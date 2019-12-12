Weekend Roundup: 20+ holly jolly events for your Charleston weekend 

click to enlarge
-
File photo
-
Holiday cheer, all weekend long
Nothing like a Friday the 13th weekend to kick holiday celebrations into high gear, eh? Here's what happening in town:
Thursday
Bundle up, grab the kids, and head to the Lights of Magnolia
. It's on display through March, but we think there's something extra special about going during the holiday season.
The Restoration's film Thursday
kicks off at 6:30 p.m. with Christmas Vacation
.
Be sure to read our theater critic's take on Elf
before heading to Charleston Stage
to see it for yourself.
Redux hosts their open studios as a special holiday market
, 5-8 p.m. Shop studios artists and additional vendors.
From 7-11 p.m. Cutty's hosts a pre-holiday clothing and book swap
. The best gift we can give? Recycling.
At 6 p.m. the Joe hosts RebeccaFest,
an event to raise money for Batten disease research.
Head to Tin Roof starting at 4 p.m. for a cookie decorating party
.
Friday
Have you been to the holiday festival of lights
yet? James Island County Park is so festive this time of year.
Have a Beary Merry
Christmas at Bay Street Biergarten, 8-11 p.m. Wear a tacky sweater, drink to your heart's delight, and be sure to bring a toy to donate to Toys for Tots.
It's July in Christmas
at Sightsee coffee shop. Shop prints from local photographers, sip on festive cocktails, and grab dried floral arrangements from arome.
Skinny Dip hosts Venus art show
, 7-11 p.m. Read all about the femme-centric show in this week's feature, When Goddesses Gather
.
The Charleston Christmas Special
starts this Friday. Take a peek behind the scenes
with this week's story about the show's creators, Brad and Jennifer Moranz.
Transformation Yoga
celebrates its grand opening, 6-8 p.m. at 218 King St.
Saturday
Oysters on the point
kicks off at 2 p.m. at the Charleston Harbor Resort.
Take the kids to rock and roll playhouse
at 11 a.m. at Charleston Pour House.
Local 616 hosts a special printmaking fundraiser
for the ACLU, 4-9 p.m.
Shop til you drop at the holiday market at the Green Barn
at Carnes Crossroads, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
The annual holiday parade of boats
floats through the Charleston Harbor this Saturday night. There are a number of watch parties around town (including Holiday Cheers on the Pier
), or you can just watch from your preferred location on shore.
Island Breeze hosts a Motown Christmas
, 5-10 p.m. Be sure to head to the Folly Parade ahead of time to make a day of it.
Sunday
The Holy City Vintage Market
at French Eclectic is always a good time. Check it out, 12-5 p.m.
Merc & Mash hosts cookies with Santa
starting at 10 a.m. Boozy hot chocolate for parents, we promise.
Frothy Beard Brewing hosts a winter bazaar
starting at noon. Shop local vendors, drink beer, eat 'za. Easy as that.
Hang out with Charlie Claus at the Joe,
2-5 p.m. Photos with Santa are free, and admission is just $5 (or free with toy donation).