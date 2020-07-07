Visit SC state parks for free with Charleston library exploration kits 

Charleston County Public Library has partnered with the State Library and South Carolina state parks to create South Carolina State Park Exploration Kits, now available for checkout at your local library.
All you need is an active CCPL library card and you can access these free kits, which include a pass for free entry to any state park, a magnifying glass and binoculars, a recommended reading list and a list of all 47 state parks.
Here's how to check out a kit: place a hold online or call your local branch during operating hours then pick your kit up via curbside service from one of 16 CCPL branches.
Kits can be checked out for a maximum of two weeks and can easily be dropped off at area bookdrops.
These kits will only be available through December 2020 so be sure to reserve yours soon
