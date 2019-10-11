October 11, 2019 Calendar+Scene » Features

Weekend Roundup: 25+ events going on in Charleston for Columbus Day weekend 

Events for the weekend of Oct. 11-13

By
click to enlarge Enjoy the temps dropping into the 60s (you read that right) this weekend - FLICKR USER M FLETCHER
  • Flickr user M Fletcher
  • Enjoy the temps dropping into the 60s (you read that right) this weekend

The weekend is finally here which means it's time to relax, catch a show, get a drink with a friend, or head out for a bite to eat. Here are all the events going on in Charleston this weekend:

Friday

The S.C. State Fair opened on Wed. Oct. 9 and will be open everyday through Oct. 19. Head to Columbia to enjoy rides, games, delicious and fun food, the carnival, live music, and more. Tickets are $10.
It's Fright Nights at Boone Hall Plantation & Gardens with three spooky attractions: Undertaker, The Playground, and Scary Tales Haunted Hayride. The event is open from 7:15 p.m. to midnight on Fri. and Sat. through Oct., and tickets are $30.

It's family movie night at Tiedemann Park. Bring the whole family for a free showing of Monsters Inc., starting at 7 p.m. Pep Rolls will be on-site with food and drinks available for purchase.

A Tribute to Buena Vista Social Club will be held at Charleston Music Hall at 8 p.m. For one night only, enjoy music featuring musicians from Cuba, Miami, New York, and Charleston. Tickets start at $23.

The Holy City Hullabaloo will be held on Fri. at The Sparrow and Sat. at Tin Roof starting at 7 p.m. The two day music event will feature a 14 band lineup, and tickets are being sold for $10 a day or $15 for both days.

Head to Queen Street Playhouse to catch Footlight Players' production of Born Yesterday. The show is available every Thurs.-Sat. at 7:30 p.m. and Sun. at 3 p.m.
It's Karaoke Night at Charleston Sports Pub in West Ashley. Grab your friends, warm up your pipes, and sing your heart out with DJ Beck Danger from 10 p.m.-1 a.m.

Laugh the night away with comedian Jon Reep at Flowertown Players Theater on Fri. and Sat. at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25.

Charleston Moves' Light the Night offers free bike lights and education to everyone out there who commutes on two wheels. Head to the corner of River and Reynolds Ave., 4:30-6:30 p.m.

At the Charleston Library Society, poet Christina Olson will present a free reading at 7 p.m., followed by a seminar on Saturday morning.

Saturday

The Charleston Fall Wine Festival will be held at Charleston Harbor Cruise Terminal from 1-5 p.m. Enjoy over 50+ wine and beers and live music at a great outdoor venue. Tickets will be sold at the event for $60, but you can pre-order your ticket today and save $10.

The 10th Annual Avondale 5K Run and Walk will start at 8 a.m. at Triangle Char and Bar. The 5K will benefit the Charles Webb Center, a non-profit day care center for children with special needs. An after race party will be feature live music, food, and drinks. Registration is $35.

The Lowcountry Trail Half Marathon and 5K at Johns Island County Park will start at 8:30 a.m., and an awards party will follow with live music, food, and beer. Registration for the half marathon is $40 and the 5K is $32.

Frothy Beard Brewing and Zombie Bob's Pizza are teaming up to host a fundraising event at Frothy Beard for Carolina Bowen of Area 51 Food Truck who is in need of a pancreas transplant. Enjoy a day of silent auctions, local vendors, and delicious plates from local food trucks, all while sipping on a Frothy Beard brew, from 12-5 p.m.

Coastal Provisions will host a Tiki Time Cocktail Class with Diplomático Rum from 2-4 p.m. For $35, you can taste and learn how to make the Hemingway Daiquiri, Jungle Bird, and rum Old Fashioned cocktails.

YelpCon will be held at the Hyatt House from 7-10 p.m. for a night of costume contests, food and drinks from local vendors, a drag show, and a silent disco. The event is free and open to the public, but they're asking for $20 donations to benefit We Are Family.

Put on your lederhosen because Charleston Sports Pub will host their Oktoberfest Block Party from 12-5 p.m. with live music, a stein hoisting competition, a best dressed competition, and $4 Sam Adams.
Keep the German festivities going at Dockery's for their Oktoberfest event from 1-11 p.m. Their smoker will be cooking up brats, franks, and other German goodies on the pavilion while showing the Carolina versus Georgia and Clemson versus FSU games.

It's time to decorate your house with spookiness. Bring the whole family to the Charleston County Public Library from 2-3 p.m. and paint a pumpkin. Pumpkins, paints, and brushes will be provided.

STEMapalooza takes place at Boomtown this Saturday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Enjoy kid-friendly and fun STEM events.

Pet Helpers' Adoption Center needs your help with finding good, loving homes for their pets. All day, their pets will be available for adoption at half-price, excluding puppies.

Sunday

Just because the game is being held in the UK doesn't mean you still can't watch. The Rusty Rudder will open extra early to showcase the game with a special breakfast menu and drink specials. The Carolina Panthers take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 8 a.m.

Gene's Haufbrau will host their 19th Annual Oktoberfest from 1-6 p.m. with live music from HIGH FIVE, delicious brats, and tasty beers. (Check out all the Oktoberfest events going on in Charleston).

Muy Caliente. Charleston County Parks will host their Latin American Festival from 12-6 p.m. at Wannamaker County Park with live salsa music, authentic food and crafts, and family fun activities

In memory of Rina Agriss Blair, the Shine On Shindig will be held at Bowens Island from 4-7 p.m. Enjoy a day of barbecue, oysters, beer, wine, and family fun; tickets are $30 and will benefit the Rina Foundation which provides support in the fight against Melanoma.

The Barktoberfest Pup Crawl will be held at Frothy Beard Brewing this week. $1 from every beer sold will benefit the Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary, and local vendors will be onsite providing delicious food for purchase and, of course, doggos to keep you company.

Halloween's around the corner, so it's time to be scared s**tless. Retro Horror will showcase the 1980's classic Friday the 13th at Citadel Mall Stadium 16 Cinema at 7 and 9:30 p.m., tickets are only $5.

Did somebody say Second Sunday of the month? Yep, the fun kicks off on King Street at 1 p.m.

