Weekend Roundup: 25+ fun and festive events for the weekend 

Thursday

It's the last weekend (roundup) before Thanksgiving which means there are gobblin' good events going on all over town. Find out where you can catch a show, jam out with your friends at a concert, or grab a festive a cocktail with a co-worker.

The Charleston Classic is back! The premier college hoops tournament provides an arena for some of the top 25 college basketball teams in the nation to compete. Check out who's playing and when at TD Arena this weekend, and score your ticket for $25 before they sell out.



Stop by Freshfields Village for their Sip & Stroll from 4-7 p.m. Local vendors and shops will offer gifts and goodies just in time for the holiday season, and enjoy a complimentary drink or light bite from participating stores.



The Holiday Festival of Lights opens at 5:30 p.m. with over two million dazzling lights, marshmallow roasting, gift vendors, food, and an old-fashioned carousel. Head over to James Island County Park tonight or Sun., open until 10 p.m., or Fri. and Sat. until 11 p.m. Entry is $20 per vehicle.

Friday

Itinerant Literate Bookshop will host their Speak Easy Open Mic from 7-9 p.m. Head to their backyard with a poem, story, or song and share your creative side, sign-up starts at 6:43 p.m., and it's BYOB and snacks.



Sightsee Shop and Coffee is hosting a launch party for their new bag collection collaboration with J. Stark. Aloha Friday will give attendees the chance to shop the limited-edition collection early, snag a sustainably-sourced floral bundle, and enjoy a seasonal coffee from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Starting at 4 p.m., Life Raft will be onsite to offer treats and the makers from J. Stark will help you customize your new bag.



Create a beautiful centerpiece using seasonal blooms just in time for the holidays. Tiger Lily will help you spice up your table with a DIY workshop with complimentary light refreshments, starting at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $75.



Camp Happy Days is celebrating their 30th anniversary at Memminger Auditorium with the Thirty Dancing Gala with live entertainment, hors d'oeuvres, an open bar, and live and silent auctions. Tickets are $150.



GALA Desserts is hosting their World Music Cafe at 7:30 p.m. Delia Chariker and Peter Kfoury will be performing alongside Pete Courtese with Native American-infused jazz.



The 2019 Turkey Bowl will be held at Rusty Bull Brewing Co. from 5-10 p.m. It's simple: bring in a turkey to donate to those in need, get a strike within three frames using the provided frozen turkey, and win a $50 Rusty Bull gift card.



Palmetto Brewing Co. is celebrating their 26th anniversary with live music from 6-9 p.m., Sap Lai's Asian Kitchen will have food for purchase, plus a beer release of two new brews.



Catch B-Side, Kid Trails, and Persona La Ave at The Royal American at 9 p.m. Tickets will be sold for $5 at the door.



Saturday

Flowertown Players will remember the late, great Pat Conroy with Our Prince of Scribes at the Pat Conroy Literary Center. The all-day event features four writers workshops, lunch with a faculty member, and a panel discussion with columnists, writers, and publishers. Attendees can purchase a ticket to the event, starting at 9:45 a.m., for $70 or just the panel discussion for $10.



A Step Ahead: Christmas Festival, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., supports single families and small businesses by bringing them together. Head to Faith Assembly to knock out your holiday shopping, enjoy delicious plates from local food trucks, entertainment, raffles, and hourly giveaways.



Looking to learn more about Italian red wines? Zero Restaurant + Bar will host their Reserve Wine series with sommelier Ashley Broshious from 12-1:30 p.m. on Sat. and Sun. Tickets are $150.

Sunday

Revelry Brewing is hosting a beer release party at The Hold at 3 p.m. Come out to taste their new Sea Island Beer and munch on small plates by chef BJ Dennis. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Jenkins Institute.



Butcher Stories, the one-man show starring local comedian Andy Livengood, returns to PURE Theatre at 5 p.m. Take a ride through the hilarious life of a grocery store butcher as Livengood portrays over 30 characters. Tickets are $20.



Sunday Flea will take place at Celadon Warehouse from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Browse chic discounted furniture, prints, and more from over 100 local vendors and artists, grab a bite from local food trucks, and let the kiddos burn off some energy at the bouncy castle.



Shop for fresh, local produce, check-out prepared and packaged food products, eat from local food trucks, listen to live music, and have the children enjoy fun, free activities at the Thanksgiving Farmers Market from 12-4 p.m. at Ackerman Park in West Ashley.



Are you a Queen fan? Is Freddie Mercury your idol? Head to Tabbuli for the free Mercury Rising event with Bohemian Rhapsody movie and singalong and a drag show to follow. The event is from 5-9 p.m. and benefits Palmetto Community Care HIV & AIDS Treatment.