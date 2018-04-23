Visit the biggest bounce house — ever — at Middleton Woodlands this May 

click to enlarge
The biggest bounce house ever, Big Bounce America, is visiting Charleston at Middleton Woodlands, May 11-13. You read that right: The. Biggest. Bounce. House. Ever.
This bounce mansion promises 10,000 square feet of “inflatable elation,” complete with a basketball court, a giant slide that leads to a ball pit, and an obstacle course. At the center of the bounce house, a DJ plays a nightclub-quality set with a confetti cannon.
The best part? Anyone can use it, even adults.
Surrounding Big Bounce America is The Bounce Village, a group of secondary bounce houses that add an additional 10,000 square feet of fun, including an obstacle course, a giant ball pit, and a water slide, as well as a separate bounce house for smaller children.
Prices for Big Bounce America tickets vary by session
, with sessions split by age. These sessions range from the Toddlers’ Session at $9 to the Adults’-Only Session at $25.