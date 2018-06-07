Volunteer to help DNR'S oyster restoration and enhancement program on Fri. June 15 

click to enlarge Flickr user robbiesaurus

Love the ocean — and her creatures — but fear for their viability? Become part of the solution at the Summer Oyster Reef Build Fri. June 15 from 3 to 5 p.m.Oysters are not only a Lowcountry culinary staple, they also play an important economic and ecological (they filter water, control erosion, and provide a hard bottom substrate environment for other sea critters) role in South Carolina.

Oyster Populations are on the decline, which means it's time to rebuild before it's too late. Help DNR's South Carolina Oyster Restoration and Enhancement program to build reefs with recycled oyster bag shells. Planting recycled oyster shells in the intertidal environment helps new self-sustaining oyster reefs to grow.

Hosted by the Surfrider Foundation Charleston Chapter and Ashley Cooper River Stormwater Education Consortium, the event will take place at the Folly Beach Boat Ramp. Volunteers are asked to wear close-toed shoes, and an outfit that you don't mind getting a little muddy. Water, gloves, sunscreen, and bug spray will be provided.This is a kid friendly event for children 10 and up who want to get their feet wet and learn about their community's ecosystem.At least 45 volunteers are necessary to make this event a success, so come out, bring friends, and chow down on the complimentary pizza and drinks afterwards.