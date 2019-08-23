August 23, 2019 Calendar+Scene » Features

Warrior Surf Foundation raffling off surfboards for veterans at annual auction this Sat. Aug. 24 

Surf's up for charity

The Warrior Surf Foundation holds its third annual Charity Surfboard Raffle and Auction on Sat. Aug. 24 from 5 to 10 p.m. at Bohemian Bull on Folly Road. Raffle ticket sales close tonight, Fri. Aug. 23 at 9 p.m. so snag 'em soon.

The foundation has partnered with Bohemian Bull to put on the annual event. The purchase of a raffle ticket gives guests access to free food, beer, and music.

The raffle prizes include a surfboard or paddle board as well as a signed Jimmy Buffet surfboard. 
Folly Beach resident, combat veteran, and Warrior Surf founder Andrew Manzi is one of CNN's top 10 heroes of 2017. Congrats, Andrew. You can watch his story below — and vote for him for title of CNN Hero of the Year online now through Dec. 12.
By Connelly Hardaway
The Battery

All donations go to the Warrior Surf Foundation which provides free surfing programs to veterans. The foundation promotes surf therapy as a way of aiding veterans’ mental and physical health.

