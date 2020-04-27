Support the Charleston City Paper | Where to pick up a copy

April 27, 2020 Arts+Movies » Features

VIDEOS: Revisiting PechaKucha 30, featuring a civic-minded bartender, a photographer, and a parody politician 

Throwing back to PK30

By

Latest in Features

We've partnered up with the Charleston Music Hall and Charleston Arts Festival to re-release videos from some of our favorite PechaKuchas from the past few years. The talks feature recognizable Charleston creatives — we'll post two a week.

click to enlarge PROVIDED
  • Provided
We're reliving PechaKucha 30, which was held on May 30, 2018. Listen to the stories about modern day embroidery, making art, the intersection of hospitality and sustainability, and more.

The presenters from PK30 are:
Camela Guevara - Artist
Mark Stetler - Photographer
Megan Deschaine - Strawless Summer Initiative / Beverage Professional
Ivan Lima - Designer / Creative Mornings Charleston
Herb Kowalski - Mayoral Candidate

Poster Designers: Sara Pittman and Becca Barnet

Note: Due to technical difficulties, we only have five of the eight presenters' videos.

Camela Guevara

Mark Stetler

Megan Deschaine

Ivan Lima

Herb Kowalski

Support local journalism with a donation to Charleston City Paper

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2020, Charleston City Paper   RSS