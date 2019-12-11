December 11, 2019 Music+Clubs » Features

Virginia rapper McKinley Dixon blazes through underground venues 

DIY We Fight

By
click to enlarge Rapper McKinley Dixon’s song “anansi anansi b/w wit these” was the first release by an artist of color on Saddle Creek Records

Provided

Rapper McKinley Dixon’s song “anansi anansi b/w wit these” was the first release by an artist of color on Saddle Creek Records

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2019, Charleston City Paper   RSS