Weekend Roundup: 25+ things to do during the last weekend in June 

Palmetto Community Care hosting events for HIV Testing Day starting Sat. June 22

Multiple chances around the Lowcountry

National HIV Testing Day, June 27, is right around the corner and getting properly tested is more important than ever. Palmetto Community Care, a nonprofit organization that aims to help HIV care, prevention, and awareness, is having "Do it My Way" themed events to get more people in Charleston tested.

By Caylin Gregory

