Weekend Roundup: 20+ things to do on this first weekend of 2020 

There's nothing like a balmy Friday in January to get us in the weekend mood. Whether you're slogging through work or enjoying the last of a long vacation, we've got all the fun you need to make the most of the first weekend of the year.
Friday
Revelry Brewing hosts a bottle release of Stupid Sexy
, a barrel-aged American sour, starting at noon.
Speaking of beer releases, Charles Towne Fermentory
hosts their own starting at 2 p.m. Sip on two new cans and nosh on burgers from Pub Fare.
Buxton Books hosts an art talk with local artist Charles DeAntonio
on beauty, freedom of expression, and human fellowship in art. Wine and cheese starts at 5:30 p.m. and the talk begins at 6 p.m.
Charlton Singleton
and the Beehive Jazz Orchestra perform at Forte Jazz Lounge at 7 p.m.
The Stingrays take on
the Florida Everblades at 7:05 p.m. (catch them again on Saturday, too). The first 2,000 fans in attendance receive a drawstring bag.
Get your first Friday barbecue and blues
on at Commonhouse Aleworks, 5-10 p.m. Enjoy music from River Boy and barbecue and sides from Big Boned BBQ.
The Purple Buffalo hosts a New Year Rock and Roll party
at 8 p.m. featuring live music, local vendors, and a full bar.
First Fridays at My Father's Mustache
features live music from the Jaykob Kendrick Band starting at 10 p.m.
Saturday
Duff Fitness and Two Blokes team up for 'brew fitness,'
an event that combines working out with beer drinking. Need we say more? Head to Two Blokes at 10:30 a.m.
Frothy Beard
hosts an oyster roast and oyster stout release party, 1-5 p.m.
The City of Charleston Athletic Center hosts a health and education fair for students
. Repack the Backpack features health screenings, children's activities, refreshments, and backpacks filled with school supplies, 9 a.m.-noon.
Vibe Nutrition celebrates its grand opening
at 5101 Ashley Phosphate Road Suite 108, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Enjoy healthy shakes, energy teas, protein coffees, raffle drawings, and more.
The Basement arcade bar replaces On Forty-One with games, TVs, beer, and cast iron mac and cheese
Pinball and pints
Chef and restaurateur Brannon Florie says that he decided to close On Forty-One, one of his four restaurants, this September to reopen the location as an adult-friendly arcade bar and dive bar. The Basement — with a dozen arcade games, large-screen TVs, shuffleboard, darts, foosball, and beer/shot combos for $5 — is now open at 1055 Hwy. 41.
By Mary Scott Hardaway
Eat
Mt. Pleasant's The Basement hosts a Yard Pong tournament
starting at noon. While you're there enjoy food and drink specials.
Reggae/ska band Well Charged performs
at the Windjammer at 9 p.m. Tickets are just $5 at the door.
Check out some cool old stuff at the 2020 Lowcountry Civil War and artifact show at the Omar Shrine Temple
starting at 9 a.m. both Saturday and Sunday.
Every Saturday stuff your face with AYCE oysters
at the Rusty Rudder starting at 4 p.m.
Sunday
Enjoy live music and oysters for a good cause at the Save the Light
oyster roast with the Shakin' Martinis at Bowens Island Restaurant this Sunday, 2-5 p.m.
Fleet Landing hosts oyster roasts
throughout January, 12-5 p.m. on Sundays. Get a big ol' bucket for $15. Need more oyster roasts in your life? We've got a long list for you
.
Summerville's Regal Azalea Square movie theater hosts a screening of Doctor Who
season 12 premiere, followed by a live Q&A at 2 p.m.
Head to the Music Hall for a performance from comedian James Gregory
, a guy who's known for his ability to tell some pretty funny stories. The show starts at 6 p.m.
On the first Sunday of every month you can make your way to the Tin Roof for the Get Up! Sit-Down Comedy Showcase
hosted by comedian Shawna Jarrett. Hear from both local and visiting comedians.