Wear a mustache in honor of Julian Smith during this year's Cooper River Bridge Run 

click to enlarge

Event Details Mustache for Julian When: Sat., April 6 Festivals + Events, Benefits + Fundraisers, Family + Kids and Sports

This Sat. April 6 marks the 42nd annual Cooper River Bridge Run — and the first one in 25 years that hasn't had Julian Smith at the start line. In remembrance of the former race director, who passed away last month, CRBR is asking runners to wear a mustache, fake, real, or otherwise, to honor Smith's memory.A press release announcing #MustacheForJulian says: "Julian Smith was a force in our community and known for so many things — his *mustache* being one of them."