Watch dog-related short flicks at the Bow Wow Film fest on Sat. Sept. 8 

Help Milk (pictured here) raise money for other dogs.
A traveling dog-themed film festival (the best kind, if we're counting), The Bow Wow Film Festival
, heads to Wannamaker County Park for a special screening of dog-related films on Sat. Sept. 8. Films start around 7:30 p.m. but guests are invited to show up as early as 5 p.m. for this free event featuring live music from Calhoun's Calling, a silent auction, and more. And don't worry — four-legged woofs are welcome to join, too. Just bring you blankets and chairs to set up and settle in for an evening of short films all about doggos.
Bow Wow films are crafted by storytellers who love dogs, and this event features 90 minutes of funny, sweet, and poignant shorts. In a press release festival founder and director Susan Kelley says, "Many of our organizations are now hosting their event for the 4th year and have created a wonderful community event for filmgoers. You will laugh and maybe even tear up a bit but you can't help but have a wonderful time at Bow Wow."
While the event is free, donations will be accepted to My Name is Milk
, a Charleston-based rescue and nonprofit animal welfare organization that aims to support existing animal shelters and dog rescues in the area and beyond through fundraising, education, outreach, and fostering. Specifically, My Name is Milk wants to reduce the negative stigma of pitbulls, fight BSL (breed specific legislation), and create a doggy food bank.
If you'd like to feature your four-legged best friend on film, you can submit images to milkpaws.com
for the chance to be highlighted in the opening movie credits at the Bow Wow Film Fest.