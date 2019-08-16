Weekend Roundup: 24 things to do in Charleston this weekend 

click to enlarge
It is officially the last weekend of summer break before school starts. If you (or your kids) are starting school on Weds., be sure to check out our back to school guide. Whether or not you're jumping on the bus next week, here's what to do this weekend.
Friday
Get your giggles in at the James Island County Park and help raise money for Pet Helpers. Raise the Woof features Sid Davis and tickets are $25.
See the Footlight Player's tribute to the Go Gos, Head Over Heels, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $16.
"It's an illusion, Michael." Be wowed by Reza
, an illusionist known for casual feats like making motorcycles appear out of thin air, at the Charleston Music Hall starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $35.
If you're not into illusions, and more into girl magic, head to Itinerant Literate from 5 to 9 p.m. for Feminist Magic
, an artisan market that supports local nonprofits.
There must be something ✨ magic ✨ in the water this weekend because it is also the grand opening of Holy City Magic
, Charleston's own magic parlor. Tickets for the grand opening shows start at $25.
Upscale Firesale
will be at Park Circle's South of Broadway Theatre starting at 8 p.m. for your dose of stand-up comedy. Tickets are $15 at the door.
Enjoy local beers and learn more about our local wildlife at the South Carolina Aquarium's Beer from Here
event, from 7 to 10 p.m. Tickets are $45 for nonmembers.
Saturday
Help raise money for the National Cervical Cancer Coalition at Save the Vajayjays this weekend at Chateau Experience from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The bike and car wash fundraiser will have giveaways, raffles, and 2 Fat Olives food truck will be there to feed the masses.
Enjoy some soul-jazz, cocktails, and food at the Blue Note Bistro for Benny Starr's Mo' Better Brunch. The fete tarts at 1 p.m., tickets are $15 at the door.
Catch the last performance of Woolfe Street's Need to Know
at 7:30. Tickets start at $15.
Enjoy eclectic music and local art and help promote gender equality at the three day festival Everybody's Got Nipples, starting at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 and the location is given once you've ordered your ticket.
Relive the 90s at Cowboy Mouth
's show at the Windjammer on Fri. and Sat. night at 10 p.m. Tickets start at $20.
The Ballpark Festival of Beers
is back at the Joe. Pay $45 to sample 18 different beers from 100 different breweries and enjoy live music and food trucks from 7 to 10 p.m.
Move over, boys, Saturdays are for markets: hit the Charleston Farmers Market
in the morning (until 2 p.m.), then hit the Charleston Night Bazaar
(from 5 to 10 p.m.) for local goods, gifts, and more.
What is better than beer and comedy? Enjoy both at Jokes at Two Blokes
starting at 9 p.m. for $10, featuring Jenn Snyder and Keith "Big Daddy" Dee.
If you have been eyeing something sparkly, you're in luck: Croghan's Courtyard Sale
is from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Pretend it's 1969 at the Pour House for the Woodstock 50th Anniversary show
starting at 9 p.m. Tickets are $15 at the door.
Drink beer and eat good food at Chefs Who Like Beer
at Holy City Brewing. Starting at 5 p.m., try bites from some impressive chefs and enjoy AYCE food for just $25.
If you're not into beer and more into wine, the Charleston Summer Wine Festival
is at Memminger Auditorium starting at 6 p.m., where there will be more than 50 wines to try, beer, live music, and a DJ for $60 on the day of.
Sunday
It's the last day to see Black Righteous Space, so catch the interactive video art at the Gibbes from 1 to 5 p.m.
After checking out Black Righteous Space, go upstairs and see the Black Refractions exhibit from the Studio Museum in Harlem.
Enjoy some brunch and a drag show at the Divas on Tap Drag Show at Edmund's Oast starting at 2 p.m.
Catch Flowertown Player's A Chorus Line from 3 to 5:30 p.m. for $30.
Catch the premiere of the Charleston-filmed Righteous Gemstones
on HBO at 10 p.m.