Weekend Roundup: 25+ events going on in Charleston this weekend 

Thursday

October has come and gone, November is here, as are the too-early holiday decorations. The cooler weather also brings Charleston Burger Week and fun fall festivities in town. Check out where to take the kiddos, grab a drink, or catch a show is this weekend:

This weekend is your last chance to catch the Coastal Carolina Fair. They'll be wrapping up on Sun. Nov. 10, so head over with the whole family to enjoy rides, carnival games, funnel cakes, concerts, and more. Tickets are $12 for adults and $7 for kids (it's free for children 5 and under).



Friday

The Charleston to Charleston Literary Festival starts this Thurs. and will feature a lineup of authors, academics, and historians; the award-winning novelist Joyce Carol Oates will be the headliner. Individual event tickets are $25, but their all session tickets lets you in every lecture all weekend. King Street Green begins at 5:30 p.m. outside Workshop and Edmund's Oast Brewing Co. In the center of a killer food hub, there's live music, ice cold beer, and free roam for the doggos and the kiddos.As apart of the JCC Filmfest , a showing ofwill be at the Terrace Theater at 7 p.m. Tickets are only $14 and benefit the Charleston Jewish Federation's Remember Program for Holocaust Education, and there will be a discussion following the film led by Ron Small, the president and founder of Anchor Media Group. Bohemian Bull will host their weekly oyster roast in the beer garden from 6-9 p.m. featuring all-you-can-eat steamed fire-pit oysters, live music, and beer specials.Time to hit some bullseyes at Palmetto Brewing Co. Blade & Bull Axe Throwing will be there from 6-10 p.m. (be sure to sign their waiver if this is your first time, and don't forget to wear closed toe shoes).The murder mystery play and best-selling novelwill be showcased at Woolfe Street Playhouse at 7:30 p.m. Can't make it tonight? There's showings on Sat. at 7:30 p.m. and Sun. at 3 p.m. Tickets are $30, $20/student.

The Woodlands Fall Music and Art Festival kicks off this Fri. The two-day event features live music on three lake-side stages, late night programming, outdoor activities, and more. Tickets start at $89.

Saturday

The Lowcountry Walk to Defeat ALS starts at 10 a.m. at James Island County Park. Check-in begins at 9 a.m., and you can register online ahead of time. All proceeds benefit ALS constituents, their families, and caregivers.



The Revolutionary War Living History Demonstration will be held at the College of Charleston Cistern Yard from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. The reenactor unit will highlight the College's functionality as a war camp during much of the Revolutionary War, giving students, community members, and tourists the change to imagine CofC at the time of its founding.



There will be live music and great food at Deep Water Vineyard for their Boots, Bottles, and Blessings event from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. There will be local food trucks, American Idol contestant Carly Moffa, and reggae band Well Charged. Tickets are $5.



The Seventh Annual Rockabillaque Festival at Southern Roots Park Circle will feature an awesome Classic Car & Vintage Bike Show, live music from local and national bands with six outdoor stages, contests, and more. The all-day event starts at 11 a.m. and will benefit Valiant Animal Rescue.



Enjoy all-you-can-eat oysters, chili, a silent auction, music by Rick the DJ, and $2 draft beers at Miler Country Club for the Lowcountry Animal Rescue Oyster Roast . The event is from 6-9 p.m., tickets, are $35, and proceeds will benefit Lowcountry Animal Rescue.Head to Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park from 12-3 p.m. for the Shrimp and Grits Festival. Enjoy shrimp and grits from some of your favorite local restaurants, shop from vendors, listen to live music, and sip your afternoon away. Tickets will be sold for $25 at the door, but you save $5 when you purchase it online The Fall Harvest Market will be held at Magnolia Plantation and Gardens from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Shop from artisan grafts, garden decor, and local lowcountry products, all while learning from and chatting with knowledgeable staff.

Sunday

Soon-to-open Chasing Sage will host Bubbles & Brunch at their new location (formerly Semilla) at 10 a.m. Enjoy fresh pastries, savory meats, sweet treats, and specialty cocktails.