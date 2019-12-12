December 12, 2019 Calendar+Scene » Features

Weekend Roundup: 20+ holly jolly events for your Charleston weekend 

Events for Dec. 12 through 15

Nothing like a Friday the 13th weekend to kick holiday celebrations into high gear, eh? Here's what happening in town:

Thursday

Bundle up, grab the kids, and head to the Lights of Magnolia. It's on display through March, but we think there's something extra special about going during the holiday season.

The Restoration's film Thursday kicks off at 6:30 p.m. with Christmas Vacation.

Be sure to read our theater critic's take on Elf before heading to Charleston Stage to see it for yourself.

Redux hosts their open studios as a special holiday market, 5-8 p.m. Shop studios artists and additional vendors.

From 7-11 p.m. Cutty's hosts a pre-holiday clothing and book swap. The best gift we can give? Recycling.

At 6 p.m. the Joe hosts RebeccaFest, an event to raise money for Batten disease research.

Head to Tin Roof starting at 4 p.m. for a cookie decorating party

Friday

Have you been to the holiday festival of lights yet? James Island County Park is so festive this time of year.

Have a Beary Merry Christmas at Bay Street Biergarten, 8-11 p.m. Wear a tacky sweater, drink to your heart's delight, and be sure to bring a toy to donate to Toys for Tots.

It's July in Christmas at Sightsee coffee shop. Shop prints from local photographers, sip on festive cocktails, and grab dried floral arrangements from arome.

Skinny Dip hosts Venus art show, 7-11 p.m. Read all about the femme-centric show in this week's feature, When Goddesses Gather.

The Charleston Christmas Special starts this Friday. Take a peek behind the scenes with this week's story about the show's creators, Brad and Jennifer Moranz.

Transformation Yoga celebrates its grand opening, 6-8 p.m. at 218 King St.

Saturday

Oysters on the point kicks off at 2 p.m. at the Charleston Harbor Resort.

Take the kids to rock and roll playhouse at 11 a.m. at Charleston Pour House.

Local 616 hosts a special printmaking fundraiser for the ACLU, 4-9 p.m.

Shop til you drop at the holiday market at the Green Barn at Carnes Crossroads, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

The annual holiday parade of boats floats through the Charleston Harbor this Saturday night. There are a number of watch parties around town (including Holiday Cheers on the Pier), or you can just watch from your preferred location on shore.

Island Breeze hosts a Motown Christmas, 5-10 p.m. Be sure to head to the Folly Parade ahead of time to make a day of it.

Sunday

The Holy City Vintage Market at French Eclectic is always a good time. Check it out, 12-5 p.m.

Merc & Mash hosts cookies with Santa starting at 10 a.m. Boozy hot chocolate for parents, we promise.

Frothy Beard Brewing hosts a winter bazaar starting at noon. Shop local vendors, drink beer, eat 'za. Easy as that.

Hang out with Charlie Claus at the Joe, 2-5 p.m. Photos with Santa are free, and admission is just $5 (or free with toy donation). 

