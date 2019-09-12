Weekend Roundup: 20+ things to do in Charleston this weekend, Sept. 13-15 

It's Charleston Beer Week and Charleston Restaurant Week and Charleston Pride Week
. That means lots of drinking, lots of eating, and lots of pride. Check out all the best places to snag a pint, grab a bite, and have a blast with your friends.
Friday
It's time to laugh your socks off. Charleston Pride is hosting LGBTLOL: A Night of Comedy
at Charleston Music Hall with headlining comedian Ky Krebs. The event starts at 8 p.m., and tickets
are $15 ($10 for Charleston Pride Members).
Revelry Brewing
is hosting a night of beers and bingo, prizes included. Owner and head brewer Ryan Coker will be serving up specialty beer cocktails all night, starting at 6 p.m. (Check out all the best places to grab a beer this week).
Fat Pig Brewing
is throwing a big ol' yard concert with live blue grass music from Yeehaw Junction, delicious food by Jonny Poppers Burger Trolly
, and, of course, beer. The fun starts at 6 p.m., bring your blankets.
Ever been tired of what the DJ's playing? Now you get the choice. Head to Carolina Ale House for the Color ME Silent Pride Headphone Party
. Three DJ's will be performing live through different channels, giving you the option of what you want to listen to. The event starts at 10 p.m., and the headset rental is $15 but only $10 if you get your ticket now.
Drink some wine, paint a beautiful piece. Head to For the Love of Art
with your favorite wine or beer and enjoy a step-by-step acrylic painting event. The two hour class starts at 7 p.m. for ages 16+, and tickets
are $35.
Head to the Terrace Theater for the Rocky Horror Picture Show screening featuring a live shadow cast performance by Rocky Horror Charleston. It starts at 11:30 p.m., and tickets
are $11.
Shop 'til you drop at Charleston City Night Market
with over 100 artisans from the area between 6:30-10:30 p.m.
Catch up-and-coming alternative hip-hop artist Dominic Fike at Charleston Music Farm at 8 p.m. Tickets
are $20.
Saturday
Join in on the fun at the Charleston Pride Parade
starting at 9 a.m. The 1.8 mile parade will begin on Ann Street, head down King Street, and finish at Colonial Lake.
Enjoy local vendors, food trucks, and live music by Todrick Hall at Brittlebank Park for the Charleston Pride Festival
, starting at 10 a.m.
Start your morning off right with Yoga at the Square
for a free session led by local yoga instructors, starting at 9 a.m.
Shop away your stresses at the Lowcountry Farmers Market
on Daniel Island starting at 8 a.m.
Charleston Sports Pub
has put the two greatest things together. Head to West Ashley for the Dog Paws & White Claws event for $18 buckets and a chance to meet and take home a furry best friend. Join them at 5 p.m.
Brothers Rich
and Charleston Surfrider
are hosting the Lowcountry Boil for the Ocean. Enjoy great food, live music by Deadwin, cold beer from Revelry Brewing
, and fun raffles. The event starts at 6 p.m., and tickets
are $20 to benefit protecting our waterways and beaches.
Show off your pong skills at Commonhouse Aleworks
for their Second Annual Yard Pong Tournament. There will be 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place prizes. The event is free for ages 21+, and it starts at 2 p.m.
This event just might be the Greatest Of All Time. 🐐 Low Tide Brewing
is pairing their beers on tap with delicious cheeses from Burden Creek Dairy Goat Farm
, and they'll have goats onsite for you to hang out with. The event starts at 2 p.m., and Rebel Taqueria
will be there to serve up some tasty tacos, so bring your wallet.
Jam out to some cool jazz at Charleston Music Hall for the West Coast Cool Jazz concert with two shows, starting at 5 and 8 p.m. Tickets
start at $25, $10 for students.
The Metal 4 Metal Festival will take place at the Tin Roof, showcasing five local rock bands. Performances start at 8 p.m., and tickets are $8.
Sunday
Enjoy a night of fun at Edmund's Oast Brewing Co.
for the Divas on Tap Drag Show with Patti O'Furniture. The event is free to attend and starts at 2 p.m.
The Truck Taps and Tunes Festival
will feature live music, Charleston's best food trucks, and thirst quenching beers. The festival is from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and tickets
are $10 but they'll also be sold at the door for $12.
Calling all Grateful Dead fans. The local tribute band The Reckoning will be performing at The Dog Park
at James Island County Park, and there will be beer available for purchase. The event is $2 a person and starts at 1 p.m.
Get your brunch on at Charleston Pour House for the Sunday Brunch Farmers Market
with fresh foods, beautiful flowers, and live music. Bring the whole family because this event is kid-friendly and starts at 11 a.m.
The Holy City Vintage Market will take place at The French Eclectic
from 12-5 p.m.