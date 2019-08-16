Weekend Roundup: 24 things to do in Charleston this weekend 

click to enlarge Unsplash user giisilveira

Friday

It is officially the last weekend of summer break before school starts. If you (or your kids) are starting school on Weds., be sure to check out our back to school guide. Whether or not you're jumping on the bus next week, here's what to do this weekend.

Get your giggles in at the James Island County Park and help raise money for Pet Helpers. Raise the Woof features Sid Davis and tickets are $25.



See the Footlight Player's tribute to the Go Gos, Head Over Heels, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $16.



Saturday

"It's an illusion, Michael." Be wowed by Reza , an illusionist known for casual feats like making motorcycles appear out of thin air, at the Charleston Music Hall starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $35.If you're not into illusions, and more into girl magic, head to Itinerant Literate from 5 to 9 p.m. for Feminist Magic , an artisan market that supports local nonprofits.There must be something ✨ magic ✨ in the water this weekend because it is also the grand opening of Holy City Magic , Charleston's own magic parlor. Tickets for the grand opening shows start at $25. Upscale Firesale will be at Park Circle's South of Broadway Theatre starting at 8 p.m. for your dose of stand-up comedy. Tickets are $15 at the door.Enjoy local beers and learn more about our local wildlife at the South Carolina Aquarium's Beer from Here event, from 7 to 10 p.m. Tickets are $45 for nonmembers.

Help raise money for the National Cervical Cancer Coalition at Save the Vajayjays this weekend at Chateau Experience from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The bike and car wash fundraiser will have giveaways, raffles, and 2 Fat Olives food truck will be there to feed the masses.



Enjoy some soul-jazz, cocktails, and food at the Blue Note Bistro for Benny Starr's Mo' Better Brunch. The fete tarts at 1 p.m., tickets are $15 at the door.

Sunday

It's the last day to see Black Righteous Space, so catch the interactive video art at the Gibbes from 1 to 5 p.m.



After checking out Black Righteous Space, go upstairs and see the Black Refractions exhibit from the Studio Museum in Harlem.



Enjoy some brunch and a drag show at the Divas on Tap Drag Show at Edmund's Oast starting at 2 p.m.



Catch Flowertown Player's A Chorus Line from 3 to 5:30 p.m. for $30.

Catch the premiere of the Charleston-filmed Righteous Gemstones on HBO at 10 p.m.