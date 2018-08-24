August 24, 2018 Calendar+Scene » Features

Weekend Roundup: 22 low-humidity events to check out this weekend 

Events for the weekend of Aug. 24-26

By
32467437212_062b56a40a_o.jpg

Flickr user James Willamor

You survived the first week of school! Here's everything you can do to celebrate.

Friday

You won't want to miss lunch with journalist Issac J. Bailey at Halls Signature Events at 11:45 a.m.

You've still got a few more chances to check out Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill at Footlight Players — read our critic's review to know before you go.

Enjoy a reggae concert at James Island County Park at 7:30 p.m.

One of our favorite cover bands, Midnight City, gets down at the Windjammer at 10 p.m.

For $50 per couple you can have an adventurous date night with your loved one at Couples Night Climb at Wild Blue Ropes.

The Halsey hosts the opening reception for The Image Hunter: On The Trail of John James Audubon from 6:30-8 p.m.

Head to Itinerant Literate's first speak easy open mic in their new permanent location from 7-9 p.m.

Mobile theater company 5th Wall Productions presents The Mating Instinct at South of Broadway Theater Co. at 7:30 p.m.

A RiverDogs game right before the end of their season/summer? Yes please. Head to the Joe at 7:05 p.m. for a game and post-game fireworks.

Saturday

Run for a good cause at the 19th annual Race for the ARK which leaves from Summerville's St. Luke's Lutheran Church at 7:45 a.m.

Treasure Island but with Jim played by a girl. We know, it's pretty badass. Head to Woolfe Street Playhouse to see Village Rep's performance at 7:30 p.m.

Miles Purvis and br design co team up for a killer evening of wearable art at Miller Gallery from 6-8 p.m.

Jam out to Gaslight Street, Sunflowers & Sin, and the Mother Truckin' Horns at the Pour House at 9 p.m.

Need plans for the kids? Ship them off to community teen night at the Charleston Performing Arts Center on James Island. Their supervised evening kicks off at 6:30 p.m.

Get your laughs at Ms. Rose's Comedy Hour at 8 p.m.

Keep hitting up those farmers markets while you can — the Johns Island market runs from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

It's back to school night at the Charleston Battery with a game at 7 p.m. and a killer ticket deal — four tickets for $40.

Sunday

Another cool 5th Wall Productions performance for you this weekend: Head to Legacy, a show filled with queertastic pop music, performed at South of Broadway Theater from 7-9 p.m.

It's the last Sunday of the month a.k.a. Celadon Sunday Flea at the Celadon Warehouse from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Drink and dance at the Reggae Jerk Wine Festival at Magnolia Plantation and Gardens from 12-7 p.m.

If you like art and wine then you'll want to head to Graft Wine Shop for local artist Meredith Steele's new collection of work, from 3-5:30 p.m.

Sundays are more fun at the Sunday Brunch Farmers Market — especially when you get to listen to Kanika Moore and the Motown Throwdown. 

