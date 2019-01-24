Volvo Car Open's Invesco Series features four former World No. 1 tennis players including Andy Roddick and Jim Courier 

click to enlarge
The Volvo Car Open
, the largest women's tennis tournament in North America, heads to Volvo Car Stadium March 30-April 7. In addition to killer women players, the Open also features a special series that highlights former top-ranked male tennis players. The Invesco Series takes place on Sat. April 6 at 8:30 p.m. Tickets start at $30 and are available for purchase online
.
Attendees can feast their eyes on former top-ranked players including Mats Wilander, Jim Courier, Lleyton Hewitt, and Andy Roddick. The four champs will play two semifinal matches with the winners meeting in a final. The format is designed to be entertaining for fans, with players interacting with the crowd.
Sweden's Wilander is a member of the International Tennis Hall of Fame, has won 33 singles titles in 220 tournaments, and has won three of the four Grand Slams — one of only four male players to have accomplished that feat in the Open era.
Courier has won four Grand Slam titles, spent a total of 58 weeks ranked World No. 1, and has played on two winning Davis Cup Teams.
Australia's Hewitt holds the record as the youngest male tennis player to be ranked World No. 1.
Andy Roddick, who holds 32 singles titles, has hit the fastest recorded serve in history (at the time), recorded at 155 miles per hour.
Learn more about the Volvo Car Open online at volvocaropen.com
.
@ Volvo Car Stadium
161 Seven Farms Drive
Daniel Island
Charleston,
SC
When: March 30-April 7
Price:
Prices vary
