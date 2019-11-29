November 29, 2019 Calendar+Scene » Features

Weekend Roundup: 20+ fun ways to spend the Thanksgiving weekend 

Fun and festive events for Nov. 29-Dec. 1

Looking for a way to occupy the family while they're in town? Don't make it a chore, find something exciting for everyone with these fun and festive events going on in Charleston this weekend. Whether you're looking to catch a show, do some holiday shopping, or keep the food and drink train rolling, we got you covered:

Friday

Head to South of Broadway Theatre for Rip City CHS. The city's experimental comedians and musicians will start the fun and laughter at 8 p.m., entry is just $5.

Bring the whole family to the Holiday Festival of Lights at James Island County Park to see over two million dazzling lights, roast some marshmallows over the open fire, shop from local vendors, and take a ride on the carousel. It's $20 per vehicle.

Shop from over 100 local artisans and vendors at the Charleston City Night Market from 6:30-10:30 p.m.

Head to Palmetto Brewing Co. for bullseyes and brews. Blade & Bull Axe Throwing will be there from 6-10 p.m. It's only $10 per person, but make sure you sign their waiver if you haven't been before (closed toe shoes are required).

Gatsby's Orchestra will be offering two shows at the Forte Jazz Lounge at 7 and 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $25.

Join local author Nicholas McGirr for an Interactive Ghost Hunting Experience. Use real ghost hunting equipment and hear stories about spirits and the supernatural in Charleston. Tours start at 7 and 9 p.m., and tickets can be bought online.

Cooper River Brewing turns four and starts the party at 2 p.m. Shop local vendors and know you're money is going back into the community this Black Friday.

Saturday

Bring the kiddos out to Freshfields Village for their Holiday Festival from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. They can enjoy face painting, balloon animals, a mechanical reindeer, holiday crafts, and a photo booth while jamming out with interactive kids' band Big Bang Boom.

Professional singer and songwriter Zandrina Dunning will perform holiday favorites with the 18-piece big band Charleston Jazz Orchestra for Holiday Swing at Charleston Music Hall with two shows at 5 and 8 p.m. Tickets are $25.

Join in on the laughs for Jokes at Two Blokes at 9 p.m. Coco Fresh, Marcus Crespo, and Shawna Jarrett will provide the jokes and Keith Big Daddy Dee will be the host. Stop by Two Blokes Brewery for the comedy show; tickets are $10.

Camp Bow Wow will offer pictures for your furry best friend with Santa Paws. Head over from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. to have your pup get their holiday picture taken. Tickets will be sold for $10 at the door to benefit the Camp Bow Wow Buddies Foundation.

Dashi is hosting a holiday market on their patio from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Get your holiday shopping out of the way while browsing local vendors and enjoying drink specials.

Loggerhead's Beach Grill will host their first oyster roast of the season with all-you-can-eat oysters, barbecue, live music, and a tap takeover by Wicked Weed Brewing. Entry is $20 per person and will benefit the Warrior Surf Foundation.

Show off your sweet ride or check-out the dope whips at Cars & Coffee at Crosstowne Church from 7-10:30 a.m. Ample parking will be available.

Sunday

The Sunday Brunch Farmers Market will be at Charleston Pour House from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Browse a variety of fresh food and treats, arts and crafts vendors, jewelry, photography, and art while listening to live music and getting your face painted.

The Park Cafe will host their Holy City Vintage Market from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Check-out tarot card readings, vintage vinyls, and vintage winter coats, sweaters, and holiday gear before or after you munch on some brunch.

The Get Up! Sit-Down Comedy Showcase will be at The Tin Roof at 7 p.m. Local comedian Shawna Jarrett will be your host as a variety of local funny folks will take the stage to make you laugh. Tickets will be sold for $5 at the door.

Pearlz Little Oyster Bar will host their last oyster roast of the season from 1-4 p.m. with all-you-can-eat oysters, live music, and drink specials for just $22 per person.

The Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony in Marion Square will take place at 4:30 p.m. with live music from local musicians.

Catch the newest episode of Watchmen at Frothy Beard Brewing for their 'watch' party at 9 p.m.

