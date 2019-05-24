Weekend Roundup: 25 cool things to do during this hot Charleston weekend 

God, it feels like I say this every week, but seriously, there is so much to do this weekend. Between Spoleto
and Memorial Day
, if you're bored this weekend, that's on you. The only caveat is that with the heat wave, make sure you bring extra water or take regular AC breaks.
Friday
Celebrate at J. Stark's 5 year anniversary
party from 5 to 9 p.m. with an exhibit by Beau Difiore, summer cocktails from guest bartender Joey Goetz, and giveaways.
Learn how to shag and then dance the night away at Folly Beach's Moonlight Mixer,
from 7 to 11 p.m., featuring DJ Jim Bowers spinning oldies and beach music.
Hit Salty Mike's from 5 to 6:30 p.m. for a gathering before hopping on the Carolina Queen for Follywood Jam on the Water
and rock out with Taco Donkey, a Rolling Stones tribute band.
Head to Party at the Point
from 5:30 to 10 p.m. at the Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina and enjoy some live music from Idlewild Revival, an Allman Brothers tribute band.
Pick up some beach reading at the Charleston Friends of the Library Book Sale
, from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Cynthia Hurd St. Andrews Library.
Get funky at the Royal American with Wolfgang Zimmerman & Invisible Low End Power and Persona La Ave
starting at 9 p.m.
See Tyrone Geter's latest exhibition, Speak Easy Speak Free
, at Neema Gallery from 6 to 8 p.m.
Everything looks a little different at night. Use the opportunity to see the City Market at night during the City Night Market
, from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m.
Kick off the Piccolo Spoleto festival with the Sunset Serenade
at the U.S. Custom House at 8 p.m.
Saturday
Enjoy a reception with Mary Jackson
from noon to 2 p.m. in Theodora Park. She will be exhibiting some of her sweetgrass baskets there for Spoleto.
Check out Black Refractions
, a selection from the Studio Museum's collection, at the Gibbes.
Bring the whole family out for some Piccolo Spoleto fun at Family Day at Marion Square
, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Spoleto fans of all ages will show off their talents and catch a performance from Atlanta's Seed & Feed Marching Abominable Community band.
Take a slow seven-mile ride at the Battery2Beach Ride
from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. starting at the PARD Park on Sullivan's, over to Isle of Palms, then back to Sullivan's for lunch at Mex 1.
Learn more about Edgar Allen Poe's posthumous career as inspiration for plays, movies, novels, and more with Dr. Scott Peeples at the Edgar Allan Poe Library
, from 12 to 1 p.m.
Enjoy a pint and pet a pup at Munkle Brewing's Pups, Pints, and Pizza
, from 2 to 6 p.m.
Help raise money for a good cause and check out some sweet facial hair at the tenth Annual Southeastern Beard and Moustache Championships
from 6 to 11 p.m. at the Music Farm.
See some live painting from Briahna Wenke
at the Grand Bohemian from 4 to 7 p.m.
Get your giggles at Creekside Comedy Night
with comedians Lace Larrabee, Shawna Jarrett, Amber Chandler, and Vince Fabra starting at 9 p.m.
Get in the groove at the Memorial Day Weekend Rap Festival
, featuring Abstract that Rapper, DJ Dbl.crwn, Neintu, Hippy Cocaine, and more at Purple Buffalo starting at 9 p.m.
Sunday
Peruse some chic furniture at a discount, goods from 110 local vendors, or just jump around on the jump castle at Celadon Sunday Flea
. They'll also have free beer, coffee from Bootlegger Coffee Co., and food trucks, including: Semilla, Brunch Holiday, BKed, and Slab and Sundry.
Go to the Charleston Museum for Coming to Monuments,
an interactive demonstration with poetry at from Charleston's Poet Laureate Marcus Amaker at the Charleston Museum, starting at 1 p.m.
Head to the Pour House for the Sunday Brunch Farmers Market
from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to check out fresh produce, local art, and wares from vendors.
Hit Royal American for Danny's DJ Party with Lazer Cat, Auntie Ayi, and Mummbls starting at 9 p.m.
Go see an original adaptation of Alice in Wonderland
by the Dance Academy of Charleston at the Queen Street Playhouse starting at 6 p.m.
Get your chuckles in with Nameless Numberhead
at Theatre 99 starting at 9:30.