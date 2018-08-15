WCCP-TV is coming to you LIVE with the 2018 College Student Guide 

It’s time to go back to school. We know this new school year has been a big, bold headline on your summer plans, and we are so excited to share all the college-friendly stuff our fine city has to offer you. Whether you’re back for another year or starting off fresh at a local college or university, our special edition, read-all-about-it, College Student Guide will set you straight. We’ve got the best coffee shops in town, the lowdown on late night eats, and the hot tips for biking around the peninsula.