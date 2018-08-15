WCCP-TV goes under cover: do local students make a difference? 

Whether it's to boost your resume, build a network, or grow as a person, volunteering is a great way to gain lifelong skills and a new perspective.

Charleston Hope

charlestonhope.com



College of Charleston alumni, Emily Hoisington is the founder and executive director of Charleston Hope, a local organization that strives to provide equal opportunities and resources to students and faculty of Title 1 schools. There are a variety of ways to take action that include adopting a classroom, becoming a mentor, and supporting the program's Step-In initiative. If you are looking for a long-term commitment, and have a passion for actively working side-by-side with children, then this is the organization for you. Volunteering with Charleston Hope allows participants to become leaders and role models to students in and out of the classroom.

Ronald McDonald House

rmhcharleston.org

This organization gives back by serving as a safe haven for families while their children undergo intensive medical treatment. During the most difficult of times, loved ones can retreat to the house without the financial burden of costly travel expenses. The Ronald McDonald House serves up to 32 families a night, and needs all hands on deck. All volunteers are on the front line, and play a large part in the day-to-day operations. You can be a friendly face at reception, a helping hand around the house, and a support system to parents and children during hard times.