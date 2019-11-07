November 07, 2019 Calendar+Scene » Features

Weekend Roundup: 25+ events going on in Charleston this weekend 

Events for the weekend of Nov. 7-10

By
Share
Tweet
click to enlarge This weekend is your last chance to catch the Coastal Carolina Fair - PROVIDED
  • Provided
  • This weekend is your last chance to catch the Coastal Carolina Fair
October has come and gone, November is here, as are the too-early holiday decorations. The cooler weather also brings Charleston Burger Week and fun fall festivities in town. Check out where to take the kiddos, grab a drink, or catch a show is this weekend:

Thursday

This weekend is your last chance to catch the Coastal Carolina Fair. They'll be wrapping up on Sun. Nov. 10, so head over with the whole family to enjoy rides, carnival games, funnel cakes, concerts, and more. Tickets are $12 for adults and $7 for kids (it's free for children 5 and under).

Related Coastal Carolina Fair returns Thurs. Oct. 31 with live music, fried goodies, and a beer garden: Fried Oreo, anyone?
See y'all there
Coastal Carolina Fair returns Thurs. Oct. 31 with live music, fried goodies, and a beer garden
Fried Oreo, anyone?
The Coastal Carolina fair is back, Thurs. Oct. 31 through Sun. Nov. 10, bringing with it  funnel cakes, contests, Ferris wheels, and nauseating zero gravity machines that we all insist on riding every year. Discounted tickets are available through Oct. 30, and general admission tickets start at $12 on opening day.
By Ryan Rothkopf
Features
The Charleston to Charleston Literary Festival starts this Thurs. and will feature a lineup of authors, academics, and historians; the award-winning novelist Joyce Carol Oates will be the headliner. Individual event tickets are $25, but their all session tickets lets you in every lecture all weekend.
Related In its third year, the Charleston to Charleston Literary Festival has found its stride. And it's a big one.: Get Lit
With several <em>NYT</em> vets and Joyce Carol Oates on the roster, what’s not to love?
In its third year, the Charleston to Charleston Literary Festival has found its stride. And it's a big one.
Get Lit
The third edition of the Charleston to Charleston Literary Festival launches this week, with a lineup of literary illuminati like the city has never seen before, at least (to my knowledge) in one place and time.
By Stephanie Hunt
Features
King Street Green begins at 5:30 p.m. outside Workshop and Edmund's Oast Brewing Co. In the center of a killer food hub, there's live music, ice cold beer, and free roam for the doggos and the kiddos.

As apart of the JCC Filmfest, a showing of Jojo Rabbit will be at the Terrace Theater at 7 p.m. Tickets are only $14 and benefit the Charleston Jewish Federation's Remember Program for Holocaust Education, and there will be a discussion following the film led by Ron Small, the president and founder of Anchor Media Group.

Bohemian Bull will host their weekly oyster roast in the beer garden from 6-9 p.m. featuring all-you-can-eat steamed fire-pit oysters, live music, and beer specials.

Time to hit some bullseyes at Palmetto Brewing Co. Blade & Bull Axe Throwing will be there from 6-10 p.m. (be sure to sign their waiver if this is your first time, and don't forget to wear closed toe shoes).

The murder mystery play and best-selling novel And Then There Were None will be showcased at Woolfe Street Playhouse at 7:30 p.m. Can't make it tonight? There's showings on Sat. at 7:30 p.m. and Sun. at 3 p.m. Tickets are $30, $20/student.

Friday

The Woodlands Fall Music and Art Festival kicks off this Fri. The two-day event features live music on three lake-side stages, late night programming, outdoor activities, and more. Tickets start at $89.

Related Woodlands Music & Arts Fest celebrates jam bands and the beauty of nature: All In Time
Umphrey’s McGee first festival will be about music, conservation, and environmental protection
Woodlands Music & Arts Fest celebrates jam bands and the beauty of nature
All In Time
Through a series of conversations with both, it becomes apparent that the seeds for the Woodlands Music & Arts Festival were collectively planted by the Umphrey's team long ago, and that finally seeing this idea in full-bloom over the coming weekend, is going to be a really proud moment for everyone involved.
By Kevin Wilson
Features
Creative Mornings Charleston will host Congressman Joe Cunningham from 8-10 a.m. at Queen Street Playhouse. The event is free and open to the public, but they're asking people to register for a headcount.

Over 50 short and feature films will be showcased at the S.C. Underground Film Festival from 9 a.m.-9:30 p.m. throughout the weekend. Ticket prices range depending on the day, but their $28 VIP pass scores you an entry to every movie on all three days.

The 15th Annual Membership Appreciation Celebration at the Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art will be themed Howlin' at the Moon. The night of art, live music from New Galaxy, drinks, and tarot card readings is free for Halsey members but tickets can be purchased at the door for $40, $17.70/student.

Extra Chill Fest is a two-day event starting on Fri. at 9 p.m. at The Royal American. The lineup features a hand-picked assortment of S.C. talent. It's $10 per night and tickets can be purchased at the door starting at 8 p.m.
Related Extra Chill Fest will return in 2019 for two days of local music at The Royal American: Extra, extra, read all about it
Extra Chill Fest will return in 2019 for two days of local music at The Royal American
Extra, extra, read all about it
After a successful 2018 shindig, Extra Chill Fest is coming back for its second year. The Royal American will host Extra Chill Fest 2019 on Nov. 8 and 9, featuring hand-picked local musicians and bands playing everything from rock to hip-hop to indie.
By Abrie Richison
Feedback File
The 10th Annual Weekend of Jazz on Kiawah Island will headline jazz saxophonist Boney James, starting at 8 p.m.
Related Soundchecks: Hale Bopp Astronauts, Boney James, Blue Ricky, Extra Chill Fest, Short Division: Live music to catch this week
Soundchecks: Hale Bopp Astronauts, Boney James, Blue Ricky, Extra Chill Fest, Short Division
Live music to catch this week
By Vincent Harris, Kevin Wilson, Matt Keady and Abrie Richison
Feedback File
Rock out with Blue Ricky, Stock Footage, Circles, and Ash Vapor for a free concert at The Tin Roof, starting at 9 p.m.

The Southern Smoke Mobile Cigar Lounge will be at The Shelter Kitchen + Bar at 7 p.m. Buy any cigar and get top shelf liquor for half-price.

Saturday

The Lowcountry Walk to Defeat ALS starts at 10 a.m. at James Island County Park. Check-in begins at 9 a.m., and you can register online ahead of time. All proceeds benefit ALS constituents, their families, and caregivers.

The Revolutionary War Living History Demonstration will be held at the College of Charleston Cistern Yard from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. The reenactor unit will highlight the College's functionality as a war camp during much of the Revolutionary War, giving students, community members, and tourists the change to imagine CofC at the time of its founding.

There will be live music and great food at Deep Water Vineyard for their Boots, Bottles, and Blessings event from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. There will be local food trucks, American Idol contestant Carly Moffa, and reggae band Well Charged. Tickets are $5.

The Seventh Annual Rockabillaque Festival at Southern Roots Park Circle will feature an awesome Classic Car & Vintage Bike Show, live music from local and national bands with six outdoor stages, contests, and more. The all-day event starts at 11 a.m. and will benefit Valiant Animal Rescue.

Related Rockabillaque is back and better than ever this November: There will be pin-ups
Rockabillaque is back and better than ever this November
There will be pin-ups
The 7th annual Rockabillaque festival is coming back to Park Circle on Sat. Nov. 9 and Sun. Nov. 10th. 2019 Rockabillaque has free admission and hosts a number of fun, country-loving, rock-friendly events.
By Ryan Rothkopf
Culture Shock
Enjoy all-you-can-eat oysters, chili, a silent auction, music by Rick the DJ, and $2 draft beers at Miler Country Club for the Lowcountry Animal Rescue Oyster Roast. The event is from 6-9 p.m., tickets, are $35, and proceeds will benefit Lowcountry Animal Rescue.

Head to Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park from 12-3 p.m. for the Shrimp and Grits Festival. Enjoy shrimp and grits from some of your favorite local restaurants, shop from vendors, listen to live music, and sip your afternoon away. Tickets will be sold for $25 at the door, but you save $5 when you purchase it online.

The Fall Harvest Market will be held at Magnolia Plantation and Gardens from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Shop from artisan grafts, garden decor, and local lowcountry products, all while learning from and chatting with knowledgeable staff.

Sunday

Soon-to-open Chasing Sage will host Bubbles & Brunch at their new location (formerly Semilla) at 10 a.m. Enjoy fresh pastries, savory meats, sweet treats, and specialty cocktails.

Related Chasing Sage pops up with Bubbles & Brunch on the Westside Sun. Nov. 10: Chasing away the Sunday scaries
Chasing Sage pops up with Bubbles & Brunch on the Westside Sun. Nov. 10
Chasing away the Sunday scaries
Chasing Sage, the veg-forward restaurant opening soon on Rutledge Ave., has been popping up all over town since late summer with menu teasers like corn soup, heirloom tomato tart, and melon toast. Sun. Nov. 10 at 218 President St. (formerly Semilla), Chasing Sage will pop-up with their first ever brunch menu.
By Mary Scott Hardaway
Eat
Flighted: A Beer Festival with Purpose will be held at the Center for Birds of Prey from 12-4 p.m. which provides visitors with a look into the world of raptors, delicious craft brews, live music by Moto-grass, and tasty bites available for purchase from local food trucks. Tickets are $65 per-person and $20 for designated drivers.

Enjoy all-you-can-eat oysters and the new Sea Pearl Oyster Stout at Fam's Brewing Co. for their Veterans Day Oyster Roast and beer release party from 1-5 p.m. The event is free and open to the public but $25 tickets will be sold at the door for the oysters. Proceeds will benefit the Warrior Surf Foundation.
Related Fam's Brewing Co. celebrates Veteran's Day with oyster roast and oyster stout release: Proceeds benefit Warrior Surf Foundation
Double down on oysters
Fam's Brewing Co. celebrates Veteran's Day with oyster roast and oyster stout release
Proceeds benefit Warrior Surf Foundation
Join Fam’s Brewing Co. to celebrate Veteran’s Day this year with an AYCE oyster roast and oyster stout launch, benefitting the Warrior Surf Foundation.
By Ryan Rothkopf
Eat
Calling all ABBA fans. The ABBA Show at Charleston Music Hall at 7:30 p.m. will pay tribute to your favorite band and play all the hits. Tickets are $25, $15/student.

Frothy Beard Brewing Co. will host a viewing party of the new HBO hit show Watchmen. If you're a fan of the comic books and/or movie, then come by at 9 p.m. to catch the fourth episode of the first season, drink some beer, and munch on some 'za.

Tags: , , ,

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2019, Charleston City Paper   RSS