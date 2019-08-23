Warrior Surf Foundation raffling off surfboards for veterans at annual auction this Sat. Aug. 24 

The Warrior Surf Foundation
holds its third annual Charity Surfboard Raffle and Auction on Sat. Aug. 24 from 5 to 10 p.m. at Bohemian Bull on Folly Road. Raffle ticket sales close tonight
, Fri. Aug. 23 at 9 p.m. so snag 'em soon.
The foundation has partnered with Bohemian Bull to put on the annual event. The purchase of a raffle ticket gives guests access to free food, beer, and music.
The raffle prizes include a surfboard or paddle board as well as a signed Jimmy Buffet surfboard.
All donations go to the Warrior Surf Foundation which provides free surfing programs to veterans. The foundation promotes surf therapy as a way of aiding veterans’ mental and physical health.
@ Bohemian Bull
1531 Folly Road
James Island
Charleston,
SC
When: Sat., Aug. 24, 5-10 p.m.
Price:
Free to attend
Festivals + Events and Benefits + Fundraisers