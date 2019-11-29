Weekend Roundup: 20+ fun ways to spend the Thanksgiving weekend 

click to enlarge
Charleston transitions to Christmas as Thanksgiving comes to a close.
Looking for a way to occupy the family while they're in town? Don't make it a chore, find something exciting for everyone with these fun and festive events going on in Charleston this weekend. Whether you're looking to catch a show, do some holiday shopping, or keep the food and drink train rolling, we got you covered:
Friday
Head to South of Broadway Theatre
for Rip City CHS
. The city's experimental comedians and musicians will start the fun and laughter at 8 p.m., entry is just $5.
Bring the whole family to the Holiday Festival of Lights
at James Island County Park
to see over two million dazzling lights, roast some marshmallows over the open fire, shop from local vendors, and take a ride on the carousel. It's $20 per vehicle.
Shop from over 100 local artisans and vendors at the Charleston City Night Market
from 6:30-10:30 p.m.
Head to Palmetto Brewing Co.
for bullseyes and brews. Blade & Bull Axe Throwing
will be there from 6-10 p.m. It's only $10 per person, but make sure you sign their waiver
if you haven't been before (closed toe shoes are required).
Gatsby's Orchestra will be offering two shows at the Forte Jazz Lounge
at 7 and 9:30 p.m. Tickets
are $25.
Join local author Nicholas McGirr for an Interactive Ghost Hunting Experience. Use real ghost hunting equipment and hear stories about spirits and the supernatural in Charleston. Tours start at 7 and 9 p.m., and tickets
can be bought online.
Cooper River Brewing
turns four and starts the party at 2 p.m. Shop local vendors and know you're money is going back into the community this Black Friday.
Saturday
Bring the kiddos out to Freshfields Village
for their Holiday Festival
from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. They can enjoy face painting, balloon animals, a mechanical reindeer, holiday crafts, and a photo booth while jamming out with interactive kids' band Big Bang Boom.
Professional singer and songwriter Zandrina Dunning will perform holiday favorites with the 18-piece big band Charleston Jazz Orchestra for Holiday Swing
at Charleston Music Hall
with two shows at 5 and 8 p.m. Tickets
are $25.
Join in on the laughs for Jokes at Two Blokes
at 9 p.m. Coco Fresh, Marcus Crespo, and Shawna Jarrett will provide the jokes and Keith Big Daddy Dee will be the host. Stop by Two Blokes Brewery
for the comedy show; tickets
are $10.
Camp Bow Wow
will offer pictures for your furry best friend with Santa Paws. Head over from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. to have your pup get their holiday picture taken. Tickets will be sold for $10 at the door to benefit the Camp Bow Wow Buddies Foundation.
Dashi
is hosting a holiday market on their patio from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Get your holiday shopping out of the way while browsing local vendors and enjoying drink specials.
Loggerhead's Beach Grill
will host their first oyster roast of the season with all-you-can-eat oysters, barbecue, live music, and a tap takeover by Wicked Weed Brewing. Entry is $20 per person and will benefit the Warrior Surf Foundation.
Show off your sweet ride or check-out the dope whips at Cars & Coffee at Crosstowne Church
from 7-10:30 a.m. Ample parking will be available.
Sunday
The Sunday Brunch Farmers Market
will be at Charleston Pour House
from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Browse a variety of fresh food and treats, arts and crafts vendors, jewelry, photography, and art while listening to live music and getting your face painted.
The Park Cafe
will host their Holy City Vintage Market
from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Check-out tarot card readings, vintage vinyls, and vintage winter coats, sweaters, and holiday gear before or after you munch on some brunch.
The Get Up! Sit-Down Comedy Showcase
will be at The Tin Roof
at 7 p.m. Local comedian Shawna Jarrett will be your host as a variety of local funny folks will take the stage to make you laugh. Tickets will be sold for $5 at the door.
Pearlz Little Oyster Bar
will host their last oyster roast of the season from 1-4 p.m. with all-you-can-eat oysters, live music, and drink specials for just $22 per person.
The Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony in Marion Square
will take place at 4:30 p.m. with live music from local musicians.
Catch the newest episode of Watchmen at Frothy Beard Brewing
for their 'watch' party at 9 p.m.