August 08, 2019

Weekend Roundup: 20+ things to do this weekend in Charleston 

Events for the weekend of August 9 - 11

By
click to enlarge clint-mckoy-e_0zmijgm_y-unsplash.jpg

Unsplash user @ClintMcKoy

The "dog days of summer" has a certain stillness to it, similar to the calm before a storm. It's still hot and humid and it's still summer break, but not for much longer. Things are about to pick back up. With that in mind, embrace some stillness this weekend. If you want to try to make the most of the weekend, here's what's going on:

Friday

For your Friday night farmers market needs, hit the Daniel Island Night Market for vendors, food trucks, and live music starting at 5 p.m.

Hit Freshfields Village's Music on the Green for live music and food trucks from 6 to 9 p.m.

Enjoy the music of the Go-Gos and a musical at the Footlight Players' Head Over Heels, starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $16. 
Related The Footlight Players production of Head Over Heels puts the music of the Go-Go's in a new context: A Different Beat
The Footlight Players production of Head Over Heels puts the music of the Go-Go's in a new context
A Different Beat
It's an adage as old as Broadway itself: If you want to create a can't-miss musical hit, you combine a 16th century literary work with songs by the Go-Go's.
By Vincent Harris
Features
Catch Need to Know, a comedy about a couple who have a troublesome neighbor, at the Woolfe Street Playhouse tickets start at $15, the show at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Help raise money for Fresh Future Farm at IllVibetheTribe's FarmRaiser and shop goods from local vendors, artists, chefs, and artisans at the farm from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Related IllVibetheTribe's "FarmRaiser" hopes to cultivate money for Fresh Future Farm: Raising the Barn
IllVibe will donate half of the proceeds from their booth to Fresh Future Farm's Kickstarter
IllVibetheTribe's "FarmRaiser" hopes to cultivate money for Fresh Future Farm
Raising the Barn
Fresh Future Farms (FFF) is entering the last month of their Kickstarter campaign to purchase the land that they’re located on. In an effort to help them achieve the $60,000 end goal, community event organizers IllVibetheTribe will host a “FarmRaiser” on August 10, bringing together a crop of artists, artisans, and chefs.
By Heath Ellison
Features
Hit Marion Square for the Charleston Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. for food, music, and vendors.

Itinerant Literate is celebrating their first year with a First Anniversary Party from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Purple Buffalo is hosting Magnetic Music Festival, a two-stage EDM festival from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. featuring DJs and EDM artists (duh), a DJ competition, and a live art performance.

Head to the Artist Market at Tiger Lily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for fresh flowers and local art, crafts, and vintage shops.

Check out the new home of the Alliance for Full Acceptance, We Are Family, Charleston Pride, and Closet Case thrift store, the Equality Hub. The ribbon cutting is at 5 p.m. and is followed by activities and food trucks.

You have two options to get your giggles on Saturday night:

In West Ashley, Creekside Comedy with Dedrick Flynn (resident of the year 3015) starts at 9 p.m., with tickets for $15 at the door.

In Summerville, Wine Down Comedy Night features local comedian Josh Bates at Wine & Tapas starting at 9 p.m. Tickets are free.

Support a good cause at the Recovery Room's Joes and Pros Karaoke Gala. For just $5, put on your best gala attire, get some liquid courage from drink specials, and belt out some tunes from 8 to 11 p.m.

Shine up your dancing shoes and head to Shaggin' on the Cooper at the Mt. Pleasant Pier starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 at the door.

If you want to see some soulful live music, check out one-woman-powerhouse Chaquis Maliq at the Pour House starting at 6 p.m.
Related Soundchecks: KISS, Chaquis Maliq, Daddy's Beemer, Rebelution, Fusion Jonez: Live music to catch this week
Soundchecks: KISS, Chaquis Maliq, Daddy's Beemer, Rebelution, Fusion Jonez
Live music to catch this week
By Henry Clark, Kevin Wilson, Vincent Harris and Jeffrey Wilson
Feedback File
Enjoy some fruits de la mer at the Seafood Festival of Charleston from 12 noon to 5 p.m. in Mt. Pleasant at the Omar Shrine Temple. Your $25 ticket gets you seafood samples and live music.

Try Austen Kroll's and King's Calling Brewing's Trop Hop at the Alley's launch party from 6 to 10 p.m. They'll have pints of Trop Hop for $4, live music, a photo booth, a step and repeat, and a National Bowling Day tournament.

Sunday

It's the second Sunday of August, so you know what that means: Second Sunday on King Street. Walk down the middle of King Street and peruse the shops while dodging at least 100 other people doing the same thing.

Stop in to see Black Righteous Space, interactive video art that features black cultural leaders and kaleidoscopic images. It is located on the first floor of the Gibbes and is free to visit from 1 to 5 p.m.
Related Interactive video exhibit 'Black Righteous Space' now on view at the Gibbes: View on the first floor for free
"Untitled (Psychosexual Stuntin'), 2015."After watching Black Righteous Space, head upstairs to see images in Black Refractions, including this piece from Juliana Huxtable.
Interactive video exhibit 'Black Righteous Space' now on view at the Gibbes
View on the first floor for free
As part of their current exhibition, Black Refractions: Highlights from Studio Museum in Harlem, the Gibbes Museum of Art presents a video exhibit, Black Righteous Space, Aug. 5-18.
By Connelly Hardaway
Culture Shock
See Rebelution at the Hanahan Amphitheater starting at 6 p.m. Tickets start at $32.50.

See Matilda the Musical, based on the book by Roald Dahl at Midtown Productions starting at 7:30 p.m.

Dress as your favorite Disney character for Bay Street Biergarten's Disney Brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

See Baroness, either at Monster Music and Movies for an acoustic set and album signing at 4 p.m., or at the Music Farm starting at 7 p.m.
Related Baroness continues their reign as underground rock royalty: The Devil's in the Details
Baroness’ lastest release, Gold & Grey, peaked at No. 39 on the Billboard 200
Baroness continues their reign as underground rock royalty
The Devil's in the Details
Baroness has spent most of the last decade refining and redefining who they are.
By Heath Ellison
Features

