Weekend Roundup: 18 reasons to put on rain boots and leave the house 

We would have quite the white First Friday
and weekend if it was just twenty degrees colder. But it's not, so we'll have a wet one instead. So here are 18 reasons to get out of the house, including markets, plays, and art. Of course, you may want to call ahead and make sure nothing got postponed, but this list
is up to date as of the time of writing.
Friday
Harry Connick, Jr.
will be crooning some of his Christmas hits including "It's Beginning to Look a lot like Christmas" and toasting New Orleans at the Gaillard tonight.
Catch some David Wilcox folk tunes at the St. Thomas' Anglican Church's House Show
.
It's First Friday, so go big at the Large Works Show at Hagan Fine Art
, check out the little guys at Meyer Vogl's Small Works show
, or check out art big and small at the Miller Gallery
.
Let A Christmas Carol
get you in the holiday spirit at the Dock Street Theatre.
Catch a showing of Village Rep's Vanity Fair.
Although it's set in the 1800s England, it carries some themes that might be valuable in 2018 Charleston.
Saturday
Back Fedora is stealing hearts presents with their holiday show We Three Thieves
, about criminals trying to pull off a Christmas caper.
Does this time of year just not have enough magic for you? Get your fix at It's a Magical Christmas
, a holiday themed show by singing illusionist Russell Anderson. They're not tricks, they're illusions, Michael.
Get a candlelight tour of the historic Nathaniel Russell House
to really appreciate a time before electricity. Then go home to central heating and air and really appreciate modern luxury.
Have a sweet tooth? So does Santa. Eat some cookies and tell the man himself what you're asking for at Cookies with Santa
at Mercantile and Mash.
Have a taste for the more luxe things in life? Go enjoy some wine and opera from Katie Small's Small Opera Company at Stems and Skins
to really live your best life.
If you're dreaming of a warm Christmas, head to Sea life by Starlight: Havana Nights
event at the Aquarium. Cuban-inspired dishes, salsa dancing, and fish–what more could you ask for?
Nothing screams holidays in Charleston like the Holiday Parade of Boats
and the James Island Festival of Lights
. Do one and then the other to truly experience all twinkle lights offer.
Sunday
From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., head out to the Sunday edition of the Charleston Farmers Market
, which is the same as the regular Farmer's market, just with a holiday makeover.
If you need something more kid-friendly but still want to see some fish, SEA The Magic
will have scuba Santa in the great ocean tank.
If you're anything like me, your Christmas list isn't getting any shorter, and if anything, it's getting longer. (What should I get my boyfriend's brother's girlfriend's cat?!) Head out to Holy City Vintage Market
at Park Cafe, which will have the perfect gift for everyone on your list, including yourself. Say hi to CP
's Kelly Rae Smith of Runaround Sue Vintage.
Catch 34 West's final showing of London's National Theatre stage productions, with this Sunday's showing of The Madness of George III.
Get down with your bad self at the Royal American's Biker Oyster Roast
. Bring a canned good for the Lowcountry Food Bank and enjoy bikes, booze, beer, tunes, and tattoos.
Love Dickens and a British accent? Catch a reading of A Christmas Carol by English stage actor James Dyne
at the Circular Congregational Church.
Catch your game and shuck some oysters at the NFL Oyster Roast at Bay Street Biergarten
.