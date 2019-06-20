June 20, 2019 Calendar+Scene » Features

Weekend Roundup: 24 things to do this weekend in Charleston 

Events for June 20-23

By
click to enlarge follymag.jpg

Jonathan Boncek file

Share
Tweet

Look no further when planning your weekend, we have the best events going on right here. From lawn parties, art exhibits, pop up shops and cruises, this weekend there’s something going on for everybody.

Thursday

Have all of your CBD prayers answered at Franny's Farmacy Grand Opening at 4 p.m. Franny's has everything CBD, from oils to hemp flowers and topical salves.

Enjoy the Carifest Symposium at the College of Charleston North Campus from 6 to 9 p.m. and kick off the four day celebration of Caribbean Heritage month with a film and delicious Caribbean food.

Come watch a preview for director Dave Adams new documentary, Beyond Barbados: The Carolina Connection, which dives into the colonization of South Carolina and the West Indies Islands, at Middleton Place starting at 6:30 p.m.

Enjoy four-courses of pork and whiskey pairings at 82 Queen's Whiskey Dinner starting at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $75. 
Related 82 Queen hosts a four-course pork and whiskey dinner Thurs. June 20: Pig out
82 Queen hosts a four-course pork and whiskey dinner Thurs. June 20
Pig out
Nothing says Southern summer comfort like pork and whiskey.Next Thurs. June 20, indulge in both food groups at 82 Queen with their four-course whiskey dinner featuring pork-centric dishes crafted by executive chef Steve Stone.
By Sara Srochi
Eat

If you’ve been missing Zac Efron circa 2007, don’t fret, as the Charleston Music Hall will be playing the sing-along version of Hairspray starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are $8.

Start the summer off right by getting all the most stylish shades, a complimentary spray tan, and makeup lessons at the kick off to summer pop up at Gwynn's until 7 p.m.

After a long work day, take the time to wind down at a Sunset Yoga class at Folly Beach at the Regatta Inn starting at 6 p.m.

Friday

Itinerant Literate hosts Feminist Magic, a local artisan market on the third Friday of each month. It’s magic, but make it feminist, from 5 to 9 p.m.

It's still Party at the Point season, so get your fill from 5:30 to 10 p.m. at the Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina. Tickets are $8.

If, like me, you are a sucker for audience participation, then you’ll have a blast at Shear Madness, a hilarious and interactive performance in which the audience gets to help solve a murder. The fun starts at 7:30 p.m. at the West Ashley Theatre Center and tickets are $35.

What’s better than a stand-up show? A stand-up show on a bus. Jump on the Charleston Comedy Bus with Shawna Jarrett, with the bus departing from HOM at 7 and 9 p.m. Tickets are $30.

Ready to rock? Jump on the Jam on the Water Concert Cruise, where all 21+ adults get to rock out on this classic rock themed party aboard the Carolina Queen.

Every Friday come enjoy this free outdoor concert with music of all genres at Freshfields Village Music on the Green, from 6 to 9 p.m.

Saturday

Aspiring party planners take heed: Skinny Dip will be hosting a party with Coterie from 1-5 p.m., which is the one stop shop for all your party planning needs. Not only that, the party will have DIY tie-dye, frosé, and a braid bar, with event proceeds going to the Confetti project, a nonprofit that gives birthday supplies to hospitalized children. 
Related Grab all your summer party supplies at The Skinny Dip with a Coterie pop-up Sat. June 22: Proceeds go to a great cause
Grab all your summer party supplies at The Skinny Dip with a Coterie pop-up Sat. June 22
Proceeds go to a great cause
Coterie, a self-described "one-stop-shop for elevated party supplies" hosts a summer party at The Skinny Dip on Sat. June 22 — and you're invited. Head to the Skinny Dip from 1-5 p.m. and shop the Coterie's collection of party supplies.
By Connelly Hardaway
Seersucker & Stilettos

Celebrate Caribbean Heritage Month with Charleston Carifest Carribean Carnival, including a street parade, delicious Caribbean food, an African Drum and Dance performance as well as live music from reggae band Blazin Posse at Brittlebank Park from 5 to 11 p.m. Tickets are $15.

Madhatter at the Grand Bohemian Hotel from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. is an Alice in Wonderland themed tea party featuring signature cocktails, pop-up vendors, and various fitness class offerings

Come on over, Valerie, you don’t want to miss Back to Black at the Charleston Pour House, a tribute to the late Amy Winehouse. It starts at 8:30 p.m. and tickets are $15.

The Annual Studio Artists Exhibition at Redux will feature Charleston’s artists' take on this year’s theme: community structure and interconnectivity working out of the Redux Studio starting at 10 a.m.

Proceeds from the 9th Annual Swing for a Cure Kickoff Party will go to support sarcoma cancer research and patients at MUSC Hollings Cancer Center.

Artist Jennifer Wen Ma will host a BYOL luncheon at the Halsey from 12 to 1 p.m. to discuss land issues and the themes of her exhibit, Cry Joy Park- Gardens of Dark and Light.

Sunday

It’s time to save the turtles, y’all! Join the Coastal Expeditions team as they lead a ferry-tour of Bulls Island and learn how the Coastal Expedition team is helping protect our favorite endangered sea reptiles. Tickets are $75 and excursions leave at 4:30 and 5:30 p.m.

The Legendary Lowcountry Poet, P-Nut, will have his work on display at Dog and Horse Fine Art at Spreading Lowcountry Love, which focuses on bridging the gap between poetry and painting.

The Sunday Brunch Farmers Market is a family friendly market and will have fresh food, craft vendors, art, live music and face painting from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Charleston Pour House.

Start your day right at Harvest Brunch and Yoga at Middleton Place's Organic Farm from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with yoga and then reward yourself with fresh produce and a cash bar.

Take a cruise and help raise money for Pet Helpers at Cruising for a Cause. The ship leaves at 2 p.m. from St. Johns Yacht Harbor. Tickets are $50, with an additional $15 for a boxed lunch.

Tags: ,

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2019, Charleston City Paper   RSS