats are back in Marion Square for Yoga at the Square. The Works CHS is still holding their free class during the month of June. Be there at 9 a.m.

It’s Naturday Saturday. Cooper River Farms has the pool party and 95sx Music Now from 12-2 p.m.

Having a water hobby isn’t cheap. Hang out at Bay Street Biergarten at 3 p.m. for their Kayak Giveaway and you might win a free one.

Head to Mullet Hall at Charleston County Park on John’s Island to watch the Saltwater Remedies BBQ Bash. The best part? Food trucks, live music, adoptions from Pet Helpers, and free admission. The fun is happening from 8-5 p.m.

Networking, but make it 'grammable: head to Falling in Love With Your Passion's mixer featuring vendors and influencers. The mixer is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Redux Contemporary Art Center.

Get grungy at Sarah's Funhaus for a night of drag, bingo, and drinks at Cutty's, starting at 9 p.m.

Sunday

The Divas of Drag Brunch will be at The Royal American from 12-4 p.m. Revel in Pride month and order a vodka, bourbon, or rum punch to benefit We are Family.

If you weren’t able to catch it in theaters, grab your tickets to the Emanuel Documentary Showing at the RiverDogs stadium. Showings are happening from 3-8 p.m. and tickets include all-you-can-eat food from Mercantile & Mash.

Zavarella’s Pizza is hosting Pizza for Autism, a grand opening event with proceeds benefiting ProjectRex at MUSC. Stop by from 1-5 p.m. for a beer truck, live entertainment, raffles, and more.

Catch a showing of Shear Madness from 3 to 5 p.m. at Charleston Stage's new West Ashley theatre. Tickets start at $32.50.

Find some goodies at Celadon's Sunday Flea Market from 10 am to 2 p.m., featuring discounted furniture, artists, and vendors.

Bay Street Biergarten is hosting Who Run the World Brunch from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., so wear something cute on "National Outfit of the Day" day.

Are you a lip syncing champion? What If? Productions is hosting auditions for The Legend of Georgia McBride from 1 to 3:30 p.m.

Catch Spike Lee's Do the Right Thing on the big screen at the Terrace starting at 7 p.m.
Pick your own blueberries at the Ninth Annual Lowcountry Blueberry Festival at Blue Pearl Farms from 12 to 6 p.m. Tickets are $10 and "bushes are loaded with blueberries."

