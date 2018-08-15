We have the hottest date ideas for you, up next 

Dining at all the swanky spots downtown can start to put a damper on your wallet. If you're looking for a date that won't break the bank, there are plenty of cheap options right here in the Holy City.

Sofar Sounds

sofarsounds.com/charleston-sc



For all the music lovers out there, Sofar Sounds is a great way to check out local music. Sofar performances take place in everyday spaces like retail shops or a neighbor's backyard, which are transformed into (sorta) secret concert venues. All you have to do is go online and apply for tickets, which cost $15. You'll know the general location, and the date, but not the exact address or who is performing. Fast forward to the day of, and you'll receive an email revealing the exact address (like Christmas morning). Here's the catch: you won't know who is performing until you get there, and you have to stay for all three acts (out of respect to the artists, of course). It's BYOB, and don't forget blankets cause you'll be hanging out on the floor.

Theatre 99 for an affordable comedy show

280 Meeting St. Downtown

theatre99.com



Want a cheap laugh? Then head over to Theatre 99, where tickets go for just $5 on Wednesdays and $12 on Friday and Saturday nights. The theater specializes in authentic improv, but you'll find an eclectic mix of entertainment including cabaret, music, and stand-up comedy. Shows typically feature more mature material — you never know exactly what you're going to get — but it's a guarantee for no crying babies. If you're wanting to go somewhere other than a movie, then this is a great alternative. Plus, it's walkable from campus.

RiverDogs game

Joseph R. Riley Jr. Stadium

360 Fishburne St. Downtown

riverdogs.com

Who doesn't like baseball and beer? Tickets to RiverDogs games are affordable and fun, especially for those over 21. Thirsty Thursdays are the move, with $1 beer all night long. Rather than hitting the bars and spending $12 for one drink, just head over to the stadium and avoid breaking the bank. Besides, catching a baseball game is a great activity for those wanting a low key, relaxed kick back. Act fast, though — the 'Dogs hang up their cleats after Sept. 3 until Spring rolls back around.

Sunset picnic at the end of Sullivan's

Arguably the best sunset view in all of Charleston, Sullivan's Island provides the ideal backdrop to any romantic outing. You could find a good spot anywhere along the beach, but we recommend setting up camp at the Southern end. That's where you'll get the most Instagram worthy shot (and have the best chance at finding a parking spot). Bring your bathing suits, a delicious picnic dinner, and you've got yourself a date worthy of a Nicholas Sparks bestseller.