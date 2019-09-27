Weekend Roundup: 25+ events for you to check out this weekend 

Friday

It's the last weekend in September, so there is a lot going on in Charleston. If you're looking to grab a bite or a beer, catch a live show, or party at an Oktoberfest event, look no further. Check out all the best places to enjoy a fun weekend.

Itinerant Literate Bookstop will host their Speak Easy Open Mic Night in their backyard starting at 7:13 p.m. Bring a poem, song, or story, or sit among the crowd and listen to beautiful works by other locals. Sign-up to read/sing starts at 6:43 p.m., and the event is BYOB and snacks.



Saturday

Dancin' at the Dock, an adult-only event, will be held at Dockery's at 6 p.m. For $35, you can enjoy hors d'oeuvres, two choices of wine, two choices of house-made beer, and live music by the Shem Creek Boogie Band.



Edmund's Oast Exchange will host certified sommelier Sarah O'Kelley for their Saturday Somm School. From 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. learn about the intricacies of wine; tickets are $20 (food and bev employees receive half-off when they use code: sommfandb).



Head to Blue Bicycle Books for a poetry reading with Patricia Lockwood and Jillian Weise starting at 7 p.m.

Sunday

The Celadon Sunday Flea will be open from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. There will be over 100 vendors, coffee from Bootlegger Coffee Co., food trucks, and a jump castle for the kiddos.



The Ninth Annual Fore Paws Golf Tournament will be held at the Summerville Country Club. Show off your skills and have a chance to win prizes and compete in the putting and hole-in-one competitions. The event starts at 1 p.m. and costs $75 per person, food and refreshments will be provided.



Head to James Island Town Hall for the Second Annual Sea Island Arts Fest at 1 p.m. The festival will show case James Island song and dance, local artisans, and some of the best food in town.



The Frothy Oktoberfest Celebration will take place at Frothy Beard Brewing Company starting at 11 a.m. Enjoy beer and food specials, Polka music from Charleston Symphony Orchestra and Hans Schmidt German Band, and a stein hoisting competition.



Put on your best tea time outfit and head to the Mad Hatter Tea Party at Twenty Six Divine from 12 to 4 p.m. Your $75 ticket gets you entrance to the "fancy, fun tea party" with acupuncture, mini massages, a signature cocktail, and more.



Blind Tiger is celebrating their three anniversary since re-opening with a free Lowcountry Boil. They'll have Narragansett drink specials, freebies, and giveaways from 4-7 p.m.



Get your roll on at O-Ku for their sushi rolling class from 12-2 p.m. Learn how to make a makimono roll and temaki hand roll, includes a sake pairing and a bamboo rolling mat for you to take home, for $65 per person.



Are you a car junky? Head to Sojourn Coffee (1664 Old Towne Rd.) for the West Ashley Cars & Coffee from 8-11 a.m.



Dying to really get your fall on? Head to the Chili Cook-off at 2 p.m. at Alhambra Hall.