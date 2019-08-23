Warrior Surf Foundation raffling off surfboards for veterans at annual auction this Sat. Aug. 24 

Folly Beach's Andrew Manzi, founder of Warrior Surf, is among CNN's Hero of the Year finalists

Vote for him now through Dec. 12

Folly Beach resident, combat veteran, and Warrior Surf founder Andrew Manzi is one of CNN's top 10 heroes of 2017. Congrats, Andrew. You can watch his story below — and vote for him for title of CNN Hero of the Year online now through Dec. 12.

By Connelly Hardaway

