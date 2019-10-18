Weekend Roundup: 25+ events going on in Charleston this weekend 

-
Flickr
-
This is Craig. Craig didn't spend his weekend having fun. Don't be like Craig.
The closer we get to Halloween, the more fun and festive events there are going on in Charleston. Whether you're looking for a place to show off your costume, entertain the kiddos, or get a deal on food and drinks, check out all the events going on this weekend:
Friday
This weekend is your last chance to catch the S.C. State Fair
. Enjoy a day of rides, fun food, a circus, live music, and much more. Admission tickets
are $10 and ride vouchers are $25.
Take a candlelight tour of the Aiken-Rhett House; the 19th-century townhouse has been preserved to show the hardships of the times. The 45-minute tour is followed with a complimentary glass of wine, tickets
are $25 and tours start at 6 p.m.
The Sixth Annual Mushroom Gathering will take place at GrowFood Carolina
from 6 to 9 p.m. Local chefs will be serving up mushroom-inspired plates, brewers will be pouring local craft beer, and farmers will share their stories and experiences. Tickets
are $55.
Vineyard Vines will be offering 10 percent off your purchase and will donate 10 percent to the Children's Museum of the Lowcountry. Spend the morning shopping while enjoying light bites from Cru Cafe
, a coffee and mimosa bar, and live music from 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
PURE Theatre
will collaborate with local costume designers, actors, and musicians to perform an interactive rendition of Osceola's Muse to benefit the Battery Gadsden Cultural Center. You can catch the show Fri. or Sat. at 7:30 p.m., tickets
are $35.
You can still have a scare at Boone Hall Plantation
for Fright Nights
. Fri. and Sat. 7:15 p.m.-12 a.m. and Thurs. and Sun. 7:15-10 p.m. through Oct. 31.
Enjoy multimedia event The Freak Show with live music, performance art, kink, and giveaways at 9 p.m. at The Purple Buffalo
. Tickets will be sold at the door for $15.
Enjoy live alt-country music while sipping a tasty brew at Palmetto Brewing
for a free concert by Angela Easterling and Brandon Turner at 6 p.m.
Avondale Wine & Cheese
Saturday
will host their Second Annual Pumpkin Carving Event at 2 p.m. Call them at (843)769-5444 to reserve your spot.
IMARA Woman magazine's Annual Health Empowerment Tour will take place at Fresh Future Farm
from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. offering free health screenings, educational workshops, entertainment, and a healthy lunch. The event is free and open to the public, but they're asking folks to register
for a headcount.
The North Charleston Harvest Festival returns to Park Circle with live music, an artist market, costume contests, trick-or-treating, and a pop-up pumpkin patch at the Olde Village Community Center from 4-7 p.m.
Looking to try a variety of delicious craft beers? The Ballpark Festival of Beers takes place at the Joe Riley Stadium from 7-10 p.m. The $45 ticket
scores you 18 sampling tickets and the first 2,500 attendees will receive a free sampling glass. Holly Rolly Charleston
, Braised in the South
, and Bearded Dogs
will be onsite with tasty food for purchase, and the Blue Plantation Band and the Baby Fat Band will provide the live music.
The Night Bazaar is back this month with local artists and craftspeople setting up shop outside of Workshop
and Edmund's Oast Brewing Co.
Shop from unique vendors offering vintage jewelry, candles, soaps, and mixed media from 5-10 p.m.
A new comic-con is coming to Charleston at the Hilton Garden Inn (5265 International Blvd.) with special guests Deadpool creator Fabian Nicieza, WWE star Tito Santana, and The Simpsons animator Phil Ortiz. The all day event is from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., and tickets
are $20 (kids 11 and under get free admission).
The Pink Promenade Catwalk + Cocktails will be held at the Mt. Pleasant Towne Centre from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tickets
are $25 and include a complimentary champagne cocktail, delicious brunch bites, and a cappella performances.
Tent-or-Treat
will take place at the Daniel Island Farmers Market from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Over 30 vendors and food trucks will be giving out candy as you and the kiddos stroll from tent to tent, wear your best costume for bonus candy.
Enjoy an afternoon of fun with pumpkin patch and carving, candy apples, bonfire with smores, apple cider, live music, food trucks, fun house, and a costume contest for the Halloween Harvest Fest at Magnolia Plantation and Gardens
. This festive event is on Sat. and Sun. from 1-5 p.m., tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for kids.
Sunday
For $25 your kid can learn the basics to skateboarding. SK8 Charleston
offers a class from 10-11 a.m. for aspiring skaters ages 5-7, and they'll receive a pass for one return visit.
The Divas on Tap Drag Show will return to Edmund's Oast Brewing Co.
with performances from local queens, all-day brunch, and of course craft beers. the fun starts at 2 p.m.
Pups and brews, what more could you ask for? The Barktoberfest Pup Crawl will hit Commonhouse Aleworks
from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. with raffles, local vendors, food, and adoptable puppers.
Free Verse
's Poetry and Pancakes will take place at Daps
from 12-2 p.m. Order a pancake and receive a custom typerwriter poem.
All-you-can-eat steamed oysters, a whole hog barbecue, and live music from Haley Mae Campbell. If that's not enough to get you to Home Team BBQ
, then we don't know what will. The Semi-Annual Oyster Roast and Pig Pickin' will go on from 1:30-6:30 p.m., tickets will be sold at the door for $25.
Head to The Schoolhouse
for the Fourth Annual RumRootz Taste of the Caribbean from 4-8 p.m. with delicious food from Jamaica and Trinidad, Caribbean music, and tasty rum cocktails to benefit Healthy Lifestyle Network.
The Eighth Annual Oyster Roast to benefit HALO will be held at Harborside East
from 4-7 p.m. Tickets
are $60 and include oysters, pulled pork, hot dogs, mac 'n' cheese, and live entertainment.