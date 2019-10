It's the season of mandatory evacuations and hurricane parties, and there's nothing quite like cocktail simplicity when contemplating the seaworthiness of your Charleston single.

We asked three celebrated local mixologists to craft something new using the three ingredients of their choice, with delicious results. Whether you tend to face the storms with an aura of tranquility, bravado, or getting the hell out of here, we've got a drink for that.

Bold

Batten down the hatches, turn on The Weather Channel and say a prayer with a smooth, smoky 'Typical Miracle.' Edmund's Oast head bartender Jayce McConnell's cheerful-looking concoction packs a punch. "I don't try to hide the spirit base in this one at all," McConnell notes. "With a three-ingredient cocktail you have to make sure everything in the glass stands out and supports the other two."

Made with Spade & Clover turmeric-root-infused simple syrup, McConnell chose the locally grown plant for both the vibrant yellow color it provides, as well as the "balanced, earthy undertone" the dried plant imparts, perfect for pairing with a plate of tacos al pastor. Turmeric is also a powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant, helpful after a day spent manhandling plywood boards.

click to enlarge Ruta Smith

Edmund's Oast's head bartender Jayce McConnell making a Typical Miracle

'Typical Miracle'

1½ oz. mezcal (Vago Espadín preferably)

1 oz. turmeric syrup (recipe below)

¾ oz. lemon juice

For the turmeric syrup:

1 cup Demerara whole cane sugar

2 oz. Spade & Clover turmeric root, grated

Combine sugar and turmeric in a metal bowl and mix well, pressing the turmeric into the sugar. Allow this to macerate at room temperature for at least an hour. When ready, add 1 cup boiling water and stir until the sugar is dissolved. Strain through a fine mesh strainer, and allow to cool to room temp before use. Store in the refrigerator for up to a week. Prefer a drier drink? Reduce tumeric syrup used to ¾ oz.

Combine ingredients in cocktail shaker and shake well until very cold. Double strain over cracked ice in rocks glass. If you're feeling fancy, splurge with a fourth ingredient and garnish with a lemon twist or mint leaf.

click to enlarge Ruta Smith

Fresh

Better safe than sorry. Pack your bags, fuel up the car, and make for sunnier skies. Once there, stop and smell the roses while sipping on bartender Michael Moore's (39 Rue de Jean) 'Flora.'

click to enlarge Ruta Smith

Also the owner of Charleston's Rooftop Bees and Honey, Moore's passion project pairs beehives with foster restaurants. "The bees get a safe environment downtown and the restaurant will be getting a greener product with the community becoming a little healthier," Moore explains. "Win/win for everyone!"

Same goes for his floral cocktail, designed to showcase the honeybee and the deep, molasses-like richness of the honey they produce. "With the deep, clean, and refreshing flavors, I'd suggest a cheese plate to accompany this cocktail," Moore advises.

'Flora'

1½ oz. Nippitaty Gin

1½ oz. Hibiscus Tea

½ oz. Rooftop Bees and Honey fall wildflower honey syrup

Shake together and serve over ice, and if you've got some on hand, garnish with bee pollen for some extra-special flair.

click to enlarge Ruta Smith

Smooth

How would The Dude take on a hurricane? Well, you know, with like a bathrobe, a laid-back attitude and a steadfast determination that this aggression will not stand, man. And should storm conditions find him short on milk and vodka, Jamie Price's (The Royal Tern) 'The Brew'd Abides Y'All' is sure to do the trick.

Once handed her assignment, Price took the challenge seriously. "I left The Royal Tern to brainstorm at Low Tide brewery," she shares. "They have this delicious Hazelnut Brown right now that I wanted to do something with, but I just couldn't seem to do it justice."

click to enlarge Ruta Smith

The Royal Tern's bartender, Jamie Price

However, Price's self-confessed love for fall flavors and Kudu pumpkin spice lattes got her thinking, and — a bag or two of Olde Colony Bakery Original Charleston Benne Wafers later — inspiration struck, man.

A dessert cocktail, this White Russian-esque libation features a base of robust coffee vodka enhanced with a toasted nutty flair and slight toffee sweetness.

'The Brew'd abides Y'All'

1½ oz. Cannon Coffee Vodka

¼ oz. Frangelico

2 oz. Benne wafer cream (recipe below)

For the Benne wafer cream:

Soak a 5 oz. box of Original Charleston Benne Wafers in 1 pint of cream for a couple hours and blend. Press through cheesecloth.

Shake together and serve over ice.