Wear your "I Voted" sticker on Tues. Nov. 5 and snag these Charleston deals 

Free stuff for democracy

Voting in the Charleston election is important, and local restaurant and bars want to show their appreciation to those who do. All across town some of your favorite spots are offering deals and giveaways to those who wear their "I Voted" sticker. So don't peel it off quite yet, check out where you can score some freebies.

Are we missing a sweet deal? Send all the deets to connelly@charlestoncitypaper.com.

Charleston Rickshaw and Charleston Pedicab are helping Charlestonians fulfill their civic duty by offering free rides to and from the polls. Rides are available starting at 9 a.m. by calling (843) 723-5685 (Rickshaw) or (843) 577-7088 (Pedicab).

Park Cafe is giving out free coffee (hot or iced) to folks wearing their 'I Voted' stickers.

Score a 32 oz. punch from The Royal American when you show that sticker.

All three Taco Boy locations will be giving out free chips and salsa to those who voted.

Wiki Wiki Sandbar will provide its classic Dole Whip to Charleston voters.

Score a One Love Kombucha at Verde when you show off your "I Voted" sticker.

Munch on free tater tots at The Recovery Room if you voted.

