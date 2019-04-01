April 01, 2019 Calendar+Scene » Features

Wear a mustache in honor of Julian Smith during this year's Cooper River Bridge Run 

#MustacheForJulian

This Sat. April 6 marks the 42nd annual Cooper River Bridge Run — and the first one in 25 years that hasn't had Julian Smith at the start line. In remembrance of the former race director, who passed away last month, CRBR is asking runners to wear a mustache, fake, real, or otherwise, to honor Smith's memory.
Yesterday, Fri. March 22, the Cooper River Bridge Run's longtime director (he held the position from 1994 to Feb. 2019) Julian Smith III passed away after battling brain cancer. According to the Post & Courier, Smith is credited with making the Bridge Run what it is today — one of the largest races in the country.
A press release announcing #MustacheForJulian says: "Julian Smith was a force in our community and known for so many things — his *mustache* being one of them."

Event Details Mustache for Julian
When: Sat., April 6
Festivals + Events, Benefits + Fundraisers, Family + Kids and Sports

