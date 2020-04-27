VIDEOS: Revisiting PechaKucha 30, featuring a civic-minded bartender, a photographer, and a parody politician 

We've partnered up with the Charleston Music Hall and Charleston Arts Festival to re-release videos from some of our favorite PechaKuchas from the past few years. The talks feature recognizable Charleston creatives — we'll post two a week.
Provided
We're reliving PechaKucha 30, which was held on May 30, 2018. Listen to the stories about modern day embroidery, making art, the intersection of hospitality and sustainability, and more.
The presenters from PK30 are: Camela Guevara - Artist Mark Stetler - Photographer Megan Deschaine - Strawless Summer Initiative / Beverage Professional Ivan Lima - Designer / Creative Mornings Charleston Herb Kowalski - Mayoral Candidate
Poster Designers: Sara Pittman and Becca Barnet
Note: Due to technical difficulties, we only have five of the eight presenters' videos.