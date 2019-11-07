Weekend Roundup: 25+ events going on in Charleston this weekend 

click to enlarge
October has come and gone, November is here, as are the too-early holiday decorations. The cooler weather also brings Charleston Burger Week
and fun fall festivities in town. Check out where to take the kiddos, grab a drink, or catch a show is this weekend:
Thursday
This weekend is your last chance to catch the Coastal Carolina Fair. They'll be wrapping up on Sun. Nov. 10, so head over with the whole family to enjoy rides, carnival games, funnel cakes, concerts, and more. Tickets are $12 for adults and $7 for kids (it's free for children 5 and under).
The Charleston to Charleston Literary Festival
starts this Thurs. and will feature a lineup of authors, academics, and historians; the award-winning novelist Joyce Carol Oates will be the headliner. Individual event tickets
are $25, but their all session tickets lets you in every lecture all weekend.
King Street Green
begins at 5:30 p.m. outside Workshop
and Edmund's Oast Brewing Co.
In the center of a killer food hub, there's live music, ice cold beer, and free roam for the doggos and the kiddos.
As apart of the JCC Filmfest
, a showing of Jojo Rabbit
will be at the Terrace Theater
at 7 p.m. Tickets
are only $14 and benefit the Charleston Jewish Federation's Remember Program for Holocaust Education, and there will be a discussion following the film led by Ron Small, the president and founder of Anchor Media Group.
Bohemian Bull
will host their weekly oyster roast in the beer garden from 6-9 p.m. featuring all-you-can-eat steamed fire-pit oysters, live music, and beer specials.
Time to hit some bullseyes at Palmetto Brewing Co. Blade & Bull Axe Throwing
will be there from 6-10 p.m. (be sure to sign their waiver
if this is your first time, and don't forget to wear closed toe shoes).
The murder mystery play and best-selling novel And Then There Were None
will be showcased at Woolfe Street Playhouse
at 7:30 p.m. Can't make it tonight? There's showings on Sat. at 7:30 p.m. and Sun. at 3 p.m. Tickets
are $30, $20/student.
Friday
The Woodlands Fall Music and Art Festival kicks off this Fri. The two-day event features live music on three lake-side stages, late night programming, outdoor activities, and more. Tickets start at $89.
Creative Mornings Charleston
will host Congressman Joe Cunningham from 8-10 a.m. at Queen Street Playhouse
. The event is free and open to the public, but they're asking people to register
for a headcount.
Over 50 short and feature films will be showcased at the S.C. Underground Film Festival
from 9 a.m.-9:30 p.m. throughout the weekend. Ticket
prices range depending on the day, but their $28 VIP pass scores you an entry to every movie on all three days.
The 15th Annual Membership Appreciation Celebration at the Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art
will be themed Howlin' at the Moon
. The night of art, live music from New Galaxy, drinks, and tarot card readings is free for Halsey members but tickets can be purchased at the door for $40, $17.70/student.
Extra Chill Fest
is a two-day event starting on Fri. at 9 p.m. at The Royal American
. The lineup features a hand-picked assortment of S.C. talent. It's $10 per night and tickets can be purchased at the door starting at 8 p.m.
The 10th Annual Weekend of Jazz on Kiawah Island will headline jazz saxophonist Boney James, starting at 8 p.m.
Rock out with Blue Ricky, Stock Footage, Circles, and Ash Vapor for a free concert at The Tin Roof
, starting at 9 p.m.
The Southern Smoke Mobile Cigar Lounge
will be at The Shelter Kitchen + Bar
at 7 p.m. Buy any cigar and get top shelf liquor for half-price.
Saturday
The Lowcountry Walk to Defeat ALS starts at 10 a.m. at James Island County Park. Check-in begins at 9 a.m., and you can register online ahead of time. All proceeds benefit ALS constituents, their families, and caregivers.
The Revolutionary War Living History Demonstration will be held at the College of Charleston Cistern Yard from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. The reenactor unit will highlight the College's functionality as a war camp during much of the Revolutionary War, giving students, community members, and tourists the change to imagine CofC at the time of its founding.
There will be live music and great food at Deep Water Vineyard for their Boots, Bottles, and Blessings event from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. There will be local food trucks, American Idol contestant Carly Moffa, and reggae band Well Charged. Tickets are $5.
The Seventh Annual Rockabillaque Festival at Southern Roots Park Circle will feature an awesome Classic Car & Vintage Bike Show, live music from local and national bands with six outdoor stages, contests, and more. The all-day event starts at 11 a.m. and will benefit Valiant Animal Rescue.
Enjoy all-you-can-eat oysters, chili, a silent auction, music by Rick the DJ, and $2 draft beers at Miler Country Club
for the Lowcountry Animal Rescue Oyster Roast
. The event is from 6-9 p.m., tickets, are $35, and proceeds will benefit Lowcountry Animal Rescue.
Head to Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park
from 12-3 p.m. for the Shrimp and Grits Festival. Enjoy shrimp and grits from some of your favorite local restaurants, shop from vendors, listen to live music, and sip your afternoon away. Tickets will be sold for $25 at the door, but you save $5 when you purchase it online
.
The Fall Harvest Market will be held at Magnolia Plantation and Gardens
from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Shop from artisan grafts, garden decor, and local lowcountry products, all while learning from and chatting with knowledgeable staff.
Sunday
Soon-to-open Chasing Sage will host Bubbles & Brunch at their new location (formerly Semilla) at 10 a.m. Enjoy fresh pastries, savory meats, sweet treats, and specialty cocktails.
Flighted: A Beer Festival with Purpose
will be held at the Center for Birds of Prey
from 12-4 p.m. which provides visitors with a look into the world of raptors, delicious craft brews, live music by Moto-grass, and tasty bites available for purchase from local food trucks. Tickets
are $65 per-person and $20 for designated drivers.
Enjoy all-you-can-eat oysters and the new Sea Pearl Oyster Stout at Fam's Brewing Co.
for their Veterans Day Oyster Roast
and beer release party from 1-5 p.m. The event is free and open to the public but $25 tickets will be sold at the door for the oysters. Proceeds will benefit the Warrior Surf Foundation.
Calling all ABBA fans. The ABBA Show
at Charleston Music Hall
at 7:30 p.m. will pay tribute to your favorite band and play all the hits. Tickets
are $25, $15/student.
Frothy Beard Brewing Co.
will host a viewing party of the new HBO hit show Watchmen
. If you're a fan of the comic books and/or movie, then come by at 9 p.m. to catch the fourth episode of the first season, drink some beer, and munch on some 'za.