Weekend Roundup: 24 things to do this weekend in Charleston 

Look no further when planning your weekend, we have the best events going on right here. From lawn parties, art exhibits, pop up shops and cruises, this weekend there’s something going on for everybody.
Thursday
Have all of your CBD prayers answered at Franny's Farmacy
Grand Opening at 4 p.m. Franny's has everything CBD, from oils to hemp flowers and topical salves.
Enjoy the Carifest Symposium
at the College of Charleston North Campus from 6 to 9 p.m. and kick off the four day celebration of Caribbean Heritage month with a film and delicious Caribbean food.
Come watch a preview for director Dave Adams new documentary, Beyond Barbados: The Carolina Connection,
which dives into the colonization of South Carolina and the West Indies Islands, at Middleton Place starting at 6:30 p.m.
Enjoy four-courses of pork and whiskey pairings at 82 Queen's Whiskey Dinner
starting at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $75.
If you’ve been missing Zac Efron circa 2007, don’t fret, as the Charleston Music Hall will be playing the sing-along version of Hairspray
starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are $8.
Start the summer off right by getting all the most stylish shades, a complimentary spray tan, and makeup lessons at the kick off to summer pop up
at Gwynn's until 7 p.m.
After a long work day, take the time to wind down at a Sunset Yoga
class at Folly Beach at the Regatta Inn starting at 6 p.m.
Friday
Itinerant Literate hosts Feminist Magic
, a local artisan market on the third Friday of each month. It’s magic, but make it feminist, from 5 to 9 p.m.
It's still Party at the Point
season, so get your fill from 5:30 to 10 p.m. at the Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina. Tickets are $8.
If, like me, you are a sucker for audience participation, then you’ll have a blast at Shear Madness,
a hilarious and interactive performance in which the audience gets to help solve a murder. The fun starts at 7:30 p.m. at the West Ashley Theatre Center and tickets are $35.
What’s better than a stand-up show? A stand-up show on a bus. Jump on the Charleston Comedy Bus
with Shawna Jarrett, with the bus departing from HOM at 7 and 9 p.m. Tickets are $30.
Ready to rock? Jump on the Jam on the Water Concert Cruise
, where all 21+ adults get to rock out on this classic rock themed party aboard the Carolina Queen.
Every Friday come enjoy this free outdoor concert with music of all genres at Freshfields Village Music on the Green
, from 6 to 9 p.m.
Saturday
Aspiring party planners take heed: Skinny Dip will be hosting a party with Coterie
from 1-5 p.m., which is the one stop shop for all your party planning needs. Not only that, the party will have DIY tie-dye, frosé, and a braid bar, with event proceeds going to the Confetti project, a nonprofit that gives birthday supplies to hospitalized children.
Celebrate Caribbean Heritage Month with Charleston Carifest Carribean Carnival
, including a street parade, delicious Caribbean food, an African Drum and Dance performance as well as live music from reggae band Blazin Posse at Brittlebank Park from 5 to 11 p.m. Tickets are $15.
Madhatter at the Grand Bohemian Hotel
from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. is an Alice in Wonderland themed tea party featuring signature cocktails, pop-up vendors, and various fitness class offerings
Come on over, Valerie, you don’t want to miss Back to Black
at the Charleston Pour House, a tribute to the late Amy Winehouse. It starts at 8:30 p.m. and tickets are $15.
The Annual Studio Artists Exhibition
at Redux will feature Charleston’s artists' take on this year’s theme: community structure and interconnectivity working out of the Redux Studio starting at 10 a.m.
Proceeds from the 9th Annual Swing for a Cure Kickoff Party
will go to support sarcoma cancer research and patients at MUSC Hollings Cancer Center.
Artist Jennifer Wen Ma will host a BYOL luncheon
at the Halsey from 12 to 1 p.m. to discuss land issues and the themes of her exhibit, Cry Joy Park- Gardens of Dark and Light.
Sunday
It’s time to save the turtles, y’all! Join the Coastal Expeditions team as they lead a ferry-tour of Bulls Island
and learn how the Coastal Expedition team is helping protect our favorite endangered sea reptiles. Tickets are $75 and excursions leave at 4:30 and 5:30 p.m.
The Legendary Lowcountry Poet, P-Nut, will have his work on display at Dog and Horse Fine Art at Spreading Lowcountry Love
, which focuses on bridging the gap between poetry and painting.
The Sunday Brunch Farmers Market
is a family friendly market and will have fresh food, craft vendors, art, live music and face painting from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Charleston Pour House.
Start your day right at Harvest Brunch and Yoga
at Middleton Place's Organic Farm from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with yoga and then reward yourself with fresh produce and a cash bar.
Take a cruise and help raise money for Pet Helpers at Cruising for a Cause
. The ship leaves at 2 p.m. from St. Johns Yacht Harbor. Tickets are $50, with an additional $15 for a boxed lunch.