Want to Take Your Dog to the Beach? Here's what to know. 

Dog rules vary a little bit for every Charleston-area beach town. Here's what you need to know.

Sullivan's Island

During the summer (May 1-Sept. 30), dogs can be off leash 5-10 a.m. and on leash from 6 p.m. until 5 a.m. Dogs are not allowed on the beach from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. During the offseason, dogs can be off leash 5 a.m. until noon and on leash noon until 5 a.m.

License required? Yes for all dogs. ($25 for residents, $50 for others)

Isle of Palms

Leashed dogs are allowed at all times. During the summer (April 1-Sept. 14), dogs can be off leash 5-9 a.m. During the offseason, dogs can be off leash 4 p.m. until 10 a.m.

License required? No.

Folly Beach

Dogs are not allowed off leash at any time and are not allowed on the beach 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. during the summer season (May 1-Sept. 30).

License required? No.