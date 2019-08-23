Weekend Roundup: 20+ things to do on your last summer weekend in Charleston 

School has officially started, but that doesn't mean summer is over. It's still August, and Charleston is still in summer mode. Check out all the best things going on this weekend and have yourself one last summer soiree.
Friday
Get your groove on at Jame's Island County Park for Reggae Nights Summer Concert Series
. The Mystic Vibrations will be providing the good tunes starting at 8 p.m., and tickets are $10.
Shop the night away at the Daniel Island Night Market
beginning at 5 p.m. There will be over 30 local vendors, copious amounts of food trucks, and live music for entertainment.
Make your way to Kiawah with your blankets and chairs for Freshfields Village Music on the Green Series
. Diverse Groove will be providing the tunes from 6-9 p.m., and Wine Bar & Kitchen will have wine and beer for purchase.
Join Pineapple Tour Group for a laugh on the Charleston Comedy Bus
and spend your night giggling uncontrollably. The tour starts at 7 and 9 p.m., open for ages 21+, and tickets are $30.
Thanksgiving is still a few months away, but that doesn't mean you can't spend the day with some turkeys. Head to The Alley between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., show the bowling desk you follow them on Instagram
or Twitter
, and you can bowl half-price. It's that easy!
Get excited because the Transonic Czars are back. After breaking up in 2006, the band is back together and will be performing at the Tin Roof
. The concert starts at 9 p.m., and tickets are $5 at the door.
Worried about hurricane season coming up? Join meteorologist Dave Williams of ABC News 4 at 3:15 p.m. at Charleston Home + Design Magazine
to learn more about how you can protect your home.
Time to rock out with Monsters from Outer Space and Freakshow Sinema. Head to The Sparrow
for the free horror punk concert starting at 9 p.m.
Let's get funky. John Papa Gros will be dishing out smooth, New Orleans tunes at 9 p.m. at Charleston Pour House. Don't get stuck paying $15 at the door, purchase your tickets
ahead of time.
Saturday
Didn't get enough at Daniel Island on Friday night? Keep the shopping spree going and check out the new vendors at the Charleston City Night Market
between 6:30 and 10:30 p.m. with live music to keep you in the groove.
Drink, eat, and shop at The Grand Bohemian Hotel's Mad Hatter Brunch
with pop up vendors and live music from Kaila Picard. If you are worried you won't be able to stop yourself at the buffet, just add $10 to your ticket
and join them for the pre-party workout starting at 10 a.m.
Start your morning off right with Yoga at the Square
for a free session led by local yoga instructors, starting at 9 a.m.
Help raise money to benefit families living with Alzheimer's and dementia with Race for the Ark 5K Run taking off at 7:30 a.m. Registration
is $35 and comes with a free T-shirt.
Commemorate Women's Equality Day a little early and join an intersectional panel of women's rights advocates at the Wando Mount Pleasant Library from 1-2:30 p.m. The Women's Equali-Tea Party
is free and open to the public, and afternoon tea is provided.
Grab the kids and head over to the Charleston Marriott to meet all your favorites at the Royal Princess Ball. There will be princess games, story time singalongs, and ballroom dancing beginning at 9 a.m., tickets
start at $25.
Care to go for a run? Lululemon will be hosting their SeaWheeze virtual half marathon starting at 6:30 a.m., and rewards will be given to those who register
before the event.
Jam out with the Charleston instrumental rock band Gods at the Tin Roof at 8 p.m. Tickets will be sold at the door, $7/21+ and $10/under. For more details on live performances going on this weekend, check out this week's Soundchecks
.
Sunday
Join Chef Pagan at Wild Common between 5-10 p.m. and enjoy Puerto Rican plates inspired by his family recipes; $65 for a pre-fixed menu and $25 flights of rum.
Celadon Warehouse is hosting their Sunday Flea
from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with beer, coffee from Bootlegger Coffee Co., and food from all your favorite food trucks. And bring the kiddos, there's a jump castle.
Get your brunch on at the Charleston Pour House for the Sunday Brunch Farmers Market
with fresh foods, beautiful flowers, and live music. Bring the whole family because this event is kid-friendly and starts at 11 a.m.
In the mood for some tasty Caribbean food, delicious wine, and live reggae music? Magnolia Plantations and Gardens is hosting their S.C. Reggae Jerk & Wine Festival
, and if you think you can take the heat, compete in the pepper eating contest. The event starts at noon, and tickets
are $25.
Want to show off your sweet ride? Join the other car junkies of Charleston at Sojourn Coffee for the West Ashley Cars & Coffee
. The event starts at 8 a.m., but get there early so you don't miss out on the window tint giveaway.
Give a pint of blood, get a pint of beer. Seems like a fair trade. Head to Two Blokes Brewery between 12-5 p.m. for the Brewery Blood Drive with The Blood Connection, donate blood, and receive a $10 gift card to Two Blokes. Two Fat Olives will be giving out sandwiches and pasta; sign-up
today.
Don't worry, we won't tell your co-workers you are still obsessed with NSYNC. Join Bay Street Biergarten
at 11 a.m. for their last brunch of the year with NSYNC inspired cocktails, all their best hits, and complimentary bottles of champagne with a reservation of six people or more.