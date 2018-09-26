September 26, 2018 Food+Drink » Features

Vik Patel's Dhaba 13 pop-up brings together all walks of life 

Heat Index

By
click to enlarge Vik Patel says that people in Charleston are craving different food &mdash; and that's where Dhaba 13 comes in

Provided

Vik Patel says that people in Charleston are craving different food — and that's where Dhaba 13 comes in

Latest in Features

Tags: , ,

Location

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS