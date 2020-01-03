Weekend Roundup: 20+ things to do on this first weekend of 2020 

The Basement arcade bar replaces On Forty-One with games, TVs, beer, and cast iron mac and cheese

Pinball and pints

Chef and restaurateur Brannon Florie says that he decided to close On Forty-One, one of his four restaurants, this September to reopen the location as an adult-friendly arcade bar and dive bar. The Basement — with a dozen arcade games, large-screen TVs, shuffleboard, darts, foosball, and beer/shot combos for $5 — is now open at 1055 Hwy. 41.

By Mary Scott Hardaway

Eat