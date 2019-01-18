Village Rep's gripping and gratifying staged memoir, All About You, closes this weekend 

Liz Butler Duren's memoir-turned-play is a local story about a universal theme

Born and raised in Mt. Pleasant

When I talked to Keely Enright, Village Repertory Company’s artistic director, last summer, she told me that the company’s 18th season would be both women-based and female-driven. Talking with Enright and the star of Woolfe Street’s play, All About You, Liz Butler Duren, it’s clear that a female-driven season is in full swing. Duren’s play, which opens this weekend, is based on her award-winning book of the same name and tells the story of her life as an adopted child.

By Connelly Hardaway

