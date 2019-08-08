Weekend Roundup: 20+ things to do this weekend in Charleston 

The "dog days of summer" has a certain stillness to it, similar to the calm before a storm. It's still hot and humid and it's still summer break, but not for much longer. Things are about to pick back up. With that in mind, embrace some stillness this weekend. If you want to try to make the most of the weekend, here's what's going on:
Friday
For your Friday night farmers market needs, hit the Daniel Island Night Market
for vendors, food trucks, and live music starting at 5 p.m.
Hit Freshfields Village's Music on the Green
for live music and food trucks from 6 to 9 p.m.
Enjoy the music of the Go-Gos and a musical at the Footlight Players' Head Over Heels,
starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $16.
Catch Need to Know
, a comedy about a couple who have a troublesome neighbor, at the Woolfe Street Playhouse tickets start at $15, the show at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
Help raise money for Fresh Future Farm at IllVibetheTribe's FarmRaiser
and shop goods from local vendors, artists, chefs, and artisans at the farm from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Hit Marion Square for the Charleston Farmers Market
from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. for food, music, and vendors.
Itinerant Literate is celebrating their first year with a First Anniversary Party
from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Purple Buffalo is hosting Magnetic Music Festival
, a two-stage EDM festival from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. featuring DJs and EDM artists (duh), a DJ competition, and a live art performance.
Head to the Artist Market
at Tiger Lily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for fresh flowers and local art, crafts, and vintage shops.
Check out the new home of the Alliance for Full Acceptance, We Are Family, Charleston Pride, and Closet Case thrift store, the Equality Hub
. The ribbon cutting is at 5 p.m. and is followed by activities and food trucks.
You have two options to get your giggles on Saturday night:
In West Ashley, Creekside Comedy with Dedrick Flynn
(resident of the year 3015) starts at 9 p.m., with tickets for $15 at the door.
In Summerville, Wine Down Comedy Night
features local comedian Josh Bates at Wine & Tapas starting at 9 p.m. Tickets are free.
Support a good cause at the Recovery Room's Joes and Pros Karaoke Gala
. For just $5, put on your best gala attire, get some liquid courage from drink specials, and belt out some tunes from 8 to 11 p.m.
Shine up your dancing shoes and head to Shaggin' on the Cooper
at the Mt. Pleasant Pier starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 at the door.
If you want to see some soulful live music, check out one-woman-powerhouse Chaquis Maliq
at the Pour House starting at 6 p.m.
Enjoy some fruits de la mer at the Seafood Festival of Charleston
from 12 noon to 5 p.m. in Mt. Pleasant at the Omar Shrine Temple. Your $25 ticket gets you seafood samples and live music.
Try Austen Kroll's and King's Calling Brewing's Trop Hop at the Alley's launch party
from 6 to 10 p.m. They'll have pints of Trop Hop for $4, live music, a photo booth, a step and repeat, and a National Bowling Day tournament.
Sunday
It's the second Sunday of August, so you know what that means: Second Sunday on King Street
. Walk down the middle of King Street and peruse the shops while dodging at least 100 other people doing the same thing.
Stop in to see Black Righteous Space
, interactive video art that features black cultural leaders and kaleidoscopic images. It is located on the first floor of the Gibbes and is free to visit from 1 to 5 p.m.
See Rebelution
at the Hanahan Amphitheater starting at 6 p.m. Tickets start at $32.50.
See Matilda the Musical
, based on the book by Roald Dahl at Midtown Productions starting at 7:30 p.m.
Dress as your favorite Disney character for Bay Street Biergarten's Disney Brunch
from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
See Baroness, either at Monster Music and Movies for an acoustic set and album signing
at 4 p.m., or at the Music Farm
starting at 7 p.m.