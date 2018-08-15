WCCP-TV is coming to you LIVE with the 2018 College Student Guide 

It’s time to go back to school. We know this new school year has been a big, bold headline on your summer plans, and we are so excited to share all the college-friendly stuff our fine city has to offer you. Whether you’re back for another year or starting off fresh at a local college or university, our special edition, read-all-about-it, College Student Guide will set you straight. We’ve got the best coffee shops in town, the lowdown on late night eats, and the hot tips for biking around the peninsula.
When faced with the inevitable, "Tell us a fun fact about yourself" icebreaker, it's good to have a hobby up your sleeve to share. We've compiled a list of options so you can impress your classmates with your unique skills and make lots of friends. — City Paper Staff
In case you haven't heard, Charleston's got a lot of markets. From vintage wares to local, organic veggies, you can buy almost anything — and say, with confidence, that you shopped local — at one of the markets around town. Here are just a few of the many options to get outside and get shoppin'. — City Paper Staff
Biking is a fun way to stay active on the go, and get to class before the professor slams the door in your face. With bike racks outside every academic building, cruising on two wheels might just be your saving grace. Before you pedal to the metal, let’s go over Biking 101: Charleston edition. — City Paper Staff
Charleston is known for being one of the most Pinterest worthy destinations in the world, so it's only right to explore as much of it as possible. Most of downtown is walkable, but it doesn't hurt to have options. — City Paper Staff
Dining at all the swanky spots downtown can start to put a damper on your wallet. If you're looking for a date that won't break the bank, there are plenty of cheap options right here in the Holy City. — City Paper Staff
Whether it's to boost your resume, build a network, or grow as a person, volunteering is a great way to gain lifelong skills and a new perspective. — City Paper Staff
We've all had the 2 a.m. munchies and settled for ramen noodles or a delivery pizza. Don't be like us — take advantage of the many restaurants open late and do your cravings justice. From biscuits to burgers, we've got ya covered with the best bites after dark. — City Paper Staff
With no parents to force feed you veggies, late night library snacks, and a trendy new restaurant on every corner, the freshman 15 seems inevitable. The good news is, you can prevent the problem early on by taking advantage of the budget friendly fitness Chucktown has to offer. — City Paper Staff
For many of us, the grind never stops. These days, everyone is wanting some extra cash, and luckily there are many places around Charleston willing to give it to you. — City Paper Staff
We hate to be the one to tell you this, but sometimes in college you’re gonna have to study. If your messy dorm room or the crowded library just isn’t cutting it, head to a coffee shop. Here’s where the coffee is brewin’ all day long — and the wifi is free and plentiful. — City Paper Staff