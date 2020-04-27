VIDEOS: Revisiting PechaKucha 30, featuring a civic-minded bartender, a photographer, and a parody politician 

click to enlarge Provided

Camela Guevara

Mark Stetler

Megan Deschaine

Ivan Lima

Herb Kowalski

We're reliving PechaKucha 30, which was held on May 30, 2018. Listen to the stories about modern day embroidery, making art, the intersection of hospitality and sustainability, and more.The presenters from PK30 are:- Artist- Photographer- Strawless Summer Initiative / Beverage Professional- Designer / Creative Mornings Charleston- Mayoral CandidatePoster Designers: Sara Pittman and Becca Barnet