Weekend Roundup: 20+ events for you to check out this weekend 

click to enlarge
-
Jonathan Boncek file photo
-
Cheers to the weekend
The Charleston heat is dying, the leaves are changing, Halloween is around the corner, and fall is officially here. Check out all the events, spooky and non-spooky, going on in Charleston to start the month of October.
Friday
Get your Asian fix at the Bok Choy Asian Fusion Pop-Up
at Freehouse Brewing
from 5-8 p.m. with Korean fried chicken wings, fried canton noodles, siobao, and, you guessed it, bok choy.
Have SK8 Charleston
show your kiddo the ropes at Little Groms: Beginner Skateboarding from 7-8 p.m.; tickets
are $25 and includes a courtesy pass for a return visit. Helmets are required and pads are recommended, and there will be extras available for no additional cost, along with skateboards, for ages 5-7.
Take a walk down Broad Street. The Broad Street Merchants Association is hosting First Fridays on Broad with fine arts, crafts, fashion, jewelry, and refreshments.
Get your spooky season on for the Rocky Horror Picture Show with a live shadow cast performance with Rocky Horror Charleston
at Terrace Theater
at 11:30 p.m., tickets are $11.
It's Fright Nights at Boone Hall Plantation & Gardens
with three spooky attractions: Undertaker, The Playground, and Scary Tales Haunted Hayride. The event is open from 7:15 p.m. to midnight on Fri. and Sat. through Oct., and tickets
are $30.
Mex 1 Coastal Cantina
is bringing back all your favorites for National Taco Day. For one day only, enjoy the Buffalo Shrimp, Nashville Hot Chicken, or Seared Tuna Tacos (heck, get all three). Head to any three of their locations before they run out.
The Annual Flood Tide Co. Tailer's Ball
will take place at Tradesman Brewing Co.
from 5:30-10 p.m. Enjoy live music by Solid Country Gold, bull riding, raffles, food trucks, and refreshments.
Quiana Parler & Friends
will take the stage at Memminger Auditorium at 9 p.m. to perform for the MOJA Festival, and tickets will be sold at the door for $25.
Saturday
Bay Street Biergarten
will host their annual Oktoberfest event at 11 a.m. Warm up your good arm because Blade & Bull Axe Throwing
will be there, along with a stein hoisting competition at 4 p.m. and live music by Dan and Tramp Stamp Band at 8 p.m.
The Pop-up Makers Market will be held at Baker & Brewer
from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Shop from a variety of local vendors, munch on some 'za, sip on a brew, and enjoy live music from Cedar Review, Seitu Solomon Steelpan, and the Matadero Band.
It's IOP Connector
race time, y'all. The 5K and 10K start at 8 a.m. on IOP, crossing over the connector for some of the best running views in town, and ending back on the island for a post-race party.
Get to shuckin' at USS Yorktown for Ducks Unlimited
's Sixth Annual Shuckin' on the Yorktown with local oysters and a Lowcountry cookout on the Hangar Deck. The event is from 5:30-10 p.m., and tickets
are on sale for $60 and will be sold at the door for $75.
Add some spice to your life at the Third Annual Lewis Chile Roast at Lewis Barbecue
from 1-4 p.m. One-pound bags of the Hatch Green Chile will be available for purchase, and local restaurants and chefs will be there to serve up chile-inspired plates.
Put your fly fishing skills to the test at the Fourth Annual Tailer's Cup Redfish Tournament starting at 6 a.m. Registration is $60 per person, and the award ceremony will be held at Revelry Brewing
at 5:30 p.m.
It's Vinyl Saturday at Monster Music & Movies
. All day long you can purchase new and used vinyls for 20 percent off.
Ireland's Own and Jaegerhaus Pub
will host their grand opening starting at 3 p.m. Celebrate Oktoberfest with German beer, brauts and schnitzel, and live music.
Toby Keith's "That's Country Bro!" tour will be at the Volvo Car Stadium at 7:30 p.m., tickets
start at $35.50.
Sunday
The Holy City Vintage Market is celebrating their three year anniversary at recently-renovated The Park Cafe
from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Enjoy a day of brunch, bloodies, and vintage galore.
Spend the day enjoying food from food trucks, shopping from local vendors, dancing to live music, and getting your face painted at the Vet Fest Music Festival at Danny Jones Park. The event starts at 12 p.m., and tickets
are $5 benefiting local veterans.
Dive into all-you-can-eat oysters, silent auctions, raffles, and entertainment all while supporting a good cause. The Tri-County Cancer Survivors' Oyster Roast will be held from 1-4 p.m. on Bowens Island, tickets
are $30 (make sure you select $30 donation or you won't get your ticket).
The Sunday Brunch Farmers Market has something for everyone with fresh foods and treats, arts and crafts vendors, jewelry, photography, art, flowers/plants, live music, workshops, and face painting. Head to Charleston Pour House
from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. for this free, family-friendly event.
To celebrate their new restaurant, Herd Provisions
is hosting a Neighborhood Shindig from 1-6 p.m. Hang out with owner Alec Bradford and executive chef Alex Eaton for tasty bites, unique cocktails, and live music.
Pearlz Oyster Bar
will host their first oyster roast of the season with all-you-can-eat oysters for $22 from 1-4 p.m. Enjoy live music from the Jimmy Landry Band and drink specials from Palmetto Brewing Co.
and Firefly Distillery
.