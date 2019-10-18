Weekend Roundup: 25+ events going on in Charleston this weekend 

This Oct., the 150th South Carolina State Fair brings racing piglets and double decker merry-go-rounds to Columbia

Big fun, big yum

Now in its 150th year, the South Carolina State Fair is going all out this October, with the fun kicking off on Oct. 9 and running through Oct. 20. Tickets start at just $7 if purchased before the fair starts and you can peruse all ticket options and ride vouchers online at scstatefair.org.

By Connelly Hardaway

